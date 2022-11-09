Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity
A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
Watch a Giant Alligator Come Out of Nowhere to Eat a Small Alligator That Was Hunting an Egret
Everyone knows about the food chain. But it’s rare to witness something that so vividly demonstrates what the food chain actually is as this video, which depicts a predator hunting a smaller predator hunting an even smaller predator. The video was posted on Twitter by Travis Akers, of Jacksonville, Florida, on October 19. It begins with a mid-sized alligator slowly stalking an egret next to a pond. The wary bird keeps a comfortable distance from the gator. The gator looks like it’s about to give up and lays down in the grass—and right when it does, an absolutely massive alligator charges out of some bushes.
Mako Shark Leaps From The Water & Lands Right On Fisherman’s Boat
WATCH OUT. We’ve seen a number of sharks interfering with fishing trips here lately, and needless to say, they are the last competitors you want while trying to reel in a trophy fish while deep sea fishing. From a shark stealing a fisherman’s mackerel, and another shark going bonkers while trying (but failing) to steal a group of young fishermen’s catch, sharks are going to give every last drop of effort they got in an effort to feed themselves. And […] The post Mako Shark Leaps From The Water & Lands Right On Fisherman’s Boat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WATCH: Hungry Wolf Snatches Fish From River With Lethal Pounce
Wolves are talented hunters, but you already knew that. However, did you know they also make formidable fishermen? A video of a hungry wolf snatching a fish from a river in a single pounce proves they are just as capable of hunting on the water as they are of pursuing prey across uneven plains and through dense forests.
WATCH: Wild Wolf on the Hunt Chases Cyclist Down Bike Path
One of the many great things about recreating in national parks around the globe is that it gives us the opportunity to observe wild animals in their natural habitats. However, a video, taken in Hoge Veluwe National Park in the Netherlands, captures the terrifying moment a lone cyclist, enjoying a leisurely ride down an isolated trail, was forced to drastically pick up the pace as a wild wolf began chasing them. Check out the heart-pumping footage below.
Buck With Huge Rack of Antlers Manages To Crawl Underneath Gate: WATCH
In this hilarious video posted to Instagram, a buck with huge antlers manages to crawl under a gate against the odds. The mule deer shows his athletic ability and limbos his way below the bar. The video starts as the buck crouches down, inspecting the gate. Realizing he can pass...
seafoodsource.com
Gulf of Mexico shrimp landings at best volume in nearly a decade
Data released by NOAA Fisheries Southeast Fisheries Science Center in early November shows shrimp landings in the Gulf of Mexico through the first seven months of 2022 are the best they’ve been in nearly a decade. Through July, shrimpers in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida’s Gulf Coast reported...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!)
Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!) Over the years, humans have come up with several ways to move around from place to place. Of all the travel options that exist, traveling by train is one of the oldest and most innovative. The first full-scale, functional train in the world was a railway steam locomotive built in the United Kingdom in 1804 by Richard Trevithick, a British engineer born in Cornwall. However, there had been constant use of wooden railroads, called wagonways, in the United States from as early as the 1720s. The first public railway in the United States was the Leiper Railroad, which opened in 1810. However, this railway was closed after a while. Still, it was subsequently reopened as part of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, the first U.S. railway chartered for commercial transport of passengers and freight, which was completed in 1827 but opened in 1830.
Deadliest Catch Star Mandy Hansen on Fighting to Fish: 'I Wasn't Going to Let Anyone Stop Me'
Though Mandy Hansen was determined to work on a fishing boat, her father Sig Hansen was initially hesitant, telling PEOPLE, "I did not want her on the boat... You're out there risking your life" For as long as Mandy Hansen can remember, she dreamed of one day working on a fishing boat. "I always wanted to be on the water," Mandy, 27, exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I tried looking into different areas in the maritime industry, you know, the big boats, and container ships, that...
In the Amazon, a giant fish helps save the rainforest
CARAUARI, Brazil (AP) — Even in the most biodiverse rainforest of the world, the pirarucu, also known as arapaima, stands out. First, there is its mammoth size: It can weigh up to 200 kilos (440 pounds), by far the largest of 2,300 known fish species in the Amazon. It is found primarily in floodplain lakes across the Amazon basin, including the region of Medio Jurua.
