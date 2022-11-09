ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

These Are the Top 10 Best Places to Live in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina then you may wonder which area is the best to live in. South Carolina is a very appealing area to many people no matter if you live on the coast or further inland, you probably love your home. South Carolina has plenty of great spots to live in (coming from someone who has lived in multiple spots). But, ever wondered who may be No. 1? Forbes gathered a list of the best places to live in South Carolina, and the results are in!
Some South Carolina schools moving to e-learning for Nicole

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wind and rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole -- some of it heavy at times -- will be moving through South Carolina beginning Thursday through Friday afternoon. In anticipation of possible severe weather, some school districts in the state have decided to go to an e-learning...
3 winners in S.C. from Powerball draw, including $1 million ticket

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A single ticket in California has won a record-breaking $2.04 billion, and in South Carolina, three tickets also collected big wins. The South Carolina Education Lottery said a ticket sold in Fort Mill at a 7-Eleven on Highway 106 won $1 million, while two tickets purchased at Loves Travel Stop #333 on Sutton Ridge Lane in Fort Mill and the other at the 3 Way Food Mart #21 on Richland Avenue West in Aiken won $50,000 each.
Tropical Storm Nicole will not stop annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic

The Craftsmen's Classic will kick off at 10 a.m. on Friday despite the potentially rough weather coming in from Tropical Storm Nicole. "All you need is an umbrella to get from your car to the door, and the rest, it doesn't matter what the weather is outside," said Carly Cook, public relations director for Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic.
Brent Nelsen comments on incoming South Carolina Superintendent of Education

Before polls opened Nov. 8 for the general election, Furman University’s Brent Nelsen spoke to WYFF News 4 about the candidates running for South Carolina Superintendent of Education, a post currently held by Molly Spearman. Nelsen, a politics and international affairs professor, said the two candidates, Republican Ellen Weaver, and Democrat Lisa Ellis, represent the core beliefs of their respective parties. Weaver is focused on school choice, while Ellis wants to enhance the overall working conditions for teachers in the public school system.
South Carolina gas prices rise to $3.19 per gallon average

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in South Carolina have risen during the past week. They now average at $3.19 a gallon which is 3.3 cents above last week. Prices in Columbia are 9.9 cents per gallon lower than they were a month ago and 11.2 cents per gallon higher than they were this time last year.
South Carolina suffers as one of the worst-hit states for flu

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The Southeast is seeing higher flu numbers than the rest of the country right now, with South Carolina getting hit worse than most. “The flu season came early this year. It came about six weeks earlier than what we would usually expect,” said Dr. Andrew Krieger, an emergency medicine physician.
