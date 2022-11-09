Read full article on original website
wach.com
How 'Red' is South Carolina? Examining the Republican-Democratic divide in the Midterms
(WPDE) — Just how "Red" is South Carolina? The Palmetto State is widely regarded as a Republican stronghold -- but a deeper dive into voting numbers from Tuesday's Midterm elections shows the red and blue divide isn't as steep as you may think. For those of you who follow...
Effort to further restrict abortion fails in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a dozen meetings and sessions over the summer and fall, South Carolina efforts to pass a stricter abortion law failed Wednesday after senators rejected a House-backed proposal and House members didn’t return for another meeting to try and work out a compromise. A number...
Why were most races in South Carolina’s election uncontested?
A majority of races across South Carolina for the midterm elections on Tuesday went uncontested, highlighting the lack of candidates overall in the state's elections.
FOX Carolina
Breakdown of Midterm elections in South Carolina
Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner...
wach.com
Republicans celebrate major victories in state midterm election
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A day after the midterms, state Republicans are celebrating their victories in South Carolina after a red wave swept across the state. The Republican Party is excited, saying this victory is due to hard work, but some political observers also hope the results can bring party officials “to their senses.”
18 breweries with the most highly-ranked beers in South Carolina
In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. […]
Here's the final vote in the Kirkman Finlay and Heather Bauer State House race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A well-known member of the South Carolina legislature from Columbia is trailing in his bid for re-election. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Kirkman Finlay was behind Democratic challenger Heather Bauer by 234 votes --- 7,497 to 7,263 -- in the race for House District 75. Bauer got 51 percent of the vote to Finlay's 49 percent.
WYFF4.com
Ellen Weaver wins race for SC Superintendent of Education in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Republican candidate Ellen Weaver has won the race for the superintendent of education in South Carolina, according to The Associated Press. Weaver beat out Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis. Weaver is the founder of Palmetto Promise Institute. She touts her decades of experience in business, managing a...
WJCL
Election Results: Voters decide South Carolina state seats, measures
cn2.com
Republicans Lead Voter Turnout Across the Tri-County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An estimated 1,000 poll workers worked throughout the Tri-County on Election Day and the final numbers for many local races are finally coming in between 10 and 11 PM today. 2022 Election – Voter Turnout. South Carolina – 50.3%. York County...
WYFF4.com
Gov. McMaster wins reelection in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster won a historic reelection bid Tuesday as he facedvoters one last time in his four-decade political career and they gave him a chance to be the longest-serving governor the state has ever had. (Video above: Recap of the governor's race) McMaster,...
Here are the key election results from South Carolina
View live election results for key contests in South Carolina. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Are you surprised with how Joe Cunningham did in the election?
The end result of the South Carolina Gubernatorial election was no surprise. I think everyone expected Governor McMaster to win. He did just that, taking 58% of the vote, unofficially.
4 Pee Dee counties among South Carolina’s worst for violent crime in 2021, SLED report shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Four of the six counties in the News13 viewing area had the highest rates of violent crime in South Carolina in 2021, according to statistics in a report by SLED that also said the state’s murder rate is the highest since 1991. Dillon County had the state’s highest violent crime rate […]
wtoc.com
LINK: Election results in Georgia, South Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day across the United States. WTOC is focusing on results in our 20 counties in Georgia and South Carolina. Please click here to view election results. The WTOC team will be updating numbers as they become available after polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
WJCL
South Carolina Election Results: Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties
Voters decided many races in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties in the 2022 midterm election. Major seats up for grabs included mayor, school board and county council.
Preserving the Redeye bass fish in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is home to one of the only game fish untampered with, within the country, commonly known as the Redeye bass. Fish and fishing are two of Will Mundhenke's greatest passions. He's an aquatic education specialist for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. "I...
wach.com
SC teachers demanding education reform from lawmakers in upcoming legislative session
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A handful of educators here in the Midlands have released their demands for newly elected and existing lawmakers as a new legislative session approaches. It includes massive education reform to help put a stop to the ongoing teacher shortage we’ve seen for a while now.
abccolumbia.com
Joe Cunningham thanked supporters in Charleston
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Late this evening Joe Cunningham spoke to supporters at the American Theatre in Charleston. Cunningham thanked the voters and his family. He also said that even though he and Governor McMaster have their differences he knows they are both fighting for a better South Carolina.
wach.com
EPA cracks down on SC water laws, asks DHEC to change them
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — State health officials are reviewing their processes right now and one part of that is reviewing the standards for the water all of us use. But, what's likely missing from the review are changes requested by federal officials. The laws that protect our states rivers...
