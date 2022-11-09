Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
chautauquatoday.com
Wendel disappointed by Zeldin's loss, vows to work with Hochul
Chautauqua County's top elected official says he's disappointed by Congressman Lee Zeldin's defeat on Tuesday, but County Executive P.J. Wendel says he will continue to work with Governor Kathy Hochul. Wendel says the Long Island Republican ran a "great" campaign against Hochul, who became the state's first woman elected as governor. The Lakewood Republican says Zeldin did so despite New York being a blue state...
David, Riley concede election losses in State Senate, Congress
ITHACA, N.Y.—While the U.S. House of Representatives NY-19 race and New York State Senate 52 District race came down to the wire, with both races still hotly contested into the wee hours of the morning, they both appear to now be resolved. In the Congressional race, slight favorite Josh...
ithaca.com
Election Results are Starting to Roll In
The results of the midterm elections are beginning to roll in even though they won’t be made final until all mail-in ballots are counted next week. The current results are based on early voting, submitted absentee ballots and in-person votes that were cast on November 8. They are based on information from the New York State Board of Elections and the Tompkins County Board of Elections and several races have been decided or candidates have declared victory.
Wide variety of concerns push voters to polls in Tompkins County
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Over the past year, The Ithaca Voice has been closely following the races for representatives of New York State Senate District 52 and Congressional District 19, as well as Mayor for the City of Ithaca. With Senate Candidate Lea Webb and Congressional Candidate Josh Riley winning the...
Gov. Hochul declares November as New York State Apprenticeship Month
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.
localsyr.com
Conole overtaking Williams’ vote total is a ‘tough math problem,’ says Cook Political Report House editor
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An expert who analyzes House of Representatives races for a living says the current vote totals in New York’s 22nd Congressional District is a “tough math problem for the Democrats.”. Democrat Francis Conole trails Republican Brandon Williams by 3,925 votes, according to the...
WRGB
Democratic strategist: Hochul has a "mandate" to fix crime problem after embarrassing loss
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York state, typically a stronghold for the Democratic Party, found itself on unsteady ground November 8th losing four House Congressional seats to Republicans. Perhaps the most embarrassing loss for New York Democrats in the Midterm Election, the defeat of House Democratic Chairman, Congressman Sean...
Some NY Congressional seats flip Republican
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–New York, a typically blue state, will be sending more Republican representatives to Congress in the new year. “The big red wave that people were expecting across the country, didn’t happen, except in New York. It did happen here,” said Grant Reeher, a political science professor at Syracuse University. Some house seats previously […]
Depressed Democrats, but not Hochul, point fingers at New York party chair
Kathy Hochul has no intention of replacing chair Jay Jacobs, she told reporters.
Webb has slight lead over David in Senate race
According to the State Board of Election, Democrat Lea Webb is leading Republican Rich David by 1,455 votes.
whcuradio.com
NY-19 congressional hopeful Josh Riley concedes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Josh Riley conceding defeat in his run for New York’s 19th Congressional District. The Southern Tier native and Ithaca resident congratulated Republican Marc Molinaro on his successful campaign in a Facebook post. “With the ballots cast, votes counted, and campaign ended, let’s set aside...
Shift in NY Senate could shake up supermajority & veto powers
New York is one of the bluest of blue states. Since 2020 the state Senate has held the supermajority with Democrats making up 43 of the 63-member chamber, but post midterm elections have flipped some districts from Democrat to Republican
cityandstateny.com
Hochul won her election, but at what cost?
On election night, Gov. Kathy Hochul basked in the applause of her supporters after declaring victory and becoming the first woman ever elected governor of New York. The glass-ceiling-breaking moment was certainly cause for celebration, but it didn’t take away from the fact Hochul ended the night with just a five percentage point lead, the closest race in nearly three decades.
Nymag.com
How Zeldin’s Loss Is Making New York’s Republican Party Ambitious Again
In his lone television debate with Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin was asked, given that he voted to overturn the 2020 election, if he would accept the results of the one he was in. “Well, first off,” he responded, glaring at moderator Susan Arbetter, “losing is not an option.”
wskg.org
2022 election results: See some of the key races we’re following
U.S. Senator (New York) At 9:00 p.m., the Associated Press projects Democrat Charles Schumer wins reelection to U.S. Senate over Republican Joe Pinion and Diane Sare on the LaRouche-party line. Attorney General. New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James wins reelection, defeating Republican Michael Henry. Congress (19th Congressional District) Republican...
Hochul Wins, U.S. 19th Congressional District Too Close to Call
Western New Yorker, Democrat Kathy Hochul makes history again, being elected the first woman Governor in the Empire State. In results posted by the New York State Board of Elections, statewide voters have handed Hochul a full term in the job, becoming the first woman elected New York Governor. She outright wins the office she took over in 2021 when former Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned.
queenseagle.com
New York's second-most powerful judge to step down
The second-most powerful judge in New York’s court system put in his two-week notice on Thursday. Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks announced that he would be stepping down from his position at the end of November on Thursday in a letter addressed to his colleagues, which was obtained by the Eagle.
waer.org
Election 2022: See winners in local, state races
U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
waer.org
Election 2022: May declares victory; Conole decides to wait
Update 11:56 p.m.: Conole will not declare victory until all the votes have been counted. Update 11:52 p.m.: Three State Assembly Districts called. Update 11:23 p.m.: Abbott concedes the race to May at Republican watch party. Update 11:16 p.m.: Elise Stefanik reelected in 21st Congressional District. Update 11:15 p.m.: Rachel...
iheart.com
Lonsberry: THE DEMOCRATS RAN THE TABLE
In a stunning repudiation of the Republican Party and its candidates, the Democratic Party ran the table in statewide New York offices and in Monroe County. The best Republican campaign in years fell flat on its face. A once-in-a-generation convergence of issues and circumstances gave New York Republicans a path to victory in spite of a two-to-one enrollment disadvantage.
