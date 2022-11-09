ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Boston

Here are the races that made history in Massachusetts

“We have shattered glass ceilings tonight,” Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell told supporters. Massachusetts marked a historic moment on Tuesday night as Maura Healey became the first woman and first openly gay person elected governor in the Bay State. But Healey wasn’t the only one who made history Tuesday: Attorney...
commonwealthmagazine.org

Election winners and losers

GO TO CommonWealth’s homepage for stories on the big races, including Maura Healey’s historic victory in the race for governor. What else did we learn from Tuesday’s election about the big winners and losers?. SMASHING THE CEILING. Women were big winners in Massachusetts, as Healey led a...
NECN

The Massachusetts Millionaire's Tax Passed. So What Happens Now?

Massachusetts voters approved an amendment to the state constitution Tuesday that will increase taxes on those earning more than $1 million a year. Question 1, the so-called millionaire's tax, passed by a close margin to amend the state Constitution for the first time in 22 years. It imposes a 4% surtax on top of the state's 5% flat tax for the portion of annual household income that exceeds $1 million. Those making up to $1 million, but not exceeding that amount, won’t pay any new taxes.
Harvard Crimson

Election Night Live Updates: Healey Makes History

BOSTON — Maura T. Healey ’92 will become the first female governor of Massachusetts after defeating her Republican opponent, Geoffrey G. Diehl, according to a projection by the Associated Press. Follow live election night updates below. Incumbents Pressley, Clark Cinch Victory — 12:58 a.m. Incumbent Democrat Ayanna...
WCVB

Women seize five of Massachusetts' top jobs as Democrats make clean sweep

BOSTON — Five Democratic women will take over statewide offices as the party makes a clean sweep of Massachusetts' top elected jobs. Attorney General Maura Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, are projected to win their race for the State House's corner office. Healey becomes the first female and first openly gay person to be elected governor of the Bay State.
WBUR

Results: Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff's races

Below are the results of the 2022 Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff races, as reported by The Associated Press. This results page will refresh every 30 seconds. Winners will be marked with a check. See results in several other races here:. Massachusetts statewide office and ballot question elections. Massachusetts congressional...
NECN

Mass. Reports 5,524 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 5,524 new COVID-19 cases and 83 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,920,814 cases and 20,697 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported that as of Nov. 8 there were 147...
The Tufts Daily

Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4

Medford City Hall is pictured on March 12, 2021.(Grace Rotermund / The Tufts Daily) This election day, Massachusetts voters will determine the fate of a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. On Nov. 8, Question 4 will ask voters to either accept or reject the Work and Family Mobility Act, a state law passed in June which would allow undocumented Massachussetts residents to apply for driver’s licenses, effective July 2023.
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts changes to step therapy impacts doctors, patients, insurers

BOSTON — For those battling a chronic illness, the last thing they want to do is also battle their insurance company to approve a medication their doctor prescribed. Many people in Massachusetts have faced that exact thing, in some cases repeated times. But last week, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law - years in the making - giving more control to doctors and not insurance companies.
