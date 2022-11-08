ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debary, FL

Incumbent Patricia Stevenson bests newcomer in race for DeBary City Council seat

By Katie Kustura, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hlNkS_0j3omI4m00

Patricia Stevenson was reelected Tuesday night to the DeBary City Council.

Incumbent Stevenson ran against newcomer Donnie Taylor in the citywide race for Seat 3 and earned more than 58.7% of the 8,790 votes cast.

As the only candidates in their race, Stevenson, 40, and Taylor, 46, didn't face a primary in August.

FLORIDA ELECTION RESULTS 2022:See results from local and statewide races

'Street harassment':What prompted DeBary to take on traffic, pedestrian safety concerns

Mayor Karen Chasez and Phyllis Butlien, the current vice mayor, also will return to the dais in DeBary as they ran unopposed in their respective races.

Commissioners serve four-year terms and earn an annual salary of $7,800.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
daytonatimes.com

May, Henry re-elected to Daytona Beach city commission

In one of the most heated races in the midterm election, Daytona Beach City Commissioner Zone 3 incumbent Quanita May (1,261 votes) was re-elected to a second term over Steve Miller (1,015 votes), a former city commissioner. “I want to thank my supporters for voting me in and giving me...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Orlando Weekly

Anna Eskamani wins seat, proves Florida Dems need to run more progressives

The midterms were a slightly mixed bag for Central Florida progressives. Rep. Anna Eskamani held on to her state seat in a newly drawn district and newcomer Maxwell Frost rode a wave of youthful enthusiasm to the US House. However, UCF-area Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith failed to win a new district against Republican challenger Susan Plasencia. Smith had served in the state house since 2016, representing a district that includes his alma mater, the University of Central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Brevard County voters OK school, environment taxes, charter amendments

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brevard County will increase property taxes to help pay teachers, continue another property tax to maintain environmentally endangered land, and see major changes to the county’s charter after voters approved a raft of issues and amendments Tuesday. Voters approved all eight of the county’s issues...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Breaking News: Bankson wins Florida House District 39

Commissioner Doug Bankson, who said goodbye to the Apopka City Council last Wednesday, will say hello to the Florida Legislature when it reconvenes in January. Bankson defeated Tiffany Hughes in the Florida House District 39 election. At 8:11 pm, with 100% of Orange County votes reported and Seminole County reporting 97.6% of the votes counted, the Florida Elections website reported that Bankson received 35,582 votes (55.89%), while Hughes received 28,020 (44.11%).
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Attorney for man accused of voter fraud in Florida files motion to drop charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing a man who was arrested and accused of voter fraud in the 2020 election filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the charges. Peter Washington was one of 20 convicted felons arrested in August on suspicion of illegally voting. However, News 6 learned most, if not all, of those arrested believed they were eligible to vote.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Orange County residents approve rent control measure that has already been struck down

Orange County's pre-doomed rent control ordinance has "passed." Well over half of voters agreed that rent hikes need to be controlled, bu the law has already been struck down. The ordinance as written covered less than half of rental units in Orange County. It limited those units to a year-over-year hike that was tied to the change in the annual Consumer Price Index, a measure of inflation on the costs of goods and services.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Much of Coastal Volusia Eroded by Nicole

Huge swaths of Volusia County's coastline are experiencing extreme erosion due to the effects of Hurricane Nicole overnight Wednesday and Thursday. Several buildings have been deemed unsafe, and untold amounts of sand have been washed away from the beaches. Bridges across the county have been inspected by law enforcement, with...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed

In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘One-cent’ sales tax measure passes in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County voters on Tuesday passed a sales tax extension that will fund public infrastructure improvement projects. With 92% precincts reporting, the measure was winning 57-43%. The vote will keep the sales tax will remain in place until 2045. Read more about the sales tax...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Tropical Storm Nicole update: One shelter closed

The general population shelter at University High School, Orange City, has been closed. The four individuals who sought shelter there were transferred to the shelter at Heritage Middle School. Three shelters remain open:. Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange (general population) Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
stetson.edu

Stetson University In The News, Nov. 3-10, 2022

• Fox 35 News featured Kelly Smith, PhD, assistant professor of Political Science, in the Nov. 8 broadcast, “You Decide 2022.” “I’m not convinced that we’re losing our status as a swing state just yet,” Smith said. “At the state legislature level we’re solidly red and I think we’ll be solidly red for a while . . . but I would need a couple more election cycles to be convinced that we’re going solidly red.”
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Flooding possible in Sanford as Hurricane Nicole swells Lake Monroe

SANFORD, Fla. – The St. Johns River is already swelling because of Hurricane Nicole and the city of Sanford is bracing for a new round of flooding. Along the Sanford Riverwalk, waves from Lake Monroe could be seen splashing over the seawall on Wednesday and Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE,...
SANFORD, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy