ROCKLAND—On a scale of cleanest to dirtiest states, Maine ranks nearly at the top for being the most pristine, according to Best Life, topping out at 48 out of 50. Mainers know that just by looking around, but it takes work to keep the streets clean. In Rockland, a small group who calls themselves the Wednesday Walkers has offered to pick up trash in Rockland this week as part of an effort around World Kindness Day.

ROCKLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO