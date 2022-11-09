All about the Metro levy: Here's what you need to know about Measure 26-225 this election.This article will be updated as election results continue to be counted. A Metro levy, Measure 26-225, is on the ballot this election. The measure is passing with about 36% of voters approving it and nearly 14% voting no as of Wednesday morning. Votes are still being tallied and final results are not expected for days. Multnomah County voted about 75% yes, and 25% no on the measure; while Washington County voted about 70% yes and 30% no. Clackamas County voted about 67% yes...

