Related
Inside Katie Britt’s time in student government at the University of Alabama
Alabama’s newest Republican member of Congress, and the first elected female U.S. senator from the state, is now among a handful of prominent politicians who got their start at the University of Alabama. U.S. Senator-elect Katie Boyd Britt, an attorney and business leader from Enterprise, began her political career...
alreporter.com
Alabama Big 10 Mayors: Alabama now a safer place due to Aniah’s Law
The Alabama Big 10 Mayors today thanked Alabama voters for making Alabama safer by showing up at the polls and voting for Amendment 1 – Aniah’s Law. Under current Alabama law, judges have limited authority to deny bail to violent offenders unless the suspect is charged with a capital offense or poses a flight risk. That means that dangerous criminals are often released back onto the streets, even when it is likely they will commit more violent crimes as soon as they make bail.
House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama
The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
25 Alabama counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates
Flu and RSV are dominating the headlines but COVID-19 – unfortunately – hasn’t gone away. The emergence of variants, most notably Omicron, has led to waves of surges in the virus. As of Nov. 8, the U.S. has recorded over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 97.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 69% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 8.4% of vaccinated people have received the most recently available bivalent booster doses.
wdhn.com
Senator-elect Katie Britt announces Chief of Staff
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— U.S Senator-Elect for Alabama, Katie Britt, has announced her Chief of Staff. Clay Armentrout, a Mobile native, has been officially selected as Britt’s Chief of Staff. Since 2015, Armentrout has served in multiple legislative roles for U.S Senator Richard Shelby. For three-and-a-half-years, Armentrout served as...
Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years
A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
Breweries with the most highly-ranked beers in Alabama
Did your favorite make the list?
What’s in Alabama’s new state constitution of 2022? What’s changed?
Rep. Merika Coleman, the Birmingham Democrat who spearheaded Alabama’s new state constitution, said she’s tired of the South’s national image. She said she hates seeing the South shown in movies as a place where no one has air conditioning and every road is a dirt road and is tired of negative assumptions from people who don’t live in the region. Coleman said Alabama is “an amazing place.”
Democrats easily hang on to Alabama State Senate seat despite redistricting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Democrats have no problem keeping a closely watched state Senate seat as Vivian Davis Figures wins another term in office. Republicans tried to make inroads with redistricting. The new lines brought in some solidly red areas of Spanish Fort but that didn’t appear to move the needle. Democrat Vivian Davis […]
Alabama county votes to make superintendent an elected, not appointed role
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Cullman County voters will return to electing their school superintendent after a 60/40 vote to approve a local amendment to do so. The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Corey Harbison in 2021, allowed...
Opelika-Auburn News
After election win, Gov. Kay Ivey in Auburn celebrates groundbreaking at new $11.8 million state laboratory
The day after her landslide election win, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was in Auburn on Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony at a new $11.8 million state laboratory. Ivey, Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate and Auburn University President Christopher Roberts were all on hand to talk about the significance of the new Pesticide Residue and State Chemical Labs located on Wire Road.
WSFA
Republicans tighten grip on ruby red Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama turned an even darker shade of red for Republicans following Tuesday’s elections, according to a preliminary analysis by the party. The GOP tightened its grips on the levers of government in a state where it already enjoys a supermajority in both legislative chambers, full control of every statewide office and all but one of the seven congressional seats.
WSFA
Alabama education department releases 2022 failing schools list
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its latest list of failing schools. This is in compliance with the Alabama Accountability Act. Schools are marked “failing” when they have the bottom 6% of standardized test scores in the state for reading, English and math.
alreporter.com
Alabama voters approve new constitution, 10 amendments on ballot
A section of a sample ballot showing 2022 constitutional proposals and amendments. In a historic result, voters overwhelmingly approved a recompilation of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, allowing for the archaic and racist language used within the colossal document to be removed and outdated provisions and sections to be updated and edited.
wvtm13.com
Alabama election results: Winners, losers & what’s still up in the air
From Alabama governor to a closely-watched race for Jefferson County sheriff, below is how several major races across the state shaped out in 2022. ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
Election highlights, Democratic spat, Jeff Cook: Down in Alabama
There wasn’t a whole lot of drama in last night’s midterm election in Alabama. Anyone new to Alabama politics might’ve wondered where the Democrats were Tuesday night and what they’ve been up to. Here’s part of the answer. Jeff Cook, the guitarist for country music...
Election results 2022: Ivey wins Alabama governor’s race, Britt US Senate race
Gov. Kay Ivey is projected to win a second full term as Alabama’s governor Tuesday night, as Republican Katie Britt was likewise poised to win a seat in the U.S. Senate. In both races, projected by the Associated Press, Republican women took the two biggest prizes as the GOP looked to strengthen its hold on the state’s top posts.
wvtm13.com
Election results: Alabama constitutional amendments
ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
Phillip Ensler elected: First Jewish Alabama state representative in nearly 50 years
Phillip Ensler, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Central Alabama and a former aide to Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, won election to the Alabama State House of Representatives on Tuesday, becoming the first Jewish candidate to win a seat in Montgomery in nearly 50 years. Ensler’s victory was a...
WHNT-TV
Alabama Amendments – Midterm Election Results
ALABAMA (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping up with votes as they are reported across the area. There were 10 amendments on the ballot this election, along with two local amendments in North Alabama counties. Below you will find the votes as...
