Josh Shapiro will be Pa.'s next governor — and it promises to be his biggest challenge yet
HARRISBURG — Democrat Josh Shapiro won big in Tuesday’s election, outperforming John Fetterman at the top of the ticket — and even President Joe Biden in 2020 — in almost every Pennsylvania county. But as he prepares to step into the state’s top job with an...
Cal Thomas: A 'sure thing' election that wasn't
MIAMI — If Republicans could not score their “red wave” victories predicted by many pundits — and even some Democrats — in these midterm elections, what’s next for them? All the issues were on their side — inflation, high gas and food prices, an open border, underperforming schools. If they couldn’t win with this gale wind at their backs, on what issues can they prevail?
Democrats buoyed by election returns in Pennsylvania House
HARRISBURG — U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, of Pennsylvania, won a bid for a third term, beating a Republican who runs a manufacturing business in a rematch from Wild’s narrow win two years ago. Elsewhere in Pennsylvania, five-term U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, a Democrat, won his reelection bid over...
After much searching, Pa. treasurer returns Army medals found in safe deposit box
Pennsylvania’s treasury department often comes into possession of military medals, usually from safe deposit boxes of people who died. Sometimes the treasury has a hard time finding anyone who welcomes return of the medals. But a successful search concluded Thursday, as state Treasurer Stacy Garrity delivered a batch of...
2022 Western Pennsylvania general election results in charts
After voters cast their votes, elections are all about the data. Here’s a look at the 2022 general elections in Western Pennsylvania in a series of charts and maps.
Aliquippa capitalizes on mistakes to take down Montour in Class 4A quarterfinals
It was wet at Freedom Friday night, but there wasn’t any rust on Aliquippa following a bye week. The top-seeded Quips came out and scored 20 points in the first quarter rolled from there on their way to a 41-7 victory over No. 8 Montour (7-5) in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals at a soggy Jimbo Covert Field.
Plum girls soccer team ready for another crack at Moon in PIAA playoffs
The Moon girls soccer team did to Mars what no other team had done in 80 previous matchups with the Planets. The Tigers posted a 1-0 victory at Highmark Stadium last Saturday to win the WPIAL Class 3A title and end Mars’ monumental win streak. Moon also denied the Planets a fourth consecutive WPIAL crown.
