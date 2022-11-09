ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Wichita County 2022 election voting results

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 3 days ago

Here are the final returns in contested races in Wichita County, minus mail-in ballots, which have not been counted as of late Tuesday night. These are Wichita County results only and do not include complete results for races that include other counties.

13th District Congress:

Ronny Jackson (R) 22,495

Kathleen Brown (D) 7,593

State Representative, Dist. 69

James Frank (R) 22,338

Walter Coppage (D) 6,680

Michael Neumann (L) 798

Wichita County Judge

Jim Johnson (R) 22,868

Janaye Evans (D) 6,939

Wichita Falls ISD Place 5

Jim Johnson 2,357

Tom Bursey 862

Wichita Falls ISD At-Large

Mark Hood 7,493

Sandy Camp 10,451

(Mark Hood withdrew from the WFISD school board race but did so too late for his name to be removed from ballots.)

City View ISD At-Large

Bryan Reitsma 292

Charlotte Beaver 431

Susan Robertson 308

Dayton Collins 86

For more local, state and national race coverage, go to timesrecordnews.com

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita County 2022 election voting results

