Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Blankenship secures win to become first republican Henry County Sheriff
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - History was made Tuesday night in Henry County. Voters chose Eric Blankenship, making him the first republican sheriff for the county. Blankenship took home 59% of the vote over candidate Noel Vanlandingham, who had 41%. He says it’s been a long, hard year of campaigning and...
alreporter.com
Republican newcomer Rehm unseats Grimsley, flips House District 85
Rick Rehm will represent House District 85 after defeating incumbent Dexter Grimsley. Democrat Dexter Grimsley spent three terms in the Alabama House, representing Henry County and a portion of Houston County. But his time in the seat has come to an end as political newcomer Rick Rehm came out on...
wtvy.com
Coroner Robert Byrd sets record
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victory Tuesday for Coroner Robert Byrd was history-making in Houston County. The win gives Byrd a 10th term in office, making him the longest-serving elected official in county history. Seeking re-election once again was a no-brainer for the republican candidate. “I’ve got the experience,...
wtvy.com
Coley McCraney hopes for jail release
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney hopes for jail release as he awaits trial on charges that he brutally shot two Dothan teens. Several witnesses testified on Thursday that McCraney is of good character, dependable, and would not abscond if released. His attorneys portray him as a hard-working...
Former Alabama principal sentenced to ten years after 2021 crash
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — After hearing testimonies of drinking and spouse abuse in a courtroom, a Geneva County judge has sentenced the former Elba school principal, who pled guilty in September, to 10 years in prison. Debra Strickland, 39, of Samson was accused of causing a crash on Geneva County Highway 87, near Samson […]
wdhn.com
Election day results in Coffee County
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—In Coffee County, nearly 38 percent of the approximate 60-thousand voters showed-up at the polls on election day. Probate Judge Jodee Thompson says she’s not satisfied with that number, but it was “higher”. then the primary and runoffs’ from last Spring. Judge Thompson and...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 7-10, 2022
Ricky Ricks, 58, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Trey Ferguson, 37, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Dyvig, 36, Chipley, Florida: Driving while license suspended or revoked- fourth offense: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Rachel Routt, 22, Cottondale,...
wtvy.com
Former Elba principal receives 10 years despite spousal abuse claims
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The former Elba Elementary School principal who caused a violent automobile collision that injured four vacationers was sentenced to 10 years on Thursday. Debra Strickland, 39, had sought alternative sentencing with the ultimate hope of probation amid claims that she is a spousal abuse victim.
wtvy.com
Geneva veteran Sgt. Janet Pray honored for service and sacrifice
You can’t have the National Peanut Festival without the food, and one local chef knows this from personal experience. After further investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was believed to be involved with the kidnapping. Murder suspect Coley McCraney seeks bond release from jail. Updated: 3 hours ago. News 4's Ken...
WALB 10
BOLO: GBI, police search for Stewart Co. shooting suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and local police are currently searching for a Stewart County man wanted in a shooting, according to a wanted bulletin. Raheem White, 28, of Richland, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. The GBI considers him to be armed...
wdhn.com
Third arrest made in Jackson County kidnapping, JCSO
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A third arrest has been made in the case of a weekend kidnapping in Jackson County, per the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, after an investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was arrested on November 9. Lewis has been...
wtvy.com
In rare trial Headland woman receives $400,000 for injuries she suffered
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In the first case of its kind in years, a Henry County jury awarded traffic accident victim Jo Ann Culp $400,000 on Wednesday for critical injuries she suffered in a violent collision. “This is an incredible display of empathy by those who listened to days of...
wtvy.com
Daleville names interim superintendent
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville has named their interim superintendent. Joshua Robertson was appointed during a Board of Education meeting earlier today. Robertson is currently the Daleville High School principal. Former superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps announced her resignation last month. She had served in the position for three and a...
Man And A Woman Dressed As Vampire Accused Of Kidnapping Alabama Teen
This is a seriously messed up world. We survived Halloween without any dangerous fentanyl showing up, but now this. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and RadarOnline, a young teen girl was allegedly kidnapped in Alabama and then taken across state lines. According to WDHN, the young girl reportedly...
wtvy.com
Katie Britt wins by landslide, makes history
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama has elected its first female U.S. senator as Enterprise native Katie Britt sprinted to the lead in Tuesday’s election and never looked back. Britt seemed likely to finish with close to 65 percent of the vote against two outmatched rivals. This win is especially...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Albany (Albany, GA)
According to the Dougherty County Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday night in Albany. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to the multi-vehicle accident.
Troy Messenger
City Council hears from concerned citizen
At the Nov. 8 Troy City Council meeting, a Troy resident raised concerns over violent incidents that have occurred at a local business. Troy resident Mitchell Sneed raised those concerns of a number of violent encounters that have occurred at a gas station on Three Notch Street. “Over the last...
WTVM
Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
wtvy.com
Victim identified in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The body of a man who had been fatally shot was discovered along a Dothan Street late Wednesday when police responded to Miles Lane after they received a 9-1-1 call. Multiple law enforcement sources identified the victim as Samuel Jeffrey Gray, a 36-year-old man who court...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan and Houston County schools early release
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan City and Houston County Schools have announced that due to incoming weather, schools will be closing early. All Houston County Schools will release at 12:30 p.m. In Dothan City Schools, all elementary schools will be released at 12:30 p.m. Carver 9th Grade Academy will...
Comments / 0