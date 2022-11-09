Read full article on original website
Related
Preserving the Redeye bass fish in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is home to one of the only game fish untampered with, within the country, commonly known as the Redeye bass. Fish and fishing are two of Will Mundhenke's greatest passions. He's an aquatic education specialist for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. "I...
WLTX.com
Tracking Nicole, Impacts to South Carolina
We are tracking now Tropical Storm Nicole and its possible impacts to South Carolina. The weekend looks dry and quiet, but it will be a lot cooler Sunday.
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the State
Two SC cities were named the "Best Places To Retire" in the state.Only in Your State. South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. People enjoy the great weather, beaches, BBQ, and too many other things to name. It's no surprise that the state is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. However, one of the biggest reasons people fall in love with the state is because they feel it is a great place to retire. One major national publication just released an article named, "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022, and they named two places in South Carolina that they feel would be a good fit for people to live after retirement. In this article, we will take a look at which two cities the publication named and why they think those places are the best fit for retirees.
Dangerous Cities in South Carolina
South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
WLTX.com
What will Tropical Storm Nicole do in South Carolina?
The latest on Nicole as she moves closer to South Carolina. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and chance of tornadoes.
WYFF4.com
Nicole becomes hurricane, expected to bring heavy rain to parts of South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tropical Storm Nicolereached hurricane strength as it made landfall on Grand Bahama Island Wednesday evening, moving closer to Florida’s east coast. If it makes landfall as a hurricane, as expected, it will be the latest a hurricane will hit the East coast on record. Hurricane...
4 Pee Dee counties among South Carolina’s worst for violent crime in 2021, SLED report shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Four of the six counties in the News13 viewing area had the highest rates of violent crime in South Carolina in 2021, according to statistics in a report by SLED that also said the state’s murder rate is the highest since 1991. Dillon County had the state’s highest violent crime rate […]
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina, Georgia school district changes due to heavy rain, winds from Nicole
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Some school districts in the Upstate area of South Carolina have decided to move to an E-Learning Day on Friday due to the weather. (Latest forecast for Friday above) Abbeville County Schools:. "Parents, due to the threat of inclement weather, Abbeville County School District will...
power98fm.com
One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us
Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
WYFF4.com
3 South Carolina Powerball tickets will mean big money for lucky customers, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a single ticket sold in California won the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash,), officials said a ticket worth $1 million was purchased in South Carolina. The winning Powerball number for Monday, Nov. 7 were:. 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and...
counton2.com
Scientists concerned over damage to South Carolina beaches, dunes caused by Tropical Storm Nicole
Scientists concerned over damage to South Carolina beaches, dunes caused by Tropical Storm Nicole. Scientists concerned over damage to South Carolina …. Scientists concerned over damage to South Carolina beaches, dunes caused by Tropical Storm Nicole. Nicole update Thursday AM. Senator Tim Scott Election Night Watch Party (7:00 …. Senator...
Why most races in South Carolina’s election were uncontested
A majority of races across South Carolina for the midterm elections on Tuesday went uncontested, highlighting the lack of candidates overall in the state's elections.
WJCL
South Carolina Election Results: Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties
Voters decided many races in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties in the 2022 midterm election. Major seats up for grabs included mayor, school board and county council.
WJCL
What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?
Below is a list of events that have been delayed, canceled or rescheduled in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share your event's plans? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Fort Pulaski is...
PHOTOS: Nicole’s impact across the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — WSAV News 3 is On Your Side tracking the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Do you have some pictures of the storm you’d like to share? Send them to pics@wsav.com!
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in South Carolina.
Where to find Georgia and South Carolina election results
WJBF NewsChannel 6 will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for local and statewide races.
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Hiking in Vermont Along Route 100
With breathtaking views of rolling hills and the lush Green Mountains, it’s no wonder people from around the world seek to experience hiking in Vermont. The hikes along the northern part of Vermont Route 100 have it all, along with world-class attractions, craft beverages and Vermont food specialties like maple and cheese conveniently nearby. Discover scenic vistas, waterfalls and forest walks across 77 hiking trails in the greater Stowe region that are perfect for summer and fall adventures. Get outdoors and breathe in the fresh air along the Route 100 corridor, named a “Best New England Road Trip” by . Check out some spectacular hikes on the way in Stowe, the Mad River Valley and Waterbury, Vermont.
wach.com
Plans for Richland Mall redevelopment announced
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The nearly-empty Forest Acres mall is set to be purchased, and its new owners have announced a redevelopment plan valued at roughly $100 million. Richland Mall, which is set to be purchased by Southeastern Development, a firm out of Augusta, Georgia, will soon undergo...
WJCL
Nicole School Closings List: These are the campuses impacted in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: 5:30 p.m. weather update. Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to...
Comments / 0