Laurens, SC

City of Laurens seeking public input for 10-year plan

By Chloe Salsameda
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHu5G_0j3om19g00

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — Every 10 years, the state requires city of Laurens to develop a comprehensive plan. While the city has put forth plans in the past, City Administrator Eric Delgado said this is the first time in decades the city has taken a deeper dive and is working on an in-depth plan.

“Since Laurens has seen a lot of new growth and a lot of new opportunities, we felt now was the time to do a deep dive into our comprehensive planning,” said Delgado.

The city is beginning by getting feedback from residents. Starting this week, they will host meetings where people can speak to city leaders about the changes they want to see made.

“We’re looking at how to meet our housing needs and the quality of housing,” explained Delgado. “What about our roads? Do we need more bike lanes? Do we need to improvements to make traffic more efficient?”

At the meetings, residents will be shown plans about the current state of housing options, transportation, land use and future development.

“We want to make sure that we do this right, protect the citizens that are here and keep our quality of life maintained for new residents,” explained Delgado.

While changes may be made, some residents said they want to see pieces of the past be restored.

“A lot of these buildings are not being used and are falling apart,” explained Caleb Satterfield, the co-owner of Rootimentary. ‘We want to see somebody put some love into them and make them into what they once were, or bring some of that out so they are useful again to the community. There are a lot of places that could be used for local businesses. I’d love to see that happen.”

Satterfield and his wife are opening a new restaurant in Laurens’ public square, called Rootimentary. It is located inside the historic Swofford Building. They hope more small businesses like theirs continue to open in Laurens in the next 10 years.

“Each community has its own characteristics,” said Satterfield. “We don’t want to look at something someone is doing in Greenville or Columbia and try to recreate that. We want to let our community be what our community is going to be.”

Comprehensive plan meetings

  • Nov. 10 from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Laurens City Hall
  • Nov. 10 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m: The Ridge at Laurens
  • Nov. 17 from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.: The Ridge at Laurens
  • Nov. 17 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Laurens City Hall

Residents can also complete an online survey by clicking here.

