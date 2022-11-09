H.S. girls' soccer: Wood's DeGeorge creates plenty of havoc, will get chance for more

PHILADELPHIA – One way or another, Archbishop Wood junior midfielder Ava DeGeorge is going to get you.

It may be from a well-placed pass, it could be a pinpoint accurate shot on goal or it could be a deflection that prevents a goal. You may slow her down, but you’re not going to stop her.

Bishop Shanahan tried to slow down DeGeorge and the rest of the Vikings in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A girls’ soccer state playoffs. But the Eagles had about as much success as every other Wood opponent this fall and the result was a loss to the Vikings, 2-1, at Holy Family University Tuesday night.

More: PIAA Cross Country: Brian DiCola, Thomas Smigo bring home gold

Despite being double-teamed, DeGeorge scored both Wood goals in the second half. The first came on a penalty kick in the 44th minute of a scoreless game after Shanahan’s Melissa Eaglehouse was called for a handball in the box.

DeGeorge lined it up and blasted it inside the left post for a 1-0 lead.

The second marker came in the 55th minute. Freshman forward Paige Eckert corralled the ball just outside the box and sent a pass through to DeGeorge on the right side. DeGeorge sidled over to her left, then shot the ball back across the grain for what turned out to be the winning goal.

“We’ve been practicing them a lot because you never know what can happen in a playoff game,” DeGeorge said of the penalty kick. “So I was just focusing on hitting that corner that I’ve been practicing and I did, So that was good.”

DeGeorge has assisted on a lot of Eckert’s goals this season. Eckert returned the favor for Wood’s second goal.

“It was a great ball," DeGeorge said of Eckert’s pass. “She passed it to me and I had to beat one player and I saw the corner open, so I just aimed for that. Their goalie was very good. Props to her. She’s very good.”

The same can be said about DeGeorge. She has that knack for being in the right place at the right time. She also got a little help from Tom DeGeorge, her father and coach.

“Two big goals,” He remarked. "I think before the second goal, we kind of switched Ava and Paige just to give them both a little different (look) and a rest and 10 seconds later, she got in a real good spot and put the ball away. When she received the ball in the box and I saw it was her and the goalie, I knew it was a goal.”

The games are only going to get tougher as the Vikings move deeper into the playoffs, but DeGeorge will be up to the task.

“I think that we have a good chance to make a good run this year and I’m really excited.”

Game balls

Archbishop Wood defender Daryn Savage – The senior was a stalwart on the back line and redirected several Bishop Shanahan attempts at the goal. Wood had the Eagles shut out until the final 1:21 of the game.

Archbishop Wood forward Paige Eckert – The freshman has been one of Wood’s top goal scorers all season, but didn’t find the back of the net against Shanahan. So she did the next best thing when she threaded a perfect pass to DeGeorge for her second goal.

Archbishop Wood goalkeeper Lauren Greer – The junior needed to make just one save in the first half when the Vikings outshot the Eagles, 12-1. But she came up with six key saves when Shanahan was trying to get back in the game in the second half.

What’s next

Wood will play District Three runner-up Greencastle-Antrim, a 3-1 winner over District 11 champ Pottsville, in a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal game on Saturday at a site and time to be determined. The Vikings made it to the Class 2A quarterfinals last season, but lost to District Four champion Central Columbia, 2-1.

They said it

“We’re just excited, man,” Tom DeGeorge said. “We just talked about four games to win it all. One’s down and now it’s time to train on the next one.”

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: H.S. girls' soccer: Wood's DeGeorge creates plenty of havoc, will get chance for more