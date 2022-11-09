ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Holiday trains raise prices, scale back rides for 2022 season

No matter what holiday train you adore, odds are the experience will be a little bit different this year. Between inflation, track maintenance, climate concerns and the potential for new COVID-19 restrictions this winter, historic railroads in the Pacific Northwest are making small changes to their holiday train rides, potentially affecting family traditions this fall.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

You Can Find Portland’s Buried Treasure

Just a few decades ago, treasure hunting in the Pacific Northwest was a family pastime. Load the kids and the pickaxes into the station wagon and hightail it into the hills, seeking lost mines on any given Saturday. Trek out to Manzanita to look for the fabled Neahkahnie beeswax shipwreck. Or make a car camping trip out of it: Spend a few days digging in the Eastern Oregon desert for forgotten gold caches.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Preparations underway for Tuesday night's big freeze

PORTLAND, Ore. — The start of winter is just six weeks away, and Portland is headed for its first seriously cold weather of the season over the coming few days. Staff at Ace Hardware on Northeast Broadway said they're already seeing people come in to prepare for the what’s expected to be the coldest overnight temperatures the region has seen so far this fall.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Massive change coming to Portland city government

Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024. Voters in Oregon’s largest city opted for major change in Tuesday’s election. They ousted Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a proud progressive...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead

Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Metro's Measure 26-225 passing

All about the Metro levy: Here's what you need to know about Measure 26-225 this election.This article will be updated as election results continue to be counted. A Metro levy, Measure 26-225, is on the ballot this election. The measure is passing with about 36% of voters approving it and nearly 14% voting no as of Wednesday morning. Votes are still being tallied and final results are not expected for days. Multnomah County voted about 75% yes, and 25% no on the measure; while Washington County voted about 70% yes and 30% no. Clackamas County voted about 67% yes...
PORTLAND, OR
travelawaits.com

17 Fabulous Experiences In Newberg — The Gateway To Oregon Wine Country

With over 100 wineries in a 10-mile radius, Newberg, Oregon, is known as the Gateway To Oregon Wine Country. The small city has also been recognized as a culinary destination, winning USA Today’s “Best Small Town Food Scene” in 2022. Situated in the Chehalem Valley AVA and part of the nationally-renowned Willamette Valley, the strolling country roads in Newberg lead to unique vineyards. Add to that delicious craft breweries, fabulous accommodations, and fun activities, and you have the makings of a fabulous weekend in Oregon’s famous Willamette Valley. Although only 25 miles from Portland, Newberg feels like a world away. From Portland, head south on Interstate 5 to exit 294, then follow Highway 99S.
NEWBERG, OR
KATU.com

Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup

TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
TIGARD, OR
KGW

The mysterious tale of the Interstate Bridge ghost

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. On a cold and rainy morning in October 1920, Grover Percival, the outgoing Mayor of Vancouver, went for a walk across the newly built Interstate Bridge. Percival, who was born in 1860 in Ohio,...
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Six businesses at Southeast Portland shopping center damaged and burglarized

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland shopping center was hit hard over the weekend, with half a dozen businesses targeted and the vandals leaving a trail of damage. Six businesses at the East Burnside Plaza on Southeast 55th Avenue and East Burnside Street all had their doors boarded up by Monday morning. The stores were damaged and some burglarized over the weekend.
PORTLAND, OR

