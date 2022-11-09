ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Deputy de-escalates tense situation in Columbia

An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

3 charged in construction site thefts

Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified

An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WSMV

MNPD to unveil new helicopters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of two new Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) helicopters is scheduled to be unveiled on Monday, Nov. 14., according to a release. Mayor John Cooper and MNPD Chief John Drake will reveal the aircraft, an Airbus H125, together. The two aircrafts are part of Mayor...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Cheatham County blood drive goes back to teens in deadly crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in Cheatham County came to Pleasant View Baptist Church on Thursday to help four students recovering from a deadly car accident a month ago. One student, 17-year-old Landen Guye, died in the crash after being hit by a pickup truck. Metro Police said the driver of the truck is accused of shooting and killing another man minutes before the crash.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte Pike

The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school

Johnny Thompson is tired of students who have slowly taken over his Antioch neighborhood.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro PD fatally shoots man who entered existing crime scene

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed by Metro Nashville police early Saturday morning in Madison. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the man entered an existing crime scene on Maple Street armed with a pistol. Three officers shot at the man, killing him, after he pulled the gun out and aimed it in their direction.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Nashville teacher's assistant charged for bringing weed to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have charged a teacher's assistant accused of bringing marijuana to school. Police were called to Murrell School, a K-7th grade school, regarding a disorderly student. The student was reportedly placed in a teacher's lounge to "calm down" when police say he began throwing things in the room, including items in lockers.
NASHVILLE, TN

