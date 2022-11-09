The results of the midterm elections are beginning to roll in even though they won’t be made final until all mail-in ballots are counted next week. The current results are based on early voting, submitted absentee ballots and in-person votes that were cast on November 8. They are based on information from the New York State Board of Elections and the Tompkins County Board of Elections and several races have been decided or candidates have declared victory.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO