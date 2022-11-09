Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
While Wyoming’s Red Sea Became Redder, Its Blue Island (Teton County) Got Bluer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s elections on Tuesday followed a decades-long national trend of political polarization. A key feature of the trend is already conservative areas becoming more red and progressive area turning more blue. “We did good in Wyoming; nationally, not as much,”...
cowboystatedaily.com
Labor Shortage May Limit Wyoming’s Federal Energy Funding
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Labor shortages are hitting the Wyoming Energy Authority and jeopardizing federal funding for programs that benefit small businesses, local governments, K-12 public schools and agricultural producers. Dire Straits. The WEA has been unable to fill the vacant State Energy Program (SEP)...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Fallen Veterans Memorial Displays Names Of More Than 1,670 Wyoming Soldiers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Shojiro Yamashita was born in the Heart Mountain World War II Japanese American Confinement Center at Powell, Park County, Wyoming. Yamashita’s family went back to Japan after the war, but Shojiro returned to America for college. A year later, he was...
cowboystatedaily.com
Buck’s Limbo Moves Under Gate Impressive, Not Amazing, Say Wyoming Hunters
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A recent video of a sizable mule deer buck doing a sort of “limbo” to get his antlers worked undeath a metal gate has been making the rounds of wildlife-focused social media channels around the region. It’s impressive, say...
Wyoming Drivers: Please STOP Plowing Through Good Buildings!
Just a couple of days ago we shared the story of someone plowing their car though a church entrance in Mills Wyoming. Don't worry, everybody is fine. But this exposes one of Wyoming's most troublesome trends. WRECKING PERFECTLY GOOD BUILDINGS WITH CARS. While leaving the building we want and need...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, November 11, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Barb Becker in east-central Goshen County. Barb writes: “The spent sunflowers seem to be awaiting the sun’s warmth to thaw out.”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE:...
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon Issues Election Statement
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has issued a statement in response to be re-elected to another term in office in Tuesday's General Election:. Cheyenne, WY - I am humbled that Wyoming voters have spoken so persuasively. The votes are counted and I am thankful to receive the people of Wyoming’s support. I look forward to continuing to serve as your Governor for the next four years. Jennie and I want to thank all our supporters for their work and volunteer efforts and for everyone getting to the polls and putting your confidence in our shared vision for Wyoming’s future. My hat’s off to Theresa Livingston and Jared Baldes who ran honorable campaigns. It is not easy to stand for election, and I want to complement both of them for the integrity of their campaigns and their work to put their platforms forward. They did so the right way.
cowboystatedaily.com
What A Way To Go: ‘Krapp Strapp’ No. 1 Way For Wyo Outdoorsmen To Do No. 2, Inventor Says
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Keith Lindsey said the inspiration for one of his best-selling products came to him while he was in the woods doing what bears are widely purported to do there. “I was chasing a couple of lost cows in the woods and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens OK To Issue Hunting Trespass Tickets
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With clarified language, a draft bill that would give Wyoming game wardens more authority to write trespassing tickets has wide support, according to testimony this week before the Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee. The clarified language stipulates that “traveling through” private...
buckrail.com
Enroll Wyoming Navigators assist with healthcare options
JACKSON, Wyo. — Open Enrollment is the limited annual window when people can sign up for health plans through the HealthCare.gov Health Insurance Marketplace. The Open Enrollment period for 2023 coverage runs from Nov. 1, 2022 until Jan. 15, 2023. The health insurance landscape is ever changing, and acquiring coverage can seem like a daunting task rife with potential for confusion and frustration. That’s where Enroll Wyoming comes in.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s First Wind Turbines Were Novelties, Then Sold For Scrap
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. New technology demonstrations are often exercises in trial and error, and Wyoming’s first demonstration of wind energy four decades ago was mostly error. On Sept. 4, 1982, about 500 residents, according to a 2014 Bureau of Reclamation document, gathered in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Harvest Time in the Field of Yard Signs
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite being the Dr. Kevorkian of gardening, I managed to raise a respectable crop of campaign yard signs in my front forty this year. It was a colorful crop, planted by folks of differing political persuasions that all flowered in the early autumn sun.
Violence, restraints, isolation increase at Wyoming Boys’ School
WORLAND—Afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021: A 16-year-old boy flips a desk at a Wyoming Boys’ School staff member. The staffer, Aaron Tadlock, catches the desk, and an earful of yelling. He attempts “to tackle” the student, sending the boy into the wall, according to a law enforcement affidavit describing video of the incident.
cowboystatedaily.com
Republicans Gain Four Seats, Dems Lose Two In Wyoming Legislature
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Republicans have expanded their already-overwhelming majority in the Wyoming Legislature following Tuesday’s election, adding four seats in the state House of Representatives. Although Wyoming’s red wave didn’t capsize blue House districts in Laramie and Jackson, it flooded other Democratic-represented areas like Rock Springs and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
Election Results – Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction
According to the unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, with all counties reporting in, Megan Degenfelder will be Wyoming's next Superintendent of Public Instruction. Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Write In For Wyoming Governor Only A Blip On Election Night
There was a lot of noise from Brent Bien fans. But little result. After the primary votes for the Republican nominee for Governor of Wyoming went Mark Gordon there were those who went home feeling a bit dissatisfied. Brent Bien fans had taken their campaign signs down and gone home.
Have Democrats Given Up On Wyoming?
In the 2022 Wyoming midterm election cycle Democrats lost a lot of ground in Wyoming. Democratic challenger Merav Ben-David lost in a big way to Republican Ocean Andrew of Laramie in Wyoming House District 46. That despite all of the money poured into her campaign. State Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock...
oilcity.news
Wyoming voters approve Amendment A, opening door to new revenue source for local governments
CASPER, Wyo. — During the 2022 General Election, Wyoming voters were asked to consider an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution that would remove restrictions prohibiting local governments from investing in stocks and equities. With all 23 counties reporting after midnight, roughly 57% of voters — 103,366 voters — cast...
cowboystatedaily.com
Could Wyoming Hunters Switch From Lead Ammo To Copper Ammo? It’s Gaining Momentum.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When it comes to dropping Wyoming big game, newer solid-copper bullets work just as well as – and maybe even better than – traditional lead ammunition, some hunters and a gunsmith said. “I’ve used them (copper bullets) on everything...
cowboystatedaily.com
“Amendment A” Passes In Wyoming, Gives Local Govt’s Freedom To Invest Tax Money In Stocks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming voters have given more flexibility to local governments to invest their tax money on stocks and equities, passing Amendment A in Tuesday’s general election. The amendment gives cities and counties the go-ahead to invest in higher-risk stocks and equities....
Comments / 0