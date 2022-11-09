Read full article on original website
This was Maura Healey’s message for the country in her first post-election CNN interview
“Representation matters and seeing is believing, and I hope that my election will affirm in those young people this idea, so important, that they can be anything they want to be.”. The day after her historic win in the gubernatorial race, Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healy spoke about the significance of...
Here are the races that made history in Massachusetts
“We have shattered glass ceilings tonight,” Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell told supporters. Massachusetts marked a historic moment on Tuesday night as Maura Healey became the first woman and first openly gay person elected governor in the Bay State. But Healey wasn’t the only one who made history Tuesday: Attorney...
WCVB
Governor-elect Healey meets with Gov. Charlie Baker after election win
BOSTON — After claiming adecisive and historic electoral victory, Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Governor-elect Kim Driscoll met Wednesday with outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito at the State House. "I thank them for the invitation to be here today to show what is so...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Election winners and losers
GO TO CommonWealth’s homepage for stories on the big races, including Maura Healey’s historic victory in the race for governor. What else did we learn from Tuesday’s election about the big winners and losers?. SMASHING THE CEILING. Women were big winners in Massachusetts, as Healey led a...
What the Massachusetts ballot question results mean
Tuesday's ballot were some questions about the policy for the state, 22News is working for you with the details of the results.
Here’s where the MassGOP stands after Tuesday’s election
"I think the Republican Party is underwater and will be for years to come right now," one longtime consultant said. When state lawmakers convene for a new legislative session next year, there will be approximately 26 Republicans out of the 200 total seats in both chambers of the State House.
NECN
The Massachusetts Millionaire's Tax Passed. So What Happens Now?
Massachusetts voters approved an amendment to the state constitution Tuesday that will increase taxes on those earning more than $1 million a year. Question 1, the so-called millionaire's tax, passed by a close margin to amend the state Constitution for the first time in 22 years. It imposes a 4% surtax on top of the state's 5% flat tax for the portion of annual household income that exceeds $1 million. Those making up to $1 million, but not exceeding that amount, won’t pay any new taxes.
What to expect in transition from Baker to Healey
Massachusetts voters have picked the next governor. What happens next?
Harvard Crimson
Election Night Live Updates: Healey Makes History
BOSTON — Maura T. Healey ’92 will become the first female governor of Massachusetts after defeating her Republican opponent, Geoffrey G. Diehl, according to a projection by the Associated Press. Follow live election night updates below. Incumbents Pressley, Clark Cinch Victory — 12:58 a.m. Incumbent Democrat Ayanna...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Governor (Maura Healey vs. Geoff Diehl)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for the corner, was poised to make history as the country’s first openly lesbian governor — and the first woman elected to the commonwealth’s top executive post. She...
5 things to expect from Maura Healey as governor of Massachusetts
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey shattered barriers Tuesday night as she became the first openly gay person and woman to be elected governor of the commonwealth. Together with Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll, the mayor of Salem, the pair forge the state’s first all-female executive ticket. Once they are sworn...
See all Massachusetts 2022 election races that have been called
Voters turned out Tuesday across Massachusetts, casting ballots in high-profile statewide races and local contests with the potential to make history in a number of ways. In the governor’s race, the Associated Press declared Attorney General Maura Healey the winner shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. Healey, the...
WCVB
Women seize five of Massachusetts' top jobs as Democrats make clean sweep
BOSTON — Five Democratic women will take over statewide offices as the party makes a clean sweep of Massachusetts' top elected jobs. Attorney General Maura Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, are projected to win their race for the State House's corner office. Healey becomes the first female and first openly gay person to be elected governor of the Bay State.
WBUR
Results: Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff's races
Below are the results of the 2022 Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff races, as reported by The Associated Press. This results page will refresh every 30 seconds. Winners will be marked with a check. See results in several other races here:. Massachusetts statewide office and ballot question elections. Massachusetts congressional...
NECN
Mass. Reports 5,524 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 5,524 new COVID-19 cases and 83 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,920,814 cases and 20,697 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported that as of Nov. 8 there were 147...
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4
Medford City Hall is pictured on March 12, 2021.(Grace Rotermund / The Tufts Daily) This election day, Massachusetts voters will determine the fate of a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. On Nov. 8, Question 4 will ask voters to either accept or reject the Work and Family Mobility Act, a state law passed in June which would allow undocumented Massachussetts residents to apply for driver’s licenses, effective July 2023.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Voters approve millionaires tax, retain driver’s license law for immigrants
MASSACHUSETTS VOTERS DELIVERED a double victory to two progressive causes on Tuesday, approving by narrow margins ballot questions to impose a new income tax surcharge on high earners and to retain a recently passed law that will allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. The two high-profile ballot questions,...
WCVB
Massachusetts changes to step therapy impacts doctors, patients, insurers
BOSTON — For those battling a chronic illness, the last thing they want to do is also battle their insurance company to approve a medication their doctor prescribed. Many people in Massachusetts have faced that exact thing, in some cases repeated times. But last week, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law - years in the making - giving more control to doctors and not insurance companies.
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
thescopeboston.org
Bill Galvin, one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in Massachusetts, is running for Secretary of State
Boston-born William Galvin, a favorite among voters, remains on track to enter his 27th year and 8th term in office as Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on Nov. 8. As one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in the state, Galvin sailed the wave of incumbency to a 20-point margin...
