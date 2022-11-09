ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

penbaypilot.com

Rockland celebrates veterans, questions bureaucracy and politicians

ROCKLAND — “Ask them why a business, a government entity that is the largest employer of veterans, is not flying a flag today?” demanded David Sulin, 2nd Vice Commander of Winslow-Holbrook-Merritt American Legion Post 1, in Rockland. Sulin told attendees during the annual Veteran’s Day ceremony, Nov....
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Nov. 11 update: Midcoast adds 11 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
woodworkingnetwork.com

Biomass company files for bankruptcy

Stored Solar LLC, a West Enfield, Me.-based company that owns two biomass electricity plants in Maine and several others in New England, has filed for bankruptcy while owing money to several companies and after receiving a $13 million bailout by Maine lawmakers. According to news reports, the company that had...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter

With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
BREWER, ME
penbaypilot.com

Clint Clinton Collamore, Sr., wins Maine House District 45 by slim margin

Voters from two Knox County communities and three Lincoln County towns voted Tuesday, Nov. 8 on who would fill the open House District 45 seat, deciding between Clinton Collamore Sr., a Democrat from Waldoboro, and Lynn Madison, a Republican from Waldoboro. District 45 includes the Knox County towns of Friendship...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
beckersspine.com

Maine orthopedic practice moves to larger space

Belfast, Maine-based Waldo County General Hospital Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, an affiliate of MaineHealth, has moved to a new location double the size of its previous office, according to a Nov. 10 report from Penobscot Bay Pilot. The new office is just down the hall from its old location in...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Thanking the veterans in our midst

There are so many ways we can be of service to our community and country – being a good neighbor, donating to charities, providing steady jobs to those who need them, and participating in local government – but I think you will agree with me that when it comes to service, U.S. Military Veterans are in a class by themselves.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

This week the ‘Wednesday Walkers’ keep Rockland clean and tidy

ROCKLAND—On a scale of cleanest to dirtiest states, Maine ranks nearly at the top for being the most pristine, according to Best Life, topping out at 48 out of 50. Mainers know that just by looking around, but it takes work to keep the streets clean. In Rockland, a small group who calls themselves the Wednesday Walkers has offered to pick up trash in Rockland this week as part of an effort around World Kindness Day.
ROCKLAND, ME
92 Moose

Official Opening Date Set For Brand New Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight Location

Okay, show of hands.. how many of you have been waiting for this freaking announcement? I know I have!. For weeks upon weeks I have been slumbering away through the long and chilly months dreaming of finally being able to frolic through the tool-filled aisles of the new Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight store, and it finally looks like that will soon shift from a dream to a reality.
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Bennett Konesni named interim executive director at Bagaduce Music

BLUE HILL — Bennett Konesni has been named interim Executive Director at Bagaduce Music following the retirement of Teresa Myrwang. Konesni most recently served as a trustee for the organization and co-chaired the Programs committee. He brings a Master of Business Administration and 15 years of experience in the nonprofit sector to the role.
BLUE HILL, ME
penbaypilot.com

Jason Trundy is new Waldo County Sheriff

WALDO COUNTY — The voters of Waldo County cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 to elect a new county sheriff after Jeff Trafton opted to retire after eight years in the position. Voters were tasked with deciding between two candidates: Jason Trundy, a Democrat from Lincolnville that is presently the county’s deputy sheriff, and Todd Boisvert, a Republican from Searsport that serves as the town’s police chief.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery

One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Ash Point, South School celebrate Veterans in their own way

Ash Point Community School, in Owls Head, and South School, in Rockland, held individual activities this week in recognition of Veteran’s Day. Both schools have submitted a few words and descriptions of those activities. Ash Point Community School. On Thursday, November 10, Ash Point Community School held a Veterans...
OWLS HEAD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say

ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
ROCKPORT, ME

