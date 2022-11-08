ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Waltz and Mills win two-year Congressional terms

By Eileen Zaffiro-Kean
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH — Voters decided Tuesday to send U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz back to Washington, D.C., for a third two-year term, and fellow Republican Cory Mills will be joining him in the nation's capital.

Waltz captured a dominant 75% of the vote in the Florida 6th Congressional District race, trouncing Libertarian challenger Joe Hannoush, unofficial vote totals showed Tuesday night.

In the Florida 7th Congressional District contest, political newcomer Mills collected nearly 59% of the vote for that post, enough to get past Democrat Karen Green, unofficial results show.

FLORIDA ELECTION RESULTS 2022: See results from local and statewide races

Florida governor race: Ron DeSantis wins in a landslide over Democrat Charlie Crist

More: Volusia-Flagler sends 6 Republicans to Legislature, led by Speaker-designate Paul Renner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4OBw_0j3omNUP00

Waltz, a former member of the U.S. Army's Green Berets, has represented Volusia and Flagler counties in Florida's 6th Congressional District for the past four years.

While Waltz was excited Tuesday night with Republicans' strong showing and his own decisive victory, he said now it's time for Congress to deliver. He hopes to see action and accountability on everything from the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last year to the origins of COVID to the way some parents were treated like "domestic terrorists for caring about their kids."

Waltz has been a ranking member on the Subcommittee on Readiness on the House Armed Services Committee, and the House Subcommittee on Research and Technology that's within the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

Waltz remains a captain in the Army National Guard following his service in the Green Berets, which brought him into combat zones multiple times in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa. He rose to prominence following his active duty Army service by serving as a defense policy director in the Pentagon before then-Vice President Dick Cheney tapped him to work as a counterterrorism adviser.

First came the primary election: Congressman Michael Waltz faces challenger Charles Davis in Republican primary election

More about U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz's race: Congressman Michael Waltz faces election challenge from anti-war Ormond Beach Libertarian

All about Cory Mills and Karen Green: Election 2022: Volusia-Seminole 7th District Congress candidates offer vast differences

Waltz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, was heavily favored to win another term representing the 6th District. In addition to the advantages of incumbency and being in a district that favors his political party, Waltz has raised more than $2.5 million. Hannoush didn't collect any campaign contributions.

The website FiveThirtyEight.com gave Hannoush a less than 1% chance of winning, and the Cook Political Report considered the Florida 6th a non-competitive race.

Hannoush, a delivery driver who's run unsuccessfully for two Florida Legislature seats, hadn't expected to win. He hoped to use his candidacy to get voters thinking and talking about issues from his point of view.

"I've been both a Democrat and a Republican before, and I've left both parties," Hannoush said a few months ago. "I wanted to be the change I wish to see."

The 6th District includes the northern half of Volusia County, all of Flagler County, southern St. Johns County, parts of Putnam County, east Marion County and northwest Lake County.

Mills got big endorsements ahead of Election Day

In the Florida 7th Congressional District, comprised of Seminole County and the southern half of Volusia County, Mills was also endorsed by Trump.

On Monday afternoon, Mills hosted a pre-election rally in New Smyrna Beach that included First Lady of Florida Casey DeSantis and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. On Tuesday morning, Mills cast his ballot and voted for himself at the Coronado Civic Center on Flagler Avenue in New Smyrna Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dOzmg_0j3omNUP00

Mills is a 42-year-old, twice-wounded combat veteran and defense and security contractor who was born in Winter Haven and recently relocated from Virginia to New Smyrna Beach to run in the 7th District.

Although Mills is new to national politics, he did very well with fundraising. Through Sept. 30, he had raised $2.4 million, nearly 100 times more than his opponent.

After locking in his win Tuesday night, Mills likened his upcoming term in Washington, D.C., to his service in the U.S. Army.

"I’m honored that the people of District 7 have put their trust in me to represent them in the U.S. House," Mills said. "This is just a new battlefield and a new fight."

He said the fight will be to preserve "our freedoms, our liberty, and the U.S. Constitution."

"We need to start delivering for the American people," Mills said. "We cannot have a 2010, when we won a tremendous amount of seats and then did nothing with it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26MDQL_0j3omNUP00

The 57-year-old Green was also making her first run for office. She is a vice chair of the Florida Democratic Party and she lives in Apopka.

