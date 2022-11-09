Incumbent Lenoir County commissioner retains seat in District 5

Democrat Roland Best will retain his seat on the Lenoir County Board of Commissioners in District 5 after beating Republican challenger Michael Chastain.

Best won with a vote total of 2,137 compared to Chastain’s 1,156 after all precincts reported in votes early Tuesday night. Best won by a percentage of 64.90% compared to Chastain who came in at 35.10%.

Roland Best was last elected in 2018. He is now serving his third term as a county commissioner.

Chastain retired from the US Postal Service in 2018 after 33 years.