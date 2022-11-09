Read full article on original website
CBS journalists shocked they 'couldn't find one' Charlie Crist supporter in Florida visit to Biden precincts
CBS journalists were flummoxed they couldn't find even one Charlie Crist supporter in Florida when visiting diners, coffee shops and pubs up and down the coast.
Florida election results: State Legislature
Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election races for Florida’s state House and tate Senate, including every race across Florida. Follow these links to see statewide and Tampa Bay races or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
Florida, local election results: Senate, governor, county races and more
Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election in Florida and Tampa Bay, including the races for governor (between Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist), U.S. senator, area contests for Congress and the state Legislature, and local offices and ballot questions. Follow these links to see results for the Florida Legislature or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
Florida legislative races a disaster for Democrats, GOP wins 15 of 21 local seats
TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s Legislature continued to shift to the right Tuesday night, with Republican candidates for the House and Senate dominating Tampa Bay races. Republicans won 15 out of 21 bay area seats, including easily unseating Democratic Sen. Janet Cruz of Tampa and Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned — hotly contested races that were closely watched by party leaders.
Washington Examiner
Florida is the future of the GOP, and Miami is its capital
By 8 p.m. eastern time, within seconds of Florida's polls closing statewide, NBC and Fox News both called the reelection of Gov. Ron DeSantis. During an election night that the media promised must spill into an election week, DeSantis secured sweeping victories, while half of the rest of the country was still stuck in line waiting to vote.
Florida Constitutional Amendments: Votes fall short for property tax cuts
A majority of Florida voters appeared to support three amendments to the state constitution, but early election results showed all three still below the 60% threshold needed for the changes to be approved. All three ballot initiatives were offered by the state Legislature, which means each was put onto the...
Miami mayor hits back at Jen Psaki for claiming 'disinformation' is swaying Latinos: 'Democrats are in denial'
Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is taking heat after she issued a tweet on what she called a 'disinformation' problem in the Latino media
Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race
LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining tens of thousands of uncounted ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign expressed optimism she could overtake her challenger. Laxalt, meanwhile, has steadily predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on. “We are doing everything in our power to move ballots forward just as quickly as we can,” Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, said at a press conference Friday. Gloria’s office posted tabulations Friday evening for more than 27,000 ballots that put Cortez Masto within a few hundred votes of Laxalt, with an estimated 23,000 more votes in heavily Democratic Clark County yet to be tallied.
On the eighth day, God made ... Ron DeSantis? | Letters
Our governor chosen by God to lead us to the promised land. Kneel before the prophet. Hallelujah! I can’t wait. Interesting that the Republican Party must resort to cheating instead of relying on the qualifications and appeal of their candidates. If they don’t have faith that they can get the job done, why should we?
Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing Democrats a key victory in its path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress.Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr Biden...
Florida voters give thumbs down to constitutional amendments
TALLAHASSEE - Florida voters late Tuesday appeared to have rejected three proposed constitutional amendments that would have provided property-tax breaks and eliminated the state's Constitution Revision Commission.The proposals, put on the ballot by the Legislature, needed support from 60 percent of voters to pass. As of 10:45 p.m., all were below that threshold after receiving little attention during an election dominated by races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat.One of the measures, which appeared on the ballot as Amendment 1, sought to prevent properties' assessed values from increasing because of improvements aimed at combating flooding.The other proposed tax break, which...
Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Get 1.1M More Votes in Florida Than DeSantis?
The former president made the claim on Truth Social while trying to suggest he is still the one to lead the GOP following the party's poor midterm performance.
Another Georgia Runoff With Senate in the Balance. Here Are the Latest Updates on Midterm Election Results
On Wednesday control of the House and the Senate were both still up for grabs. While Republicans inch closer to taking control of the House, high profile gubernatorial and Senate races in Arizona are still too close to call. The Georgia Senate race is heading to a runoff on Dec. 6, the Associated Press said on Wednesday afternoon, when neither Republican Herschel Walker nor incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock reached 50% of the vote. Which party controls the Senate may come down to the vote count in Georgia—just as it did in 2020.
WEAR
Mayor hopes proposed sports complex at Pensacola Port passes soon
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Creating a sports complex out of an old city warehouse is another way to revitalize the Port of Pensacola. Mayor Grover Robinson announced Monday that city council members will review a contract next week for a 48,000-square-foot recreational facility downtown. If approved, officials may sign a lease as early as December. Once signed, renovations for basketball, volleyball, soccer, and pickleball courts will begin.
Election results: Polk County
Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election races in Polk County, including races for nearby congressional and state Legislature races and contests for the county commission and school board. Follow these links to see statewide and Tampa Bay races, Florida Legislature results or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
10 takeaways from Florida GOP's historic ass kicking last night
Call it what you will, Republicans overwhelmed Democrats in Tuesday’s elections in Florida.
WEAR
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
WASHINGTON (TND) — After millions of Americans started their applications for student loan forgiveness, a federal judge in Texas says not so fast. District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, declared President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program illegal.
Migrant workers already leaving Florida’s Hurricane Ian cleanup
CAPE CORAL — Joel Lopez was prepared to spend another year sleeping in his car. His family was back in southeast Mexico. The work was here, in the waterside homes thick with the smell of mold begging to be torn off walls and backyards where uprooted lanai screens wilted into swimming pools.
How Florida, the nation’s biggest swing state, turned deep red
About a week before what turned out to be an electoral catastrophe for Democrats in Florida, two state senators took a bus trip to save what was left of their party. Jason Pizzo and Lauren Book were being realistic. They aimed to retain two vulnerable colleagues, while hoping to flip a Miami-area seat. They weren’t trying to turn the Republican-led Senate blue. Democrats could only hope to avoid complete irrelevance by winning these three Senate seats.
Florida universities push back on proposed new rules for faculty tenure
A proposed regulation that would guide decisions on faculty tenure based on Florida’s new “Stop WOKE” law is drawing concern from officials at several state universities. The policy would create a review for all tenured faculty members in the university system every five years, starting with those...
