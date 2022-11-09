ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wtvy.com

Coroner Robert Byrd sets record

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victory Tuesday for Coroner Robert Byrd was history-making in Houston County. The win gives Byrd a 10th term in office, making him the longest-serving elected official in county history. Seeking re-election once again was a no-brainer for the republican candidate. “I’ve got the experience,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Coley McCraney hopes for jail release

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney hopes for jail release as he awaits trial on charges that he brutally shot two Dothan teens. Several witnesses testified on Thursday that McCraney is of good character, dependable, and would not abscond if released. His attorneys portray him as a hard-working...
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

Former Alabama principal sentenced to ten years after 2021 crash

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — After hearing testimonies of drinking and spouse abuse in a courtroom, a Geneva County judge has sentenced the former Elba school principal, who pled guilty in September, to 10 years in prison. Debra Strickland, 39, of Samson was accused of causing a crash on Geneva County Highway 87, near Samson […]
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Election day results in Coffee County

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—In Coffee County, nearly 38 percent of the approximate 60-thousand voters showed-up at the polls on election day. Probate Judge Jodee Thompson says she’s not satisfied with that number, but it was “higher”. then the primary and runoffs’ from last Spring. Judge Thompson and...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for November 7-10, 2022

Ricky Ricks, 58, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Trey Ferguson, 37, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Dyvig, 36, Chipley, Florida: Driving while license suspended or revoked- fourth offense: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Rachel Routt, 22, Cottondale,...
MARIANNA, FL
wtvy.com

Former Elba principal receives 10 years despite spousal abuse claims

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The former Elba Elementary School principal who caused a violent automobile collision that injured four vacationers was sentenced to 10 years on Thursday. Debra Strickland, 39, had sought alternative sentencing with the ultimate hope of probation amid claims that she is a spousal abuse victim.
ELBA, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva veteran Sgt. Janet Pray honored for service and sacrifice

You can’t have the National Peanut Festival without the food, and one local chef knows this from personal experience. After further investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was believed to be involved with the kidnapping. Murder suspect Coley McCraney seeks bond release from jail. Updated: 3 hours ago. News 4's Ken...
GENEVA, AL
WALB 10

BOLO: GBI, police search for Stewart Co. shooting suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and local police are currently searching for a Stewart County man wanted in a shooting, according to a wanted bulletin. Raheem White, 28, of Richland, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. The GBI considers him to be armed...
STEWART COUNTY, GA
wdhn.com

Third arrest made in Jackson County kidnapping, JCSO

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A third arrest has been made in the case of a weekend kidnapping in Jackson County, per the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, after an investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was arrested on November 9. Lewis has been...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Daleville names interim superintendent

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville has named their interim superintendent. Joshua Robertson was appointed during a Board of Education meeting earlier today. Robertson is currently the Daleville High School principal. Former superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps announced her resignation last month. She had served in the position for three and a...
DALEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Katie Britt wins by landslide, makes history

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama has elected its first female U.S. senator as Enterprise native Katie Britt sprinted to the lead in Tuesday’s election and never looked back. Britt seemed likely to finish with close to 65 percent of the vote against two outmatched rivals. This win is especially...
ALABAMA STATE
Troy Messenger

City Council hears from concerned citizen

At the Nov. 8 Troy City Council meeting, a Troy resident raised concerns over violent incidents that have occurred at a local business. Troy resident Mitchell Sneed raised those concerns of a number of violent encounters that have occurred at a gas station on Three Notch Street. “Over the last...
TROY, AL
WTVM

Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
COLUMBUS, GA
wtvy.com

Victim identified in Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The body of a man who had been fatally shot was discovered along a Dothan Street late Wednesday when police responded to Miles Lane after they received a 9-1-1 call. Multiple law enforcement sources identified the victim as Samuel Jeffrey Gray, a 36-year-old man who court...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Dothan and Houston County schools early release

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan City and Houston County Schools have announced that due to incoming weather, schools will be closing early. All Houston County Schools will release at 12:30 p.m. In Dothan City Schools, all elementary schools will be released at 12:30 p.m. Carver 9th Grade Academy will...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL

