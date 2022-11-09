Read full article on original website
7 Best Foods To Eat And 7 To Avoid For Your Cholesterol
High cholesterol levels can lead to a host of negative health consequences. But here's the good news: Some foods out there are great for your cholesterol.
cohaitungchi.com
7 Day Cholesterol-Lowering Diet Plan (PDF & Menu)
It might be tempting to lower cholesterol with just pills. Drugs like statins can certainly help. But following a healthy cholesterol-lowering diet like the Mediterranean diet is easily one of the most effective things you can do. A recent study found switching to a Mediterranean style diet helped prevent about...
Women's Health
‘I had high cholesterol in my thirties – here’s how I changed my diet’
If you’re in your twenties or thirties and think of yourself as fit and healthy, you’ve probably never thought about having your cholesterol checked – but figures from the latest research into our cholesterol levels may make you reconsider. The study shows that 26% of women aged...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Tips to Manage Cholesterol
Diabetes has been shown to be a major risk factor in the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD). In fact, people with diabetes are twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke. What’s more, these outcomes often are seen at an earlier age than in those without diabetes. What is cholesterol, and what role does it play in this process?
Sick of That Stubborn Bulge Around Your Midsection? Stock up on These 40 Belly Fat-Burning Foods
Let’s face it: Belly fat can be stubborn. Despite your best efforts, you may be asking yourself “why am I losing weight everywhere but my stomach?”. Believe it or not, there's a scientific explanation for why this is happening. “The fat in your abdomen builds up around your...
cohaitungchi.com
How Much Fat Should You Eat to Lose Weight on a Keto Diet?
Whether you’re just starting the ketogenic diet or you’ve been on it, but stalled, this post will clear up any confusion on how much fat your body really needs for weight loss on a keto diet. Fat is a controversial topic in the keto world space. If you’ve...
cohaitungchi.com
Foods to Eat on the Anti-Inflammatory Diet
The anti-inflammatory diet is a dietary pattern that is thought to aid in reducing the risk of disease that's associated with chronic inflammation. The typical anti-inflammatory diet emphasizes fruits, vegetables, lean protein, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats. This article explores what chronic inflammation is and how diet can potentially help...
cohaitungchi.com
Can diabetics eat honey nut cheerios?
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Cheerios are a popular breakfast for many people across the world. Upon a diabetes diagnosis, one has to sit back and reconsider their meal choices. Diabetics are advised to steer clear of carbs and sugars and go for foods rich in nutrients and fiber.
cohaitungchi.com
Lose 20 Pounds In 2 Weeks – The Boiled Egg Diet
Do you love eggs? Then the boiled egg diet may just be right for you! Even if you don’t love eggs, this diet offers so many options for incorporating eggs into your diet, it won’t be an issue. It will be worth it to lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks!
cohaitungchi.com
Hypothyroidism and Anxiety: What’s the Connection?
Hypothyroidism is a condition that can leave you feeling sluggish and contribute to weight gain and mood changes, so it’s not a surprise that it can be tied to depression. But hypothyroidism symptoms can also include anxiety. In fact, a review published in June 2018 in JAMA Psychiatry found people with hypothyroidism are more than twice as likely as people without the condition to develop anxiety disorders and that 29.8 percent of all anxiety disorders are associated with autoimmune thyroid disease.
Medical News Today
How long does it take niacin to lower cholesterol?
Niacin is a B vitamin that may help to effectively lower cholesterol, but the time it takes to do so may vary. Typically, it may take a few weeks for niacin to alter cholesterol levels. Niacin, also known as vitamin B3, plays a role in converting the food a person...
Statins vs. supplements: New study finds one is 'vastly superior' to cut cholesterol
If you were prescribed medicine to lower your risk of a heart attack or stroke, would you take it?. Millions of Americans are prescribed statins such as Lipitor, Crestor or generic formulations to lower their cholesterol. But lots of people are hesitant to start the medication. Some people fret over...
Researchers Say, Intermittent fasting affects female reproductive hormones
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Many nutritionists recommend intermittent fasting as one of the most effective ways to lose weight. This way of losing weight requires a person to eat for a set period of time and then fast for 12-16 hours every day.
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Supplements and Nutrients for Thyroid Support
Thyroid disorders affect an estimated 20 million Americans, and women are up to eight times more likely than men to develop a thyroid condition. Many of you know that I have Hashimoto’s hypothyroidism myself. I’ve tried just about every natural remedy and supplement to help my thyroid function better. I have seen first-hand how vital nutrition and specific nutrients are for thyroid health.
cohaitungchi.com
GERD Diet: Foods to Avoid, Meal Plan, and More
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a condition that occurs when your stomach contents back up to your esophagus, the tube that connects your throat and stomach. This causes belching, bloating, and other uncomfortable digestive symptoms. Fortunately, you can reduce or eliminate these symptoms by avoiding certain foods and implementing other...
cohaitungchi.com
The Link Between Thyroid Disease and Cholesterol
Thyroid disease and cholesterol levels are closely related. High cholesterol (hyperlipidemia) is linked to hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid). A sudden drop in cholesterol can occur with hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). Treating thyroid disease can correct cholesterol levels. Cholesterol drugs can affect thyroid disease and its treatments. This article explains why thyroid disease...
cohaitungchi.com
The Connection Between Fibromyalgia and Thyroid Disease
Thyroid disease, especially hypothyroidism, and fibromyalgia share many symptoms. In fact, having one of these conditions may predispose you to the other, and having both impacts each disease. Despite the associations, theories about the cause of these related conditions are not concrete. Researchers have proposed autoimmunity, dysfunction of the hypothalamus, and more possibilities.
cohaitungchi.com
What You Need to Know About Cholesterol When You Have Hypothyroidism
Thyroid problems can have a ripple effect throughout your body, including your cardiovascular system. In particular, people with hypothyroidism may have high levels of LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, which can increase the risk of heart disease. Here’s what you need to know about this potential danger. What Is...
Research Suggests An Eye-Heart Connection
If you are like the majority of Americans, heart disease and eye disease run in your family. So you should know that a growing body of research suggests that eye and heart health are related. The latest study suggests that people with a specific form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are at significant risk for cardiovascular disease and stroke. About AMD AMD is the leading cause of visual impairment and blindness in people over 65 years old. There are two types of AMD. The type called dry AMD happens when the central area of the retina called the macula becomes damaged...
Dietary supplements aimed at heart health don’t lower ‘bad’ cholesterol, says study
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Six dietary supplements promoted for improving heart health were ineffective at lowering low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, otherwise known as “bad cholesterol,” a new study said. The findings, presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2022, unveiled that brands of fish oil, garlic,...
