Ithaca, NY

chautauquatoday.com

Wendel disappointed by Zeldin's loss, vows to work with Hochul

Chautauqua County's top elected official says he's disappointed by Congressman Lee Zeldin's defeat on Tuesday, but County Executive P.J. Wendel says he will continue to work with Governor Kathy Hochul. Wendel says the Long Island Republican ran a "great" campaign against Hochul, who became the state's first woman elected as governor. The Lakewood Republican says Zeldin did so despite New York being a blue state...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Election Results are Starting to Roll In

The results of the midterm elections are beginning to roll in even though they won’t be made final until all mail-in ballots are counted next week. The current results are based on early voting, submitted absentee ballots and in-person votes that were cast on November 8. They are based on information from the New York State Board of Elections and the Tompkins County Board of Elections and several races have been decided or candidates have declared victory.
ITHACA, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Gov. Hochul declares November as New York State Apprenticeship Month

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.
NEWS10 ABC

Some NY Congressional seats flip Republican

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–New York, a typically blue state, will be sending more Republican representatives to Congress in the new year. “The big red wave that people were expecting across the country, didn’t happen, except in New York. It did happen here,” said Grant Reeher, a political science professor at Syracuse University. Some house seats previously […]
whcuradio.com

NY-19 congressional hopeful Josh Riley concedes

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Josh Riley conceding defeat in his run for New York’s 19th Congressional District. The Southern Tier native and Ithaca resident congratulated Republican Marc Molinaro on his successful campaign in a Facebook post. “With the ballots cast, votes counted, and campaign ended, let’s set aside...
ITHACA, NY
cityandstateny.com

Hochul won her election, but at what cost?

On election night, Gov. Kathy Hochul basked in the applause of her supporters after declaring victory and becoming the first woman ever elected governor of New York. The glass-ceiling-breaking moment was certainly cause for celebration, but it didn’t take away from the fact Hochul ended the night with just a five percentage point lead, the closest race in nearly three decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wskg.org

2022 election results: See some of the key races we’re following

U.S. Senator (New York) At 9:00 p.m., the Associated Press projects Democrat Charles Schumer wins reelection to U.S. Senate over Republican Joe Pinion and Diane Sare on the LaRouche-party line. Attorney General. New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James wins reelection, defeating Republican Michael Henry. Congress (19th Congressional District) Republican...
ITHACA, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Hochul Wins, U.S. 19th Congressional District Too Close to Call

Western New Yorker, Democrat Kathy Hochul makes history again, being elected the first woman Governor in the Empire State. In results posted by the New York State Board of Elections, statewide voters have handed Hochul a full term in the job, becoming the first woman elected New York Governor. She outright wins the office she took over in 2021 when former Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
queenseagle.com

New York's second-most powerful judge to step down

The second-most powerful judge in New York’s court system put in his two-week notice on Thursday. Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks announced that he would be stepping down from his position at the end of November on Thursday in a letter addressed to his colleagues, which was obtained by the Eagle.
NEW YORK STATE
waer.org

Election 2022: See winners in local, state races

U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
waer.org

Election 2022: May declares victory; Conole decides to wait

Update 11:56 p.m.: Conole will not declare victory until all the votes have been counted. Update 11:52 p.m.: Three State Assembly Districts called. Update 11:23 p.m.: Abbott concedes the race to May at Republican watch party. Update 11:16 p.m.: Elise Stefanik reelected in 21st Congressional District. Update 11:15 p.m.: Rachel...
iheart.com

Lonsberry: THE DEMOCRATS RAN THE TABLE

In a stunning repudiation of the Republican Party and its candidates, the Democratic Party ran the table in statewide New York offices and in Monroe County. The best Republican campaign in years fell flat on its face. A once-in-a-generation convergence of issues and circumstances gave New York Republicans a path to victory in spite of a two-to-one enrollment disadvantage.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
