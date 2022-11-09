ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats prevail in midterm election

The polls are closed and at the County Election Office canvassing is underway. Some mail-in ballots must still be counted and could arrive as late as Nov. 14 by noon, according to county officials. Although there were some hiccups around the state including issues with electronic poll books, Fairfax County...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Kalenga, Rimeikis snag town council seats

Two familiar faces will rejoin their colleagues on Culpeper Town Council seats come January, according to unofficial vote totals on Nov. 8. With seven of eight precincts reporting on Election Night, Erick Kalenga was the highest vote-getter by earning 2,655 (39.73%) votes. Coming in second was Pranas Rimeikis with 1,963 (29.38% votes. Brian Brumfield-Horner came in last with 1,929 (28.87%) votes.
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Final results of Fauquier mayoral race expected Monday

The results of the race for Warrenton mayor will likely not be known until Nov. 14 due to dozens of “late-arriving” absentee ballots that were postmarked on or before Election Day, according to Alex Ables, the Fauquier County registrar. Additionally, as of Thursday, Ables said he estimates there...
WARRENTON, VA
mymcmedia.org

One Incumbent Ousted as Vote Counts Continue for Board of Education

The Board of Education met Thursday as the Montgomery County Board of Elections continued counting mail-in ballots. It was member Scott Joftus’ last meeting following his apparent loss following Tuesday’s election. As of 12:33 p.m, Joftus had 57,390 votes to Julie Yang’s 118,394 votes in District 3.
Inside Nova

Carrera returning to Manassas Park council

Michael Carrera will return to Manassas Park’s City Council after serving on the body from 2014 to 2018 and losing a previous re-election bid. Incumbents Alanna Mensing and Haseeb Javed also won re-election Tuesday night, as the three winners were the only candidates who made the ballot for the three open seats on the seven-seat council.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
sungazette.news

Analysis: Did neighborhoods just deliver Arlington Democrats a warning?

Incumbent Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti’s healthy re-election victory in the Nov. 8 general election did not come without some inherent warning signs for Democrats about one segment of the county population’s unhappiness with current governance. Whether the party heeds the potential canary in the coal...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax supervisors prep 2023 legislative agenda

Fairfax County’s draft 2023 legislative agenda continues sounding the drum on several long-running themes, but includes a few new requests for the upcoming General Assembly session. “Much of the program remains the same, especially with respect to our fundamental priorities,” said Supervisor James Walkinshaw (D-Braddock), chairman of the Board...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Election 2022: Dems Hold Fast in Loudoun

Loudoun County voters on Tuesday night returned incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton for a third term in the House of Representatives, as Republicans sought to take control of the House in a midterm red wave. Republican-endorsed candidates picked up one seat in Loudoun, and as of Wednesday morning were leading in...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts

As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Mayor Bowser asks residents to submit ideas for "DC's comeback"

WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling on residents to send in proposals to help shape the future of the district after being elected to a third consecutive term on Tuesday night. Bowser celebrated after winning reelection Tuesday night, making her the second D.C. mayor to be reelected to...
WASHINGTON, DC
theriver953.com

Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia

Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
WINCHESTER, VA
WTOP

Lawsuit against Fairfax County Public Schools moves forward

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. In a minor setback for Fairfax County Public Schools, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar filed a brief opposing the school system’s request for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a discrimination lawsuit against the school division.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Vega maintained lead until late Election Day night

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Republican Yesli Vega was not ready to concede the race on Tuesday night. She spent most of the night in the lead, but as more votes came in, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger slowly caught up. Spanberger was eventually declared the winner late in the...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

