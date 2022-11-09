ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TheDailyBeast

Former Kentucky Gubernatorial Candidate Dies After Saving His Wife From House Fire

A former Kentucky gubernatorial candidate died Thursday after rescuing his wife from a house fire, authorities said. The former appeals court judge Tom Emberton, 90, managed to get his spouse, Julia, out of their home when the blaze broke out at around 3:30 a.m. “He heroically rescued his wife and got her to safety,” Edmonton Mayor Doug Smith told WBKO. “Then he went back in to save his home and lost his life.” Smith added: “Tom was just the greatest guy in the world to be around.” Emberton was appointed to the Kentucky Court of Appeals in 1987. He ran as the Republican candidate for Kentucky governor in 1971, losing out to his Democratic rival, Wendell H. Ford. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who served on Emberton’s campaign, said in a statement: “He taught me valuable lessons on public service and running as a statewide Republican in Kentucky.”Read it at New York Post
KENTUCKY STATE
The List

Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Mail

Trump's ex-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says he should wait until AFTER the Georgia runoff to announce 2024 bid - and DeSantis should campaign in state after making the 'single best case' for the GOP with his Florida victory speech

Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday her former boss should wait until after the Georgia runoff next month to announce a run for president - and implied he should stay out of Georgia and let Ron DeSantis do the stumping for Republicans. 'I know there's a temptation to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing Democrats a key victory in its path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress.Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr Biden...
ARIZONA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Democrats blame Republican supermajority for Davidson County election ballot foul-up

Democratic candidates castigated Republicans Wednesday for a gerrymandered redistricting plan and Davidson County election officials for errors that forced some Nashvillians to cast ballots incorrectly. “This is the result of a racist, bigoted, money-hungry Republican Legislature who is doing everything to hoard power to keep the system rigged against everyday working-class people,” said Nashville resident […] The post Democrats blame Republican supermajority for Davidson County election ballot foul-up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Mother Jones

An Anti-Abortion Republican Just Lost His Bid for Kentucky’s Supreme Court

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. An anti-abortion crusader in Kentucky lost a critical race for a state Supreme Court seat that could impact the future of abortion rights in the state. Joseph Fischer, a lawyer and longtime Republican state representative, was vying for an eight-year term in Kentucky’s highest court against incumbent Michelle Keller, a registered independent. When the race was called by AP, Fischer trailed Keller by about 10 percentage points.
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC News

Republicans who questioned the 2020 results are bringing back an old norm: Admitting defeat

WASHINGTON — The losers of this year’s midterm elections are winning praise for doing something that would be entirely unremarkable in another era — admitting defeat. From Maine to Michigan, Senate to state legislature, Republican to Democrat, most high-profile candidates who fell short in the 2022 midterm elections are offering quick concessions and gracious congratulations to their opponents. And that includes candidates who earned endorsements from former President Donald Trump by embracing his false claims that elections are rigged against Republicans.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee approves 2 more changes to state constitution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters have approved two additional amendments to the state’s constitution, with one creating a temporary line of succession and the other repealing language banning clergy from serving in the General Assembly. The changes are part of the four constitutional amendments Tennesseans were asked to consider on their midterm ballot. Those included enshrining the state’s so-called “right to work” law, which frees workers from being required to pay union dues. The other closed a loophole that permitted slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments. However, results were still too close to call regarding the amendments surrounding the line of succession and clergy late Tuesday and didn’t emerge victorious until Wednesday. Previously, Tennessee did not have a clear path on who would serve as governor if she or he would be unable to serve. Under the new amendment, the speaker of the Senate will assume the duties of the governor temporarily and will not be required to resign their legislative seat.
TENNESSEE STATE

