chautauquatoday.com
HS Football: Fredonia Falls to Lackawanna in Class C Title Game
A second consecutive trip to the biggest stage in Section VI high school football ended with the same outcome for Fredonia as it did last year. On Thursday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, the Hillbillies rallied to erase a 16-point deficit in the second half, but their comeback effort fell two points short, as Fredonia lost to Lackawanna 22-20 in a thrilling finish in the Class C championship game.
High School Huddle: Football sectional finals preview
AJ and Carl break down the biggest week of the Section V football season
NBC 29 News
Greene County’s Ella Weaver signs with Buffalo
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At William Monroe High School, basketball star Ella Weaver made it official where she will play in college. Weaver is going to play Division one college basketball at the University at Buffalo. She’s worked hard for this moment, and today her dream came true. “It’s...
Where else do Bills fans want to be?: Architect speaks on new Bills Stadium design
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new Bills Stadium will offer a totally new fan experience to fans. Bills Mafia got their first look at the building in newly released renderings last week. From the entrance to the concourse to even the seats, fans can expect a modern stadium that rivals some of the best in […]
The Lamron
Four fraternities suspended over ineligible new members
Four SUNY Geneseo fraternities were recently suspended due to the admission of ineligible new members. Delta Kappa Tau (DK), Omega Beta Psi (Omega), Phi Kappa Chi (Phi Kap), and Sigma Nu Chi (Sig Nu) are currently on interim suspensions until a pending investigation into the admission of their new members is completed.
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?
Moving to a new city is a big step for any individual. There are many things to think about when moving to this city. In this article, we will discuss 5 of the top reasons people love moving to Rochester NY that will help you get started on your new adventure!
iheart.com
Rochester, Syracuse Police Depts. Must Release Open Discipline records
The state's appellate division has ruled that the police departments in Rochester and Syracuse must release open and unsubstantiated disciplinary records -- in addition to records predating the repeal two years ago of a law keeping discipline records secret. The case is part of a statewide police transparency campaign in...
Brand new Bronson Playground opens in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans cut the ribbon on the improved Bronson Avenue playground in Rochester Wednesday. Then he got right in on the action, enjoying the brand new full-sized basketball courts. Alongside those courts, the new space is complete with new playsets with safety surfacing, an outdoor classroom with boulder seating, […]
Famous Chicken Wing Restaurant in Buffalo Expanding Nationwide
After the Bills and yes, the snow, the biggest thing that Buffalo, NY is known for are the chicken wings. We don't say "Buffalo wings" and we really don't even say "chicken wings." We just call them "wings." The cool part about Buffalo and the surrounding region is you can...
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
A Batavia man with an extensive history of drug and burglary-related arrests, including two arrests during the past year in Livingston and Wyoming counties, now faces new charges after an indictment was unsealed in County Court. 50-year-old Louis Coleman was arrested on a grand jury indictment warrant charging him with third-degree criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is accused of selling methamphetamine in the village of Attica to an undercover Wyoming County Drug Task Force agent earlier this year. Coleman had been scheduled to be sentenced on previous drug charges and is still facing numerous, similar charges in Livingston County.
City of Rochester’s Buy-the-Block program application deadline coming up on Nov. 15
While the program is providing an important step in homeownership, it also helps assists folks with wealth building according to Wheeler.
