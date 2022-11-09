A Batavia man with an extensive history of drug and burglary-related arrests, including two arrests during the past year in Livingston and Wyoming counties, now faces new charges after an indictment was unsealed in County Court. 50-year-old Louis Coleman was arrested on a grand jury indictment warrant charging him with third-degree criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is accused of selling methamphetamine in the village of Attica to an undercover Wyoming County Drug Task Force agent earlier this year. Coleman had been scheduled to be sentenced on previous drug charges and is still facing numerous, similar charges in Livingston County.

