FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
WKRN
Deputy de-escalates tense situation in Columbia
An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. 1 dead...
TRAFFIC Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-10-16, 2022
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB. exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) Nightly, excluding weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on...
WKRN
3 charged in construction site thefts
One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is...
WKRN
Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified
An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified. Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting …. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly...
WSMV
MNPD to unveil new helicopters
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of two new Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) helicopters is scheduled to be unveiled on Monday, Nov. 14., according to a release. Mayor John Cooper and MNPD Chief John Drake will reveal the aircraft, an Airbus H125, together. The two aircrafts are part of Mayor...
WSMV
Cheatham County blood drive goes back to teens in deadly crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in Cheatham County came to Pleasant View Baptist Church on Thursday to help four students recovering from a deadly car accident a month ago. One student, 17-year-old Landen Guye, died in the crash after being hit by a pickup truck. Metro Police said the driver of the truck is accused of shooting and killing another man minutes before the crash.
North Nashville neighborhood gets new sidewalk after waiting seven years
A proposal to build a sidewalk in North Nashville passed in 2015. Seven years later, it's finally done. Sadly, neighbors say they're not surprised by the delay.
Carjacking suspect arrested after vehicle was spotted at Nashville motel
A 30-year-old man was taken into custody overnight Thursday after he was found with a carjacked vehicle.
WKRN
Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte Pike
The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte …. The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Man charged after 2021 shooting. Mattress fire at Donelson motel.
WKRN
Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school
Johnny Thompson is tired of students who have slowly taken over his Antioch neighborhood. Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping …. Johnny Thompson is tired of students who have slowly taken over his Antioch neighborhood. TDOT warns road maintenance will suffer if new funding …. The rise of electric and...
NFD extinguishes East Nashville apartment fire
The Nashville Fire Department extinguished an apartment fire Thursday morning on South 8th Street.
Operation Fall Brakes underway to deter reckless driving in Rutherford County
In an effort to prevent speeding, aggressive driving and road rage, several Rutherford County law enforcement agencies are patrolling the roadways.
Suicidal suspect steals loaded gun from off-duty Williamson County deputy
It was an officer's worst nightmare when a suicidal man took an off-duty officer's gun out of his holster.
WSMV
Metro PD fatally shoots man who entered existing crime scene
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed by Metro Nashville police early Saturday morning in Madison. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the man entered an existing crime scene on Maple Street armed with a pistol. Three officers shot at the man, killing him, after he pulled the gun out and aimed it in their direction.
Community holds on to Emma’s Flowers; demolition makes room for high-rise project
One of the busiest and most well known streets in Nashville, West End Avenue, is getting a new look, from small town shops, to towering high-rises. On Friday, the iconic pink walls of Emma's Flowers & Gifts were torn down.
Man accused of setting Hermitage motel mattress on fire, trying to steal fire truck
Hermitage community members faced some frightening moments overnight after a mattress was set on fire inside a motel filled with guests.
WKRN
Police identify driver of car involved in suspected hit-and-run crash in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department has identified the driver of a white Chrysler 300 that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday that injured two pedestrians. Police identify driver of car involved in suspected …. The Clarksville Police Department has identified the driver of a white Chrysler 300 that was...
fox17.com
Police: Nashville teacher's assistant charged for bringing weed to school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have charged a teacher's assistant accused of bringing marijuana to school. Police were called to Murrell School, a K-7th grade school, regarding a disorderly student. The student was reportedly placed in a teacher's lounge to "calm down" when police say he began throwing things in the room, including items in lockers.
2 pedestrians injured in Clarksville hit-and-run crash
Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville.
Three men taken into custody by Nashville detectives following armed carjacking
Three young men were arrested Wednesday night after they reportedly bailed from a car that had been stolen from a Millwood Drive apartment complex during an armed carjacking on Friday.
