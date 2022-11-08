Incumbent Patricia Stevenson bests newcomer in race for DeBary City Council seat

Patricia Stevenson was reelected Tuesday night to the DeBary City Council.

Incumbent Stevenson ran against newcomer Donnie Taylor in the citywide race for Seat 3 and earned more than 58.7% of the 8,790 votes cast.

As the only candidates in their race, Stevenson, 40, and Taylor, 46, didn't face a primary in August.

Mayor Karen Chasez and Phyllis Butlien, the current vice mayor, also will return to the dais in DeBary as they ran unopposed in their respective races.

Commissioners serve four-year terms and earn an annual salary of $7,800.