Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Caught on Cam Hanging Nooses Above Sign for Black Congressional Candidate in NJ
Cape May County authorities say they’re investigating a hate crime in which a woman was caught on camera hanging stuffed animals with nooses above a campaign sign for a Black Congressional candidate on Election Day. Police and prosecutors in Cape May County said a blonde-haired woman was seen on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Customers Search for Savings at Salvage Grocery Stores
Grocery prices have shot up faster than we’ve seen in decades. The latest Consumer Price Index for North Texas showed prices for food at home rose 16.8% from September 2021 to September 2022. That’s the biggest 12-month increase in 48 years. The NBC 5 Responds team spoke to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Big Game Friday: Texas High School Football Scores, Nov. 10-12, 2022
Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 10-12, 2022. Additional scores will be added after the games are played. Scores will be added after the games are played. SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES. Scores will be added after the games are played.
Comments / 0