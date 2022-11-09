ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

FOX Carolina

Breakdown of Midterm elections in South Carolina

Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

Republicans celebrate major victories in state midterm election

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A day after the midterms, state Republicans are celebrating their victories in South Carolina after a red wave swept across the state. The Republican Party is excited, saying this victory is due to hard work, but some political observers also hope the results can bring party officials “to their senses.”
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
cn2.com

Republicans Lead Voter Turnout Across the Tri-County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An estimated 1,000 poll workers worked throughout the Tri-County on Election Day and the final numbers for many local races are finally coming in between 10 and 11 PM today. 2022 Election – Voter Turnout. South Carolina – 50.3%. York County...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Gov. McMaster wins reelection in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster won a historic reelection bid Tuesday as he facedvoters one last time in his four-decade political career and they gave him a chance to be the longest-serving governor the state has ever had. (Video above: Recap of the governor's race) McMaster,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wtoc.com

LINK: Election results in Georgia, South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day across the United States. WTOC is focusing on results in our 20 counties in Georgia and South Carolina. Please click here to view election results. The WTOC team will be updating numbers as they become available after polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
News19 WLTX

Preserving the Redeye bass fish in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is home to one of the only game fish untampered with, within the country, commonly known as the Redeye bass. Fish and fishing are two of Will Mundhenke's greatest passions. He's an aquatic education specialist for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. "I...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Joe Cunningham thanked supporters in Charleston

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Late this evening Joe Cunningham spoke to supporters at the American Theatre in Charleston. Cunningham thanked the voters and his family. He also said that even though he and Governor McMaster have their differences he knows they are both fighting for a better South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
wach.com

EPA cracks down on SC water laws, asks DHEC to change them

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — State health officials are reviewing their processes right now and one part of that is reviewing the standards for the water all of us use. But, what's likely missing from the review are changes requested by federal officials. The laws that protect our states rivers...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

