mypanhandle.com

Emoni Bates scores career-high 30 in EMU’s loss to No. 22 UM

DETROIT (AP)Emoni Bates showed flashes of his promise, scoring 17 of his career-high 30 points to help Eastern Michigan lead No. 22 Michigan at halftime. The former basketball prodigy and his new teammates came up just short in the end. Hunter Dickinson had 31 points, Terrance Williams scored 18 and...
mypanhandle.com

Weidner scores 20, No. 22 Husker women top Houston Christian

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Allison Weidner scored 20 points and No. 22 Nebraska cruised to a 79-48 win over Houston Christian on Friday night. The Cornhuskers (2-0) steadily pulled away, leading 35-18 at the half as three players had six points and two more had five. Weidner had 14 points in the...
