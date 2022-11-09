Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
Oil Rig Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico
An ailing worker was medevaced from a Gulf of Mexico oil rig, about 14 miles south of Dauphin Island, Ala., the U.S. Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard said its watchstanders at Sector Mobile received a call at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from an oil rig requesting a medevac for a 58-year-old male who was suffering from chest pain.
Car Carrier Rescues 303 People in the South China Sea
Japanese shipping company NYK said a car carrier it operates rescued 303 people from a vessel in distress in the South China Sea. On November 7, the Japanese-flagged pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) Helios Leader was sailing from Japan's port of Nagoya to the port of Singapore when it received a rescue request from the port authority of Sri Lanka via the port authority of Singapore.
DNV Updates Technical Standards for Wind Assisted Propulsion
Classification society DNV has released an update to its Wind Assisted Propulsion Systems (WAPS) technical standard (ST-0511). The major update introduces new methods for evaluating WAPS fatigue strength, as well as the performance of the systems in extreme conditions. While experience in using the systems is still developing, WAPS have...
Marubeni Taps 'Suction Sails' for Bulk Carrier
MMSL PTE. LTD., a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation based in Singapore signed an agreement with bound4blue to install four suction sails on the Crimson Kingdom, making it the first wind-assisted vessel owned by Marubeni. According to the preliminary studies, the 229-m Panamax bulk carrier will be retrofitted in...
MPC Container Ships Taps zero44 for CO2 Management Tools
Berlin-based zero44 signed a partnership with MPC Container Ships, which will use zero44's digital CO2 management solution for its fleet. Spun off by company builder Flagship Founders in May 2022, zero44 has developed a CO2 management software for commercial vessels. The software focuses on the implications of the CII and the EU ETS regulation.
Keel Laid for Wallenius Marine’s First 6,500 CEU PCTC
On November 1, the Longkou Shipyard in Shandong, China held a keel laying ceremony for the first of Wallenius Marine's new Sleipner car carrier vessels. In the summer of 2021, Wallenius Marine and Volkswagen signed a contract for two multi-fuel vessels with the ability to carry 6,500 cars each. After delivery, the vessels will be chartered out to Volkswagen Konzernlogistik GmbH & Co. OHG and transport new vehicles of the Volkswagen Group for at least 10 years, with ship management from Wallenius Marine.
Chevron, Japan's MOL to Study CO2 Transportation from Singapore to Subsea Storage in Australia
Chevron and MOL have signed a Joint Study Agreement to explore the feasibility of transporting liquified carbon dioxide from Singapore to permanent storage locations offshore Australia. At the signing ceremony in Singapore were Mr. Chris Powers, Vice President, Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage, Chevron New Energies, and Mr. Yasuchika Noma, Executive Officer of MOL. (Photo: Business Wire)
Maritime Risk Symposium: Full Program Released
The 2022 Maritime Risk Symposium (MRS), scheduled to be held Nov. 15-17, 2022, hosted by Argonne National Laboratory at the Argonne campus in Lemont, Illinois, recently unveiled the full conference program, packed with experts with insights on the challenges facing the inland waterway systems. MRS is an annual international event...
Sanctioned Oil Tanker Young Yong Heads to Nipah after Stranding in Indonesia
U.S.-sanctioned oil supertanker Young Yong is being towed to an anchorage area in Nipah, Indonesia, after the stranded tanker was successfully refloated, Commander of Indonesia's First Fleet Arsyad Abdullah said on Thursday. The tugboats that had surrounded the ship were also dispersing, data on Refinitiv Eikon and MarineTraffic website showed.
Fincantieri Delivers Viking's First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Cruise Ship
Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri announced it has delivered the first vessel for luxury cruise operator Viking equipped with an emissions reducing hydrogen fuel cell system. Identical to Viking’s other ocean ships, the 47,800 ton Viking Neptune is fitted with a small hydrogen fuel system, making it the cruise industry’s first...
US Coast Guard Cutter William Chadwick Commissioned
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter William Chadwick (WPC-1150) was commissioned Thursday at Coast Guard Base Boston, as the first of six Fast Response Cutters to be stationed in the city. Admiral Steven Poulin, Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, and Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander, 1st Coast Guard District, oversaw the...
