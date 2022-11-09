Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Rockland celebrates veterans, questions bureaucracy and politicians
ROCKLAND — “Ask them why a business, a government entity that is the largest employer of veterans, is not flying a flag today?” demanded David Sulin, 2nd Vice Commander of Winslow-Holbrook-Merritt American Legion Post 1, in Rockland. Sulin told attendees during the annual Veteran’s Day ceremony, Nov....
FBI Has Seized an Apparent Apache Scalp From a Maine Auction House
Auctions are always great, and you can certainly find some interesting things if you choose to attend one. There are so many types of auctions: blind auctions, absolute auctions, minimum bid auctions, and honestly so many more. I have only ever attended small auctions; I'm talking about a win-a-gift-basket kind...
penbaypilot.com
How Waldo County voted in Maine's 2022 gubernatorial race
Waldo County voters cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they want to see as the state’s governor for the next four years. On the ballot were incumbent Janet Mills, a Democrat; former governor Paul LePage, a Republican; and independent Sam Hunkler.
penbaypilot.com
Nov. 11 update: Midcoast adds 11 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Biomass company files for bankruptcy
Stored Solar LLC, a West Enfield, Me.-based company that owns two biomass electricity plants in Maine and several others in New England, has filed for bankruptcy while owing money to several companies and after receiving a $13 million bailout by Maine lawmakers. According to news reports, the company that had...
mainebiz.biz
Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter
With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
penbaypilot.com
Clint Clinton Collamore, Sr., wins Maine House District 45 by slim margin
Voters from two Knox County communities and three Lincoln County towns voted Tuesday, Nov. 8 on who would fill the open House District 45 seat, deciding between Clinton Collamore Sr., a Democrat from Waldoboro, and Lynn Madison, a Republican from Waldoboro. District 45 includes the Knox County towns of Friendship...
beckersspine.com
Maine orthopedic practice moves to larger space
Belfast, Maine-based Waldo County General Hospital Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, an affiliate of MaineHealth, has moved to a new location double the size of its previous office, according to a Nov. 10 report from Penobscot Bay Pilot. The new office is just down the hall from its old location in...
penbaypilot.com
Thanking the veterans in our midst
There are so many ways we can be of service to our community and country – being a good neighbor, donating to charities, providing steady jobs to those who need them, and participating in local government – but I think you will agree with me that when it comes to service, U.S. Military Veterans are in a class by themselves.
penbaypilot.com
This week the ‘Wednesday Walkers’ keep Rockland clean and tidy
ROCKLAND—On a scale of cleanest to dirtiest states, Maine ranks nearly at the top for being the most pristine, according to Best Life, topping out at 48 out of 50. Mainers know that just by looking around, but it takes work to keep the streets clean. In Rockland, a small group who calls themselves the Wednesday Walkers has offered to pick up trash in Rockland this week as part of an effort around World Kindness Day.
Official Opening Date Set For Brand New Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight Location
Okay, show of hands.. how many of you have been waiting for this freaking announcement? I know I have!. For weeks upon weeks I have been slumbering away through the long and chilly months dreaming of finally being able to frolic through the tool-filled aisles of the new Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight store, and it finally looks like that will soon shift from a dream to a reality.
WMTW
Maine teenager now accused of material support of terrorists in ISIS-inspired plot
PORTLAND, Maine -- Nov. 10, 2022 — The charges against a Waterville teenager the FBI has previouslydepicted as being at the center of an ISIS-inspired plot have gotten more serious with a superseding indictment returned by a grand jury, the U.S, Attormey for Maine announced on Thursday. Xavier Pelkey,...
wabi.tv
Federal officials arrest 3, including 2 from Maine, on international gun trafficking charges
NEW YORK, NY (WABI) - A man and a woman from Maine and another man from Massachusetts are facing charges related to international gun trafficking. Federal authorities say they arrested 20-year-old Jemyni True of Corinth, 18-year-old Trenton Michael Judkins of Garland, and 21-year-old Elvis Gurrero of Massachusetts last week. U.S....
penbaypilot.com
Bennett Konesni named interim executive director at Bagaduce Music
BLUE HILL — Bennett Konesni has been named interim Executive Director at Bagaduce Music following the retirement of Teresa Myrwang. Konesni most recently served as a trustee for the organization and co-chaired the Programs committee. He brings a Master of Business Administration and 15 years of experience in the nonprofit sector to the role.
penbaypilot.com
Jason Trundy is new Waldo County Sheriff
WALDO COUNTY — The voters of Waldo County cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 to elect a new county sheriff after Jeff Trafton opted to retire after eight years in the position. Voters were tasked with deciding between two candidates: Jason Trundy, a Democrat from Lincolnville that is presently the county’s deputy sheriff, and Todd Boisvert, a Republican from Searsport that serves as the town’s police chief.
penbaypilot.com
Tie between two Rockland City Council candidates; spending approved for wastewater, landfill
ROCKLAND — Four candidates in Rockland competed this election season for two open seats on the Rockland City Council, with elections taking place Tuesday, Nov. 8. Both seats represent three-year terms. Those running for office were Nathan Davis, Adam Lachman, Steven MacDonald and Penelope York.
Great News! Major Upgrade Coming To Central Maine Mill
Some people have felt that the September 2022 announcement that the Jay paper mill, which was damaged by a 2020 explosion, was to close for good would be the final nail in the coffin for the paper industry in Maine. Now, it appears this may not be the case. According...
WPFO
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery
One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
penbaypilot.com
Ash Point, South School celebrate Veterans in their own way
Ash Point Community School, in Owls Head, and South School, in Rockland, held individual activities this week in recognition of Veteran’s Day. Both schools have submitted a few words and descriptions of those activities. Ash Point Community School. On Thursday, November 10, Ash Point Community School held a Veterans...
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
