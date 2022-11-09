Read full article on original website
These Are the Top 10 Best Places to Live in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina then you may wonder which area is the best to live in. South Carolina is a very appealing area to many people no matter if you live on the coast or further inland, you probably love your home. South Carolina has plenty of great spots to live in (coming from someone who has lived in multiple spots). But, ever wondered who may be No. 1? Forbes gathered a list of the best places to live in South Carolina, and the results are in!
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Pee Dee counties among South Carolina’s worst for violent crime in 2021, SLED report shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Four of the six counties in the News13 viewing area had the highest rates of violent crime in South Carolina in 2021, according to statistics in a report by SLED that also said the state’s murder rate is the highest since 1991. Dillon County had the state’s highest violent crime rate […]
WYFF4.com
Ellen Weaver wins race for SC Superintendent of Education in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Republican candidate Ellen Weaver has won the race for the superintendent of education in South Carolina, according to The Associated Press. Weaver beat out Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis. Weaver is the founder of Palmetto Promise Institute. She touts her decades of experience in business, managing a...
WLTX.com
What will Tropical Storm Nicole do in South Carolina?
The latest on Nicole as she moves closer to South Carolina. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and chance of tornadoes.
South Carolina Woman Scores $200,000 Lottery Win With Rare Purchase
"Are you kidding me?"
WYFF4.com
Nicole becomes hurricane, expected to bring heavy rain to parts of South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tropical Storm Nicolereached hurricane strength as it made landfall on Grand Bahama Island Wednesday evening, moving closer to Florida’s east coast. If it makes landfall as a hurricane, as expected, it will be the latest a hurricane will hit the East coast on record. Hurricane...
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina, Georgia school district changes due to heavy rain, winds from Nicole
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Some school districts in the Upstate area of South Carolina have decided to move to an E-Learning Day on Friday due to the weather. (Latest forecast for Friday above) Abbeville County Schools:. "Parents, due to the threat of inclement weather, Abbeville County School District will...
WJCL
South Carolina Election Results: Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties
Voters decided many races in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties in the 2022 midterm election. Major seats up for grabs included mayor, school board and county council.
Here’s when Tropical Storm Nicole could begin impacting Charleston
NOTE: This story is no longer being updated. Click or tap here for the latest information. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. The storm is then expected to make a northern turn toward Georgia and South […]
WYFF4.com
3 South Carolina Powerball tickets will mean big money for lucky customers, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a single ticket sold in California won the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash,), officials said a ticket worth $1 million was purchased in South Carolina. The winning Powerball number for Monday, Nov. 7 were:. 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and...
Some South Carolina schools moving to e-learning for Nicole
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wind and rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole -- some of it heavy at times -- will be moving through South Carolina beginning Thursday through Friday afternoon. In anticipation of possible severe weather, some school districts in the state have decided to go to an e-learning...
WYFF4.com
Midterm Elections 2022: Updates from South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Voters in the Carolinas, Georgia andacross the country are heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2022 midterm elections. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina and 7 p.m. in South Carolina and Georgia. Below you will find a variety of information to make sure...
WMBF
3 winners in S.C. from Powerball draw, including $1 million ticket
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A single ticket in California has won a record-breaking $2.04 billion, and in South Carolina, three tickets also collected big wins. The South Carolina Education Lottery said a ticket sold in Fort Mill at a 7-Eleven on Highway 106 won $1 million, while two tickets purchased at Loves Travel Stop #333 on Sutton Ridge Lane in Fort Mill and the other at the 3 Way Food Mart #21 on Richland Avenue West in Aiken won $50,000 each.
coladaily.com
Tropical Storm Nicole will not stop annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic
The Craftsmen's Classic will kick off at 10 a.m. on Friday despite the potentially rough weather coming in from Tropical Storm Nicole. "All you need is an umbrella to get from your car to the door, and the rest, it doesn't matter what the weather is outside," said Carly Cook, public relations director for Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic.
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest South Carolina location in Myrtle Beach.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Joe Cunningham says he's not going away as he concedes governor race to Henry McMaster
Charleston, S.C.- The music thumped at the historic American Theater in downtown Charleston Tuesday night as a crowd of mostly 20 and 30-year-olds danced before a DJ on stage. This is where Democrat Joe Cunningham had hoped to keep 75-year-old Henry McMaster from potentially becoming the longest serving governor in state history.
furman.edu
Brent Nelsen comments on incoming South Carolina Superintendent of Education
Before polls opened Nov. 8 for the general election, Furman University’s Brent Nelsen spoke to WYFF News 4 about the candidates running for South Carolina Superintendent of Education, a post currently held by Molly Spearman. Nelsen, a politics and international affairs professor, said the two candidates, Republican Ellen Weaver, and Democrat Lisa Ellis, represent the core beliefs of their respective parties. Weaver is focused on school choice, while Ellis wants to enhance the overall working conditions for teachers in the public school system.
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina gas prices rise to $3.19 per gallon average
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in South Carolina have risen during the past week. They now average at $3.19 a gallon which is 3.3 cents above last week. Prices in Columbia are 9.9 cents per gallon lower than they were a month ago and 11.2 cents per gallon higher than they were this time last year.
WRDW-TV
South Carolina suffers as one of the worst-hit states for flu
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The Southeast is seeing higher flu numbers than the rest of the country right now, with South Carolina getting hit worse than most. “The flu season came early this year. It came about six weeks earlier than what we would usually expect,” said Dr. Andrew Krieger, an emergency medicine physician.
