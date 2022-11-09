Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) conceded defeat today to Republican Tom Kean, Jr. in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives in New Jersey’s 7th district. “I am deeply grateful to the people of the 7th district for the honor of representing you, and I congratulate Congressman-elect Kean,” the two-term congressman said. “This was a campaign of people and principles. It was, as in my other campaigns, built from the grass roots up and spoke directly to the concerns and hopes of hardworking people all across our region.”

