South Carolina State

News19 WLTX

Preserving the Redeye bass fish in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is home to one of the only game fish untampered with, within the country, commonly known as the Redeye bass. Fish and fishing are two of Will Mundhenke's greatest passions. He's an aquatic education specialist for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. "I...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the State

Two SC cities were named the "Best Places To Retire" in the state.Only in Your State. South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. People enjoy the great weather, beaches, BBQ, and too many other things to name. It's no surprise that the state is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. However, one of the biggest reasons people fall in love with the state is because they feel it is a great place to retire. One major national publication just released an article named, "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022, and they named two places in South Carolina that they feel would be a good fit for people to live after retirement. In this article, we will take a look at which two cities the publication named and why they think those places are the best fit for retirees.
BLUFFTON, SC
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Cities in South Carolina

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
power98fm.com

One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us

Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
cohaitungchi.com

wach.com

Plans for Richland Mall redevelopment announced

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The nearly-empty Forest Acres mall is set to be purchased, and its new owners have announced a redevelopment plan valued at roughly $100 million. Richland Mall, which is set to be purchased by Southeastern Development, a firm out of Augusta, Georgia, will soon undergo...
FOREST ACRES, SC

