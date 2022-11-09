Read full article on original website
Fairfax Times
Democrats prevail in midterm election
The polls are closed and at the County Election Office canvassing is underway. Some mail-in ballots must still be counted and could arrive as late as Nov. 14 by noon, according to county officials. Although there were some hiccups around the state including issues with electronic poll books, Fairfax County...
Inside Nova
Arlington Democrats promise to defend use of dropboxes, but may be playing defense
In its efforts to maintain all current 24-hour voting dropboxes sprinkled across the community, the Arlington County Democratic Committee may be going down, but it won’t be going down without a fight. Party leaders on Nov. 2 said that, once the Nov. 8 election was over, they planned a...
Inside Nova
Kalenga, Rimeikis snag town council seats
Two familiar faces will rejoin their colleagues on Culpeper Town Council seats come January, according to unofficial vote totals on Nov. 8. With seven of eight precincts reporting on Election Night, Erick Kalenga was the highest vote-getter by earning 2,655 (39.73%) votes. Coming in second was Pranas Rimeikis with 1,963 (29.38% votes. Brian Brumfield-Horner came in last with 1,929 (28.87%) votes.
Inside Nova
Final results of Fauquier mayoral race expected Monday
The results of the race for Warrenton mayor will likely not be known until Nov. 14 due to dozens of “late-arriving” absentee ballots that were postmarked on or before Election Day, according to Alex Ables, the Fauquier County registrar. Additionally, as of Thursday, Ables said he estimates there...
mymcmedia.org
One Incumbent Ousted as Vote Counts Continue for Board of Education
The Board of Education met Thursday as the Montgomery County Board of Elections continued counting mail-in ballots. It was member Scott Joftus’ last meeting following his apparent loss following Tuesday’s election. As of 12:33 p.m, Joftus had 57,390 votes to Julie Yang’s 118,394 votes in District 3.
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Katie Cristol says she will not seek reelection next year
Arlington County Board Chair Katie Cristol does not plan to run for reelection in 2023. Cristol confirmed her decision to ARLnow last night, after it was mentioned near the bottom of a Washington Post article about Tuesday’s election. She released the following statement about her decision. I plan to...
Inside Nova
Civic Federation mulls slapdown of Arlington board members over governance
There’s no guarantee it will win ultimate passage, but a proposed resolution to be considered by the Arlington County Civic Federation makes it clear: Some people are really, really upset with the way the county’s leaders appear to be marginalizing voices that either don’t support their policies, or simply want to add input.
Inside Nova
Carrera returning to Manassas Park council
Michael Carrera will return to Manassas Park’s City Council after serving on the body from 2014 to 2018 and losing a previous re-election bid. Incumbents Alanna Mensing and Haseeb Javed also won re-election Tuesday night, as the three winners were the only candidates who made the ballot for the three open seats on the seven-seat council.
sungazette.news
Analysis: Did neighborhoods just deliver Arlington Democrats a warning?
Incumbent Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti’s healthy re-election victory in the Nov. 8 general election did not come without some inherent warning signs for Democrats about one segment of the county population’s unhappiness with current governance. Whether the party heeds the potential canary in the coal...
Inside Nova
Fairfax supervisors prep 2023 legislative agenda
Fairfax County’s draft 2023 legislative agenda continues sounding the drum on several long-running themes, but includes a few new requests for the upcoming General Assembly session. “Much of the program remains the same, especially with respect to our fundamental priorities,” said Supervisor James Walkinshaw (D-Braddock), chairman of the Board...
loudounnow.com
Election 2022: Dems Hold Fast in Loudoun
Loudoun County voters on Tuesday night returned incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton for a third term in the House of Representatives, as Republicans sought to take control of the House in a midterm red wave. Republican-endorsed candidates picked up one seat in Loudoun, and as of Wednesday morning were leading in...
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
WJLA
Democrat Spanberger winner of Virginia Congressional District 7; Vega concedes
PRINCE WILLIAM CO. (7News) — Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger is the winner in Virginia's 7th District over Republican challenger Yesli Vega. Vega conceded in a statement on Wednesday. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who committed their time, treasure, and prayers to our campaign," Vega...
ffxnow.com
More than 200,000 Fairfax County residents have voted so far in the 2022 midterms
Updated at 3:50 p.m. — With polls open for another three hours, Fairfax County has hit 45% turnout for the midterm elections, including 28% today, as of 3:48 p.m. Earlier: With Election Day 2022 now underway, more than 200,000 Fairfax County residents have already voted. That includes approximately 130,000...
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser asks residents to submit ideas for "DC's comeback"
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling on residents to send in proposals to help shape the future of the district after being elected to a third consecutive term on Tuesday night. Bowser celebrated after winning reelection Tuesday night, making her the second D.C. mayor to be reelected to...
NBC Washington
DC Election Results: Bowser Wins 3rd Term as Mayor; Voters OK More Pay for Tipped Workers
Incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser became the second mayor in Washington, D.C., history to be elected to a third term. Voters in the District were also making decisions on several D.C. Council seats, and a majority voted yes on whether tipped workers should receive minimum wage before their tips. Muriel Bowser...
theriver953.com
Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia
Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
WTOP
Lawsuit against Fairfax County Public Schools moves forward
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. In a minor setback for Fairfax County Public Schools, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar filed a brief opposing the school system’s request for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a discrimination lawsuit against the school division.
arlnow.com
What the election results mean for Missing Middle and minority politics in deep blue Arlington
(Updated at 4:10 p.m.) Arlington’s Missing Middle housing proposal has aroused plenty of passion, but the strong opposition (and support) only registered a blip in last night’s election results. Democrat incumbent Matt de Ferranti easily won his re-election bid for the Arlington County Board, with 61% of the...
cbs19news
Vega maintained lead until late Election Day night
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Republican Yesli Vega was not ready to concede the race on Tuesday night. She spent most of the night in the lead, but as more votes came in, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger slowly caught up. Spanberger was eventually declared the winner late in the...
