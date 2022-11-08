Voters extend the life of Manatee County's tax incentive program

Manatee County voters approved a ballot measure that extends the life of a tax incentive program meant to attract businesses to Manatee County during Tuesday's general election.

Voters first approved the referendum in 2013, and residents voted to extend the life of the program for another 10 years on election night by a slim 3,005-vote margin, with 50.9% of voters showing support for the referendum.

Incentives can be offered to businesses in targeted industries, such as those that focus on manufacturing, processing, or production of for-sale items. Qualifying businesses must also establish 10 or more new full-time jobs that pay an average salary that is above the average wage in the area.

Expanding businesses that establish 25 or more full-time jobs, and also sell more than 50% of their products outside of Manatee County, are also eligible. As are corporations newly domiciled in Manatee County that lease or purchase office space for 50 or more full-time employees.

