Wichita County 2022 election voting results
Here are the final returns in contested races in Wichita County, minus mail-in ballots, which have not been counted as of late Tuesday night. These are Wichita County results only and do not include complete results for races that include other counties.
13th District Congress:
Ronny Jackson (R) 22,495
Kathleen Brown (D) 7,593
State Representative, Dist. 69
James Frank (R) 22,338
Walter Coppage (D) 6,680
Michael Neumann (L) 798
Wichita County Judge
Jim Johnson (R) 22,868
Janaye Evans (D) 6,939
Wichita Falls ISD Place 5
Jim Johnson 2,357
Tom Bursey 862
Wichita Falls ISD At-Large
Mark Hood 7,493
Sandy Camp 10,451
(Mark Hood withdrew from the WFISD school board race but did so too late for his name to be removed from ballots.)
City View ISD At-Large
Bryan Reitsma 292
Charlotte Beaver 431
Susan Robertson 308
Dayton Collins 86
