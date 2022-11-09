Read full article on original website
Students decry police officers on campus following Ingraham shooting
The fatal shooting of a student at Ingraham High School Tuesday was the focus at the Seattle Public School Board’s regular meeting Wednesday night, with student representatives speaking out against the shooting and the failures of the district to stop the tragedy. District Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones says a...
Students plan city-wide walkout after shooting at Ingraham High School in Seattle
SEATTLE — Students at Ingraham High School describe the moments the school went on lockdown during Tuesday’s shooting. “We hid in the corner. My friend was on crutches so I was carrying her bag because she was scared she couldn't run,” said Katie Strausz-Clark, a senior at Ingraham High School.
KUOW
Students, family react following Ingraham High School shooting
School is canceled through Thursday at Seattle's Ingraham High School following Tuesday's shooting that left one student dead. Hundreds of parents stood in the cold outside Ingraham High School Tuesday morning, waiting to be reunited with their children. Deanna Meyerhoff was one of the first parents to arrive at the school after she got text messages from her son saying that there was a shooting inside.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Ingraham teacher swears, blames Seattleites who ‘didn’t vote blue’ for school shooting
In a profane Instagram post by an Ingraham High School teacher holed up in Tuesday’s student-involved shooting, the instructor blames voters who didn’t vote for progressive candidates in the state’s general election for the killing of another student at the northwest Seattle campus. With some of his...
14-Year-Old Faces Charges In Fatal Seattle School Shooting
Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones said the shooting may have been 'a targeted attack.'
knkx.org
Student killed in Ingraham High School shooting, suspect arrested
Seattle police arrested a suspect in a shooting at a north Seattle high school Tuesday morning that left one student dead. The shooting happened at Ingraham High School on North 135th Street just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Seattle police said. Officers entered the school and found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said. They did not identify the victim.
KXL
Mayor: Student Dies After Shooting In Seattle High School
SEATTLE (AP) – A student who was shot at a Seattle high school has died, and a suspect is in custody. Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed Tuesday that the student died after being treated at a hospital. The victim was not identified, and police have not said whether the suspect...
KXL
Child Shot During Suspected Road Rage Incident Near Seattle
RENTON, Wash. (AP) – The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
nbcrightnow.com
Cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious Seattle pimp
Seattle cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious pimp. Prosecutors in Seattle say a young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp that ended with her rescue by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man. Authorities said this week that Winston Burt was arrested as he left a rental home accompanied by other women he had trafficked. Authorities say his street name, “Dice Capone,” was tattooed on the faces of some women he trafficked. Burt is being held on $750,000 bail. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The woman who escaped was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.
Student Killed in Tuesday Seattle School Shooting; Suspect Arrested
A student was killed Tuesday in a shooting at Ingraham High School, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said. One suspect has been arrested. Police received reports of shots fired shortly before 10 a.m. Officers entered the school and found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said.
Teen suspects make first court appearances following Ingraham HS shooting
Prosecutors said they intended to charge two teenagers with a slew of felony charges in relation to Tuesday’s deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. According to prosecutors, the alleged gunman is 14, while his accused accomplice is 15. Only one of the two teenage suspects actually appeared before a...
q13fox.com
Investigation underway into deadly bus crash in Seattle
Police are searching for surveillance video that shows a deadly crash involving a King County metro bus. It happened Thursday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood.
KOMO News
Child injured in apparent road rage shooting in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently investigating a shooting in Renton that injured a child. The shooting happened near Rainier Avenue South and South Grady Way just after 2:30 p.m. Friday. WSP said a 9-year-old boy was shot in a road rage incident and is suffering life threatening injuries.
Second suspect arrested and held connected to fatal shooting at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on a fatal shooting at Ingraham High School in Seattle originally aired on Nov. 8, 2022. Two suspects were scheduled to make their first appearances in court on Wednesday related to a fatal shooting at Ingraham High School the day before. A 14-year-old suspect waived their first appearance, but a 15-year-old suspect did appear in court.
Numerous homes vandalized in northeast Tacoma with thousands of dollars in damages
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have released photos of suspects who vandalized numerous homes in northeast Tacoma late last month. On Oct. 30, teenage suspects who were recorded by surveillance cameras, as well as other suspects, broke decorations and threw pumpkins at house windows, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to a post on the Tacoma Police Department’s Facebook page.
KING-5
2 Ingraham High School shooting suspects in custody
A second suspect was arrested in relation to the shooting. A semi-automatic handgun that was possibly used in the shooting was found in the teen's backpack.
Community supports survivor as downtown Kirkland robbery, assault suspects appear in court
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Two suspects accused of breaking into a house in downtown Kirkland and assaulting a woman appeared in court on Wednesday. Around 1 a.m. on Oct. 28, police received a 911 call from the survivor. When police arrived, they learned she was asleep on the couch when the two suspects entered her home.
Shooting suspect arrested at south Everett motel
EVERETT, Wash. — A man who turned out to be a suspect in an Everett shooting was arrested last week after a stolen gun was found in his car. A few weeks ago, members of the Everett Police Department’s new Violent Crimes Reduction Unit saw a man driving a car with no front license plate and a stolen rear license plate.
KING 5's Unsolved Northwest series brings cold cases back into the spotlight
These missing person cases, murders and other mysteries are solvable. Here are the cases that KING 5's Unsolved team have covered so far. The Unsolved Northwest team is going through KING 5 archives and talking to victims' families and investigators to try to uncover the truth about some of the nearly 3,000 unsolved murder cases in Washington state.
Jury unable to reach agreement in retrial of getaway driver in Lakewood police killings
PARKLAND, Wash. — A jury was unable to reach a decision in the retrial of the man accused of being the getaway driver for Maurice Clemmons on the day he shot and killed four Lakewood police officers in Parkland in 2009. Jurors unanimously told a judge they would be...
