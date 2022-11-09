ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Hillsdale volleyball's six seniors helped lead team to memorable 2022 campaign

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
HILLSDALE COUNTY — Head coach Cassandra Farmer and the Hillsdale varsity Hornets volleyball team met tough competition in their first postseason game on the road in Pinckney, Mich. The Hornets took on the Chelsea Bulldogs in a DII district quarterfinal on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Hornets battled the Bulldogs through five sets, but Chelsea would emerge victorious.

Cheslea won set one by a final score of 25-21. The Hornets bounced back to win two sets 25-21 and 25-20. Chelsea won set four 25-11 to send the game to a fifth set. With momentum, the Bulldogs held the Hornets to just six scores to their 15.

The Hornets were able to earn three aces in the match, one each from Megan Rufenacht, Annemarie Moore, and Addison Hoffman. Amelia Dietz had three kills, one assist and three digs. Chloe Manifold had one kill, one assist, and 10 digs. Kelah Hodge had three kills, and three digs. Shae Arnold had an assist and 25 digs. Jael Miller had three kills, two assists, and three digs.

Bethany Taylor had one kill, and one dig. Brynn Bigelow had a dig. Kailey Hendee had six kills, and 12 digs. Karsyn Stebbins had five kills, one solo block, one assist, and four digs. Megan Rufenacht had five kills, nine assists, and 23 digs. Annemarie Moore had two kills, one assist, and one dig. Addison Hoffman had 10 assists, and 20 digs.

The Hornets finished the season with a 14-18-3 overall record. The Hornets lose six seniors this year: Shae Arnold, Brynn Bigelow, Kailey Hendee, Addison Hoffman, Megan Rufenacht, and Bethany Taylor.

Shae Arnold had 12 aces, a 93.2 serve percentage, 10 kills, 47 assists and 406 digs this season. Head coach Cassandra Farmer says, "Shae has been a staple defensive specialist for four years, willing to learn and grow in her libero role each season. This year, her adaptive attitude earned her several double-digit dig matches, and we will miss her love for this game."

Brynn Bigelow finished the season with 22 kills, eight solo blocks, 16 total blocks, four assists, and 16 digs. Coach Farmer says, "Brynn is the best motivator on the team, as her joy while playing just radiates throughout the court. She has been her team's hype-woman all four years, willing to bring her girls back together. We will miss her energy and happiness."

Kailey Hendee had 40 aces, a 90.3 serve percentage, 152 kills, one solo block, four total blocks, 34 assists, and 313 digs. Farmer says that "Kailey is an all-around strong player, one of few athletes who played all six rotations each match. Her versatility allows her to aggressively hit, serve, and defend the court, and she did so all season long. We’ll miss her unmatched consistency and love for this game."

Addison Hoffman finished the season with 32 aces, a 93 serve percentage, 22 kills, 277 assists, and 214 digs. Coach Farmer says, "Addison has the best attitude for an athlete; she has the drive to win, will fight for it, and personality to motivate her teammates. Her tips are also iconic. This season her hustle and improved defense stood out most, and we will miss her laughter on and off the court."

Megan Rufenacht finished this year with 55 aces, a 92.4 serve percentage, 156 kills, one solo block, eight total blocks, 267 assists, and 317 digs. Coach Farmer says, "Megan has been a playmaker since her freshman year, with an impeccable read on the court and quick defense skills. She is also a smart hitter, and we will miss her instincts for the game."

Bethany Taylor had 20 kills, three solo blocks, seven total blocks, nine assists, and 33 digs. Coach Cassandra Farmer says, "Bethany was a sleeper agent this season, working harder than most to improve, and she did just that. She fought for her spot, and she earned it. This year especially, she learned ball placement control, and we will miss her consistent defensive skills."

The Hornets had two athlete of the week winners this season: Megan Rufenacht and Kailey Hendee. Three seniors - Addison Hoffman, Bethany Taylor and Shae Arnold - were nominated for All-Academic individual awards. The entire team qualified for All-Academic team. The team has had several other nominations for postseason accolades that will be announced in the future.

Hillsdale Daily News

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