She had hoped to become the first Jamaica-born member of Congress. She moved to the United States in 1990 and has owned her own political consulting business until announcing her run for Congress last spring.

Mills and Green have distinctly different views on several issues. Mills supports the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and allow states to determine the legality of abortion. Green has said Congress needs to codify federal protections for women so they can make their own health and reproductive choices.

As to the estimated 11 million immigrants who are in the United States without proper documentation, Green favors a process for undocumented immigrants to become citizens. Mills, whose wife Rana is an immigrant from Iraq, said those who don't have legitimate asylum claims should be deported.

And the two have vastly divergent views on the 2020 election, how elections should be run and the future of democracy.

Both Waltz and Mills celebrated their victories Tuesday night at a Volusia County Republican Party election night gala at Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery in Daytona Beach.

Staff writer Mark Harper contributed to this report. You can reach Eileen at Eileen.Zaffiro@news-jrnl.com

Never miss a story: Subscribe to The Daytona Beach News-Journal using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Waltz and Mills win two-year Congressional terms

Comments / 0

Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Election results: Lori Berman, a 12-year lawmaker, beats newcomer, Steve Byers in Fla. Senate race

Incumbent State Sen. Lori Berman, a Democrat, has secured her seat representing  District 26, defeating challenger Steve Byers, according to the unofficial results posted by the county elections supervisor.  With all 286 precincts reporting and less than 1% of mail-in ballots uncounted, Berman ended the evening with nearly 55% of the vote, a lead of nearly 21,000...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Republican Cory Mills flips House seat vacated by January 6 committee member Stephanie Murphy

The House seat currently held by Democrat Stephanie Murphy will be in Republican hands when the 118th Congress convenes in January 2023.Republican candidate Cory Mills, a US Army veteran turned defence contractor, defeated Democratic challenger Karen Green to flip the seat representing Florida’s Seventh Congressional District. It had been in Democratic hands since 2016 when Ms Murphy first won election to Congress.The seat is the first of just five seats Republicans need to change hands in order to control the House of Representatives next year. Ms Murphy, a moderate member of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, is...
FLORIDA STATE
Advocate

Gay Republican Beats Gay Democrat in N.Y. Congressional Race

New York’s third Congressional District has a new gay elected congressman, but the victory is a feather in the cap of Republicans, not Democrats. It was the first time two openly gay congressional candidates faced off in a general election. Republican George Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman and turned the seat from blue to red.
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

It looks like the Republican wave is coming in

When you look around at the political scene, less than one week from the 2022 midterms, what do you see?. You see poll numbers trending toward a wave victory for Republicans. They now lead by three points in the generic vote for the House among likely voters, while fivethirtyeight.com has flipped to show them with a 53% chance for a Senate majority.
GEORGIA STATE
Chronicle

Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House

Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Election results: U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick keeps seat held by late Alcee Hastings

For the second time in 10 months, U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick on Tuesday won her quest to win a seat long held by the late Congressman Alcee Hastings. With the vast majority of the ballots in the two-county district counted, the 43-year-old Democrat had snared 73% of the vote over Republican challenger Drew-Montez Clark, according to the Florida Division of Elections.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Senate District 30: Tina Scott Polsky takes lead over Bill Reicherter in two-county race

Democrat Sen. Tina Scott Polsky will represent southern Palm Beach County and Broward County in the reconfigured Senate District 30 seat, according to unofficial results published on the two counties' election websites. With 98% of Broward County precincts reporting, Polsky led Republican candidate William "Bill" Reicherter by a margin of 59% to 41%, according to unofficial results published...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
TheConversationAU

Democrats perform better than expected in US midterms, but both Senate and House remain in doubt

The US midterm elections occurred Tuesday, with polls closing from late Wednesday morning AEDT. There are many results still outstanding, but Democrats have gained Pennsylvania in the Senate, and appear likely to hold Arizona, while Republicans will probably hold Wisconsin. In Nevada, with all election day and early votes counted, Republican Adam Laxalt leads in the Senate by 49.9-47.2. Democrats will hope late mail will overturn Laxalt’s current lead. The Senate contest in Georgia is likely headed to a runoff on December 6, with neither Democrat Raphael Warnock nor his Republican opponent Herschel Walker able to obtain the 50% needed...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing Democrats a key victory in its path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress.Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr Biden...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures

Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House

WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FLORIDA STATE
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy