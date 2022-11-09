Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Study highlights the need for early and timely diagnosis of type 1 diabetes in children and adolescents
If children and young people have already developed metabolic imbalances (diabetic ketoacidosis) at the time of diagnosis of type 1 diabetes (T1D), this can result in complications such as extended stays in hospital, poorer long-term control of blood sugar levels, brain edema, or even a higher mortality rate. During the...
News-Medical.net
Third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine offers cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus
Cirrhosis of the liver is associated with decreased responsiveness to many vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19. But new research, led by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Hepatology, suggests that getting a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could overcome the decreased response, offering cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus, severe illness, and death from COVID-19.
News-Medical.net
Pancreatic cancer could be detected up to three years earlier than current diagnoses
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
cohaitungchi.com
Hypothyroidism and Anxiety: What’s the Connection?
Hypothyroidism is a condition that can leave you feeling sluggish and contribute to weight gain and mood changes, so it’s not a surprise that it can be tied to depression. But hypothyroidism symptoms can also include anxiety. In fact, a review published in June 2018 in JAMA Psychiatry found people with hypothyroidism are more than twice as likely as people without the condition to develop anxiety disorders and that 29.8 percent of all anxiety disorders are associated with autoimmune thyroid disease.
cohaitungchi.com
The Connection Between Fibromyalgia and Thyroid Disease
Thyroid disease, especially hypothyroidism, and fibromyalgia share many symptoms. In fact, having one of these conditions may predispose you to the other, and having both impacts each disease. Despite the associations, theories about the cause of these related conditions are not concrete. Researchers have proposed autoimmunity, dysfunction of the hypothalamus, and more possibilities.
cohaitungchi.com
Can the thyroid cause night sweats? How sweating and thyroid dysfunction may be related.
Your thyroid gland could be to blame for an increase in your sweat production. This great regulator of your body’s metabolism and your mind sometimes goes haywire — particularly in women. The thyroid, a butterfly-shaped gland in the front of the neck, produces hormones that control the speed of your metabolism — the system that helps the body use energy. Thyroid disorders can either speed up or slow down your metabolism by disrupting the production of thyroid hormones. Because of the thyroid’s role in regulating various bodily functions, you have have asked yourself the question: “Could the thyroid cause night sweats?”
KULR8
Scientists Use 'Gentler' Cell Transplants to Reverse Diabetes in Mice
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Scientists have used a transplant procedure to apparently cure diabetes in lab mice, without the need for immune-suppressing drugs afterward. The success is a first step in developing a safer way to use cell transplants to possibly cure type 1 diabetes. But that's...
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Supplements and Nutrients for Thyroid Support
Thyroid disorders affect an estimated 20 million Americans, and women are up to eight times more likely than men to develop a thyroid condition. Many of you know that I have Hashimoto’s hypothyroidism myself. I’ve tried just about every natural remedy and supplement to help my thyroid function better. I have seen first-hand how vital nutrition and specific nutrients are for thyroid health.
MedicalXpress
Neuroimaging study reveals functional and structural brain abnormalities in people with post-treatment Lyme disease
In a study using specialized imaging techniques, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers report distinctive changes in the "white matter" and other brain tissue physiology of those with post-treatment Lyme disease, a condition affecting 10% to 20% of the nearly half a million Americans who contract Lyme disease annually. The study's findings,...
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
MedicalXpress
Study finds antibody-associated vasculitis characteristics and treatments vary across lifespan
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, demonstrated an association between age of diagnosis and clinical characteristics and treatments in Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis patients. Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV) is a group of conditions characterized by the development of autoantibodies...
Posts mislead on Pfizer COVID vaccine’s impact on transmission
CLAIM: Pfizer admitted to the European Parliament that it had not tested the ability of its COVID-19 vaccine to prevent transmission of the virus before it entered the market, proving the company lied about this earlier in the pandemic. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. Janine Small, president of international markets at...
Can-Fite: Findings Showing the Complete Clearance of Cancer in Patient Treated With Namodenoson Will Be Presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting®
PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced today that a poster entitled “Complete Response Induced by Namodenoson, an A3 Adenosine Receptor Agonist, in a Patient with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma” will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’ (AASLD) The Liver Meeting ® at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The findings are published, Abstract 4413, in the October 2022 supplement of HEPATOLOGY, a premier peer-reviewed journal in the field of liver disease published on behalf of the AASLD.
cohaitungchi.com
Is Excessive Sweating a Sign of Diabetes?
If you have diabetes, you may have noticed that you sweat more than the average person. It’s not all in your head! There are scientific reasons for why this can happen. When most people think of type 2 diabetes, they think about high blood sugar levels and their impact on the eyes, kidneys, and feet through peripheral neuropathy and nerve damage.
News-Medical.net
Study finds low absolute risk of glomerular disease relapse associated with COVID-19 vaccination
Several reports have described a relapse of certain autoimmune kidney diseases in patients after they've received COVID-19 vaccines, but it's unclear if this association is real or a coincidence. In a recent population-level study published in JASN, investigators found that a second or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine was associated with higher relative risk but low absolute increased risk of disease relapse.
MedicalXpress
Obesity, Parkinson's disease, and pesticides: Exploring the gut-brain connection
The community of microorganisms living in the human gut, known as the gut microbiome, is increasingly recognized as playing a pivotal role in metabolic conditions such as obesity and neurological diseases including Parkinson's disease. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
cohaitungchi.com
Selenium: The Missing Link for Treating Hypothyroidism?
This article is part of a special report on Thyroid Disorders. To see the other articles in this series, click here. A healthy thyroid is a critical component of one’s overall health, and many people are struggling with thyroid disorders such as hypothyroidism, specifically Hashimoto’s autoimmune thyroiditis. In this autoimmune condition, the immune system attacks the thyroid gland, with the resulting inflammation leading to an underactive thyroid gland or hypothyroidism. Hashimoto’s disease is the most common form of hypothyroidism and was the first condition ever to be classified as an autoimmune disease.
cohaitungchi.com
Can You Reverse Type 2 Diabetes Using Functional Medicine?
With type 2 diabetes, someone’s body can sometimes still produce a little insulin. Functional medicine and a holistic diet can help with this. Being diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes is a life-changing event, and one you may not entirely understand or know how to deal with. Once the initial shock wears off, you might start wondering what your options are, or wondering, “Can you reverse Type 2 Diabetes?”.
cohaitungchi.com
CoQ10: What are the Heart Health Benefits?
Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) ranks among the bestselling supplements, with global sales predicted to reach $849 million by 2020, according to a recent study. Researchers report that CoQ10 may have significant benefits for people with cardiovascular disease (CVD), from reducing risk for repeat heart attacks and improving outcomes in patients with heart failure to lowering blood pressure and helping combat side effects of cholesterol-lowering statins.
cohaitungchi.com
Can Itching Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
Itching is a common symptom of diabetes, a chronic condition in which your blood sugar is too high. Itching from diabetes can be caused by dry skin, poor circulation, or certain infections. It can also be annoying enough to interfere with your daily life. Here's what to know about itching...
