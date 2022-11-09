ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers


NBC San Diego

Nicole Set for Landfall Along Florida's East Coast as Category 1 Hurricane

Hurricane Nicole is set to make landfall along Florida's east coast Thursday as it continued to bring strong winds, storm surge and heavy rain, forecasters said. Nicole is a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph about 30 miles east-southeast of Fort Pierce, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC San Diego

Powerball Lottery Ticket With Five Numbers Sold in El Cajon

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a convenience store in El Cajon and is worth $190,341, the California Lottery announced. Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are...
EL CAJON, CA

