South Carolina basketball slips past SC State in GG Jackson, Lamont Paris debuts

COLUMBIA — South Carolina men's basketball didn't have the dominant season opener it might have hoped for against South Carolina State, scraping out an 80-77 win over the Bulldogs in Lamont Paris' first game as Gamecocks coach.

The Gamecocks led by as many as 15 points early in the game, but they were up just three at halftime. After an early run to start the second, the Bulldogs battled back to make it a two-point game in the final seconds, but missed free throws allowed South Carolina to pull out the victory.

South Carolina State is ranked No. 350 out of 363 Division I teams by KenPom. South Carolina is ranked No. 75.

GG Jackson starts slow, ends strong

Freshman GG Jackson, a Columbia native, came to South Carolina with the weight of being the hometown hero on his shoulders. The 17-year-old star clearly felt that pressure against SC State — at least in the first half. Jackson forced several shots and struggled in 1-on-1 defense, but he hit his stride after halftime to finish with 18 points, 10 rebounds, a block and a steal.

"I feel like I played to the best of my ability," Jackson said. "During the national anthem I had my head down and I was praying, and in the middle of the prayer I was like, 'It may seem like I'm only praying because I need something, but I really need you right now.' In that first scrimmage ... my body language was bad and I didn't really believe in myself, but my teammates helped hold me to a higher standard. I showed little flashes of what I can do and what the entire team can do."

Jackson's moment of brilliance in the first half came off of a bizarre fast break by Johnson, who slipped and rolled an ankle as he went up for a dunk. Jackson caught up to Johnson in transition and came up behind him to dunk the blown shot. He added a second dunk early in the second half shortly after draining a 3-pointer that seemed to build his confidence in the offensive half.

The freshman also came in clutch late in the game as SC State chipped away at the Gamecocks' lead with two minutes remaining. He threw down a critical second-chance bucket and drew a foul to open it back up to a two-score game.

Inconsistent shooting plagues Gamecocks

Though the team's shooting improved dramatically in the second half, South Carolina struggled to finish early from the field. Of 36 first-half points, 12 came on second chances and eight came from Bulldogs turnovers. They finished the first half shooting 34.4% from the field and 33.3% on 3-pointers. Jackson, the team's primary offensive threat, was just 3-9 from the field.

"I got to see how the runs of a (college) basketball game can differ, because we started off on a huge run," Jackson said. "I feel like we got a little big-headed and we kind of relaxed it, but they came out and punched us back in the mouth, so it definitely showed me that you always have to have your foot on the gas."

In the second half, the team's shooting percentage increased to 44% from the field and 35% from three. However, South Carolina struggled in the high-pressure endgame, dropping from shooting over 60% to 55% over the final three minutes. Forward Hayden Brown, who shot 100% to start the second half, missed four straight to finish.

Meechie Johnson keeps offense functional

After Johnson rolled his ankle late in the first half, SC State went on an 11-0 run to close the Gamecocks' lead to four points, which showcased exactly how badly the team needs the Ohio State transfer on both ends of the court. Johnson controlled the floor at point guard, finishing with a well-rounded nine points, four rebounds and three assists in just 25 minutes of playing time.

"Meechie runs the show, so that's hard, man," Brown said. "The point guard is such a heavy position, so when you lose somebody like him you have to adjust, and I think it was kind of a slow burn adjustment. We had to slowly figure out, OK, what does this look like? But we have so many guys that can handle the ball ... so it was just a matter of, OK, we're going to get uncomfortable real quick and adjust and overcome."

Johnson doesn't have the superstar name recognition of Jackson, but his impact as a leader was clear against South Carolina State. Paris noted the junior's maturity after he was banged up in recognizing his own limits.

"One of the last possessions, Meechie came to me and said I should sub him. We were about to go on defense, and he knew he couldn't move the way he needed to," Paris said. "He was honest enough to me to say, 'Our best chance if something gets to happening ... I'm not capable of doing what I really want to do.' That's maturity. That's a selfless guy. That's a teammate."

