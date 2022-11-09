Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114Emily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Holiday trains raise prices, scale back rides for 2022 season
No matter what holiday train you adore, odds are the experience will be a little bit different this year. Between inflation, track maintenance, climate concerns and the potential for new COVID-19 restrictions this winter, historic railroads in the Pacific Northwest are making small changes to their holiday train rides, potentially affecting family traditions this fall.
Veterans Day 2022: Oregon events; what’s open, what’s closed
Each year on Nov. 11, Americans honor all those who have served in the armed forces. Here is the rundown on how some Oregon communities are celebrating the federal holiday -- what’s free for veterans, and what’s closed on Friday. Public transportation: TriMet buses, MAX and WES; C-Tran;...
WWEEK
You Can Find Portland’s Buried Treasure
Just a few decades ago, treasure hunting in the Pacific Northwest was a family pastime. Load the kids and the pickaxes into the station wagon and hightail it into the hills, seeking lost mines on any given Saturday. Trek out to Manzanita to look for the fabled Neahkahnie beeswax shipwreck. Or make a car camping trip out of it: Spend a few days digging in the Eastern Oregon desert for forgotten gold caches.
Preparations underway for Tuesday night's big freeze
PORTLAND, Ore. — The start of winter is just six weeks away, and Portland is headed for its first seriously cold weather of the season over the coming few days. Staff at Ace Hardware on Northeast Broadway said they're already seeing people come in to prepare for the what’s expected to be the coldest overnight temperatures the region has seen so far this fall.
It’s the 50th anniversary of an important part of Portland’s history
This year marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most influential city plans in Portland's history.
opb.org
Massive change coming to Portland city government
Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024. Voters in Oregon’s largest city opted for major change in Tuesday’s election. They ousted Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a proud progressive...
Minimum monthly income needed to afford a home in Portland, SW Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — Anyone looking to find an affordable home in Portland better bring a six-figure salary. More specifically, to afford a home in the 97210 ZIP code in Northwest Portland, which includes Forest Park, you would need an annual income of $212,041, based on median home values of $868,928.
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
WWEEK
Vandals and Thieves Are Targeting the Minibuses Used to Transport Portland’s Special Needs Students
Portland Public Schools keeps its fleet of yellow minibuses in the yard of an old grade school overlooking the Columbia River. The yard filled up long ago. Buses overflow into a nearby lot behind a city park. The lots are secluded. Perfect for thieves, who for years have raided the...
KGW
Here’s how to winterize your home ahead of winter in the Pacific Northwest
Six weeks from winter, it’s already cold in Portland. Here’s what you need ahead of the first big freeze.
kptv.com
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead
Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
Oregon Zoo announces ZooLights dates, prepares to dazzle holiday guests again
The Oregon Zoo will once again be illuminated in more than 1.5 million brightly colored lights for the annual holiday ZooLights event.
Metro's Measure 26-225 passing
All about the Metro levy: Here's what you need to know about Measure 26-225 this election.This article will be updated as election results continue to be counted. A Metro levy, Measure 26-225, is on the ballot this election. The measure is passing with about 36% of voters approving it and nearly 14% voting no as of Wednesday morning. Votes are still being tallied and final results are not expected for days. Multnomah County voted about 75% yes, and 25% no on the measure; while Washington County voted about 70% yes and 30% no. Clackamas County voted about 67% yes...
travelawaits.com
17 Fabulous Experiences In Newberg — The Gateway To Oregon Wine Country
With over 100 wineries in a 10-mile radius, Newberg, Oregon, is known as the Gateway To Oregon Wine Country. The small city has also been recognized as a culinary destination, winning USA Today’s “Best Small Town Food Scene” in 2022. Situated in the Chehalem Valley AVA and part of the nationally-renowned Willamette Valley, the strolling country roads in Newberg lead to unique vineyards. Add to that delicious craft breweries, fabulous accommodations, and fun activities, and you have the makings of a fabulous weekend in Oregon’s famous Willamette Valley. Although only 25 miles from Portland, Newberg feels like a world away. From Portland, head south on Interstate 5 to exit 294, then follow Highway 99S.
Freezing temperatures expected this week in Portland, surrounding areas
PORTLAND, Ore. — After Oregon saw a record-breaking warm and dry October, the month of November is off to a cold and wet start. This week, the Willamette Valley will see high temperatures below normal for this time of year and freezing low temperatures in some areas. A cold...
Kohr Explores: 75th anniversary Model Railroad Show
This Kohr Explores steps back in time – on a miniature scale.
KATU.com
Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup
TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
The mysterious tale of the Interstate Bridge ghost
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. On a cold and rainy morning in October 1920, Grover Percival, the outgoing Mayor of Vancouver, went for a walk across the newly built Interstate Bridge. Percival, who was born in 1860 in Ohio,...
KGW
Six businesses at Southeast Portland shopping center damaged and burglarized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland shopping center was hit hard over the weekend, with half a dozen businesses targeted and the vandals leaving a trail of damage. Six businesses at the East Burnside Plaza on Southeast 55th Avenue and East Burnside Street all had their doors boarded up by Monday morning. The stores were damaged and some burglarized over the weekend.
Rene Gonzalez with healthy lead over Jo Ann Hardesty in bruising Portland City Council race, partial returns show
Portland businessman and political newcomer Rene Gonzalez racked up a healthy lead over incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty by Wednesday morning in a bruising City Council race that offered striking contrasts in track records and policy and competing visions for how to best bring the city’s multiple crises under control.
Comments / 1