Read full article on original website
Related
cohaitungchi.com
Beets and Diabetes: Everything You Need to Know
Beets are the beauties of the garden-vibrant red and full of powerful health-promoting nutrients. But, are they a good choice if you have diabetes? Here’s everything you need to know about beets and diabetes!. Beets are a favorite among people of all ages and it’s no surprise why! They’re...
cohaitungchi.com
Diet soda without aspartame and caffeine
How bad for you is aspartame? Bottom Line: There is limited evidence that aspartame can increase the frequency of headaches. More studies are needed. Almost every study found no adverse effects from consuming it. What can I drink instead of soda? Alternatives to Soda Sparkling Water. Caffeine also increases brain activity of the neurotransmitters norepinephrine and dopamine and amps up blood adrenaline levels. The problem is that having a lot of caffeine on a daily basis can lead to stomach problems, sleeping problems, feeling depressed or worried.
cohaitungchi.com
Can diabetics eat honey nut cheerios?
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Cheerios are a popular breakfast for many people across the world. Upon a diabetes diagnosis, one has to sit back and reconsider their meal choices. Diabetics are advised to steer clear of carbs and sugars and go for foods rich in nutrients and fiber.
cohaitungchi.com
GERD diet: The best and worst foods for acid reflux
Acid reflux is a common issue among the American population, with an estimated 14-20% of adults suffering from a condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Following a GERD diet may help to control this condition and generally help to reduce symptoms of acid reflux in those who experience it less frequently.
cohaitungchi.com
Hypothyroidism and Anxiety: What’s the Connection?
Hypothyroidism is a condition that can leave you feeling sluggish and contribute to weight gain and mood changes, so it’s not a surprise that it can be tied to depression. But hypothyroidism symptoms can also include anxiety. In fact, a review published in June 2018 in JAMA Psychiatry found people with hypothyroidism are more than twice as likely as people without the condition to develop anxiety disorders and that 29.8 percent of all anxiety disorders are associated with autoimmune thyroid disease.
cohaitungchi.com
Foods to Eat on the Anti-Inflammatory Diet
The anti-inflammatory diet is a dietary pattern that is thought to aid in reducing the risk of disease that's associated with chronic inflammation. The typical anti-inflammatory diet emphasizes fruits, vegetables, lean protein, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats. This article explores what chronic inflammation is and how diet can potentially help...
cohaitungchi.com
Is Excessive Sweating a Sign of Diabetes?
If you have diabetes, you may have noticed that you sweat more than the average person. It’s not all in your head! There are scientific reasons for why this can happen. When most people think of type 2 diabetes, they think about high blood sugar levels and their impact on the eyes, kidneys, and feet through peripheral neuropathy and nerve damage.
cohaitungchi.com
GERD Diet: Foods to Avoid, Meal Plan, and More
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a condition that occurs when your stomach contents back up to your esophagus, the tube that connects your throat and stomach. This causes belching, bloating, and other uncomfortable digestive symptoms. Fortunately, you can reduce or eliminate these symptoms by avoiding certain foods and implementing other...
cohaitungchi.com
Selenium: The Missing Link for Treating Hypothyroidism?
This article is part of a special report on Thyroid Disorders. To see the other articles in this series, click here. A healthy thyroid is a critical component of one’s overall health, and many people are struggling with thyroid disorders such as hypothyroidism, specifically Hashimoto’s autoimmune thyroiditis. In this autoimmune condition, the immune system attacks the thyroid gland, with the resulting inflammation leading to an underactive thyroid gland or hypothyroidism. Hashimoto’s disease is the most common form of hypothyroidism and was the first condition ever to be classified as an autoimmune disease.
The Health Benefits Of Adding Passion Fruit To Your Diet
One colorful fruit that's constantly finding itself on a smoothie or cocktail menu is passion fruit. Luckily, the fruit contains a variety of health benefits.
cohaitungchi.com
Is agave syrup the best sweetener for diabetes?
Agave is the name for a group of succulent plants that grow in warm climates, particularly the southwestern United States and Mexico. Some people use blue agave as a sweetener. However, it is high in carbohydrates. The agave plant also produces nectar containing large amounts of a sugar called fructose.
Healthline
Diet and Osteoporosis: Nutrients, Diet Tips, and More
Osteoporosis is a condition characterized by low bone mass and the breakdown of bone tissue. When you have osteoporosis, your bones become weaker (. This condition is more common in women and elderly people. In fact, a 2021 review reported that the worldwide prevalence of osteoporosis in women was 23.1%, while the prevalence of osteoporosis among men was found to be 11.7% (
Best magnesium supplement 2022: Boost energy and aid restful sleep
We’ve tested the best magnesium supplement to help improve sleep, relieve anxiety and ease muscle cramps
scitechdaily.com
It’s Simple: Snacking on Almonds Boosts Gut Health
Eating a handful of almonds a day substantially boosts the production of butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that promotes gut health. A team of scientists from King’s College London investigated the impact of consuming whole and ground almonds on the composition of gut microbes. The study was published recently in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. It was funded by the Almond Board of California.
cohaitungchi.com
Are Air Fryers Good For Diabetics?
Air fryers are lauded as the healthier alternative to deep frying, and they are in many ways much healthier than the deep fryer and many other methods of cooking, the primary reason for that being the fact that the air fryer can cut fat content by up to 80% by not using oil, secondly, it does a great job retaining the nutrients in food when cooking.
labroots.com
A Handful of Almonds a Day Keeps the Microbiome at Bay
A handful of almonds a day could keep your gut healthy by promoting the production of a short-chain fatty acid known as butyrate. Butyrate occurs when gut microbes break down dietary fiber contributing to digestive health. Thousands of microorganisms, known as the gut microbiome, live throughout your digestive system. These...
Medical News Today
Can turmeric lower cholesterol?
Turmeric is a staple ingredient in many cuisines, and people use it in traditional medicine to treat various conditions. Research suggests it may be a safe and accessible way to help lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart-related conditions. Turmeric is. in traditional medicine, such as Ayurvedic and Chinese...
cohaitungchi.com
The best diet for Hashimoto’s thyroiditis
Hashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disorder specifically targeting and causing inflammation of the thyroid gland. Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is also called chronic autoimmune thyroiditis. Hashimoto’s is characterized by gradual thyroid failure, due to infiltration of white blood cells and autoimmune-mediated destruction of the thyroid gland. When enough of the normal thyroid gland is affected, the amount of thyroid hormone may be insufficient. If that sounds like hypothyroidism, it is. Hashimoto’s disease is the leading cause of hypothyroidism in the United States, affecting 10% of the population. But because of its autoimmune component, understanding and treating Hashimoto’s is more complicated than simply balancing your thyroid hormones. When your immune system sees your own thyroid as a threat, a multi-pronged treatment approach is best.
cohaitungchi.com
Mood Disorders in Levothyroxine-Treated Hypothyroid Women
Hypothyroidism is the most common thyroid dysfunction in the population [1]. Its prevalence is usually around 1%–2% of the population, although this rate increases with age. It is up to 10 times more common in women than in men [2]. In Spain, different studies indicate prevalence ranging from 1.36% to 3.95% [1,3].
News-Medical.net
Rosuvastatin vastly superior to six common heart health supplements
At the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2022, researchers discuss their findings that six widely used dietary supplements often advertised to promote heart health are actually ineffective at lowering cholesterol levels compared to the effects elicited by statins. Image Credit: Natalia Golubnycha / Shutterstock.com. What is cholesterol?. There are...
Comments / 0