Bowhunters Stunned As Black Bear Runs Up Tree & Dramatically Falls Out After
This has to be the wildest bear hunting video out there. I mean, I’ve seen some crazy things, but this is definitely up there. Black bears are one of the most popular game animals in North America. In many areas where they reside, their populations are very healthy, allowing the opportunity to harvest one or even two every year.
marinelink.com
Oil Rig Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico
An ailing worker was medevaced from a Gulf of Mexico oil rig, about 14 miles south of Dauphin Island, Ala., the U.S. Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard said its watchstanders at Sector Mobile received a call at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from an oil rig requesting a medevac for a 58-year-old male who was suffering from chest pain.
Lake Mead's Dire Drought-Stricken Future Foreshadowed at Deadpool Reservoir
Water levels at a hydropower plant in Spain have now reached below the 23 percent needed to produce electricity, due to a severe, prolonged drought.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Seeking Sharpshooters for Elk Dispersal at Great Sand Dunes National Park
The state of Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park is the place for any self-proclaimed “sharpshooters” to immediately head to if you’re interested in hunting elk. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the department is looking for “qualified volunteers” to help hunt. They need help with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuge.
tiremeetsroad.com
Tire explosion at SEMA’s BurnYard from 1000 HP Demon Taxi sends rubber carcass flying over crowd, hits & damages Silverado show truck
No injuries reported except for one damaged Silverado hood. You never expect your multi-year build to get damaged at a car show while parked, sitting completely still, yet, that’s exactly what happened. Perennial favorite to SEMA’s Hoonigan BurnYard, the Bros Automotive Detail Center’s 1000 HP Dodge Demon Taxi, blew...
natureworldnews.com
Fishing Gear Slowly Kills Enormous Critically Endangered Crocodile in Belize
After a large, critically endangered crocodile died slowly and painfully from a fishing gear injury, it was discovered floating belly-up. A local fisherman in Belize found the 11-foot crocodile on November 5 in the Placencia Lagoon. The Crocodile Research Coalition (CRC), a neighborhood nonprofit conservation organization, was notified and discovered that the reptile had passed away 48 to 72 hours earlier as a result of ingesting a baited hook.
a-z-animals.com
Meet ‘Tyson’ – The Biggest Turkey Ever Recorded (as Big as a Baby Rhino)
Meet 'Tyson' - The Biggest Turkey Ever Recorded (as Big as a Baby Rhino) Turkeys aren’t just something seen at the Thanksgiving dinner table once a year. In fact, turkeys are fascinating creatures, and people don’t know much about them besides how to cook them. Turkeys come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and breeds. They are native to Central America and North America; some species have even originated in Spain, England, and beyond. While some hunters might boast about the size of a turkey they’ve killed, theirs are no match for the 86-pounder discovered in 1989! This single turkey holds the record for the largest turkey to ever strut the earth. It wouldn’t be an over-exaggeration to state that this turkey would make one crazy Thanksgiving meal! Find out who this tom is and why he still holds his record over 30 years later!
120 of the Best Boat Names & Ideas for Your New Yacht, Fishing Boat, Canoe or Kayak
Buying a boat is a major purchase, and maintaining one takes a lot of work. Like a car, a boat becomes a part of the family, in a way. And every member of the family deserves a suitable name. But how does one even go about naming their boat or coming up with ideas? You don’t want anything too cheesy, but a serious name may not be your vibe either.
This California town ran its Chinese residents out. Now the story is finally being told
In an 1885 expulsion, the city of Eureka, Calif., put its Chinese residents on two ships and kept them out for seven decades. Now, the Eureka Chinatown Project tells the story.
a-z-animals.com
The Largest Forest in the United States
There are countless forests in the United States. They come in different sizes across different habitats and climates, and each are beautiful in their own right. But the largest forest in the United States is special for many reasons. The Tongass National Forest, located in southeast Alaska, is the biggest forest in this country at almost 17 million acres. It is home to many different species of plants and animals. Additionally, as a temperate rainforest, it soaks up large amounts of carbon which aids us and the planet in the fight against climate change.
