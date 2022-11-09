ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Letter: Kudos to Regina O’Brien and election judges

For the past several elections, I have volunteered in the counting room in Eagle. I wanted to recognize Regina O’Brien and the dozens of staff and election judges that work tirelessly toward one fundamental goal: to make sure all of our votes are counted. The level of organization, competence and civic-mindedness of this group is inspiring, as were the conversations I heard on Tuesday night. Democrats and Republicans sitting across the table working together. Neighbors rising above the hyperbole and gridlock to talk to one another, learn from each other, and even laugh together. I think the rest of the country could learn from how we do things in Eagle County. Congratulations one and all.
coloradosun.com

Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Guest opinion: Keeping the 10th Mountain legacy alive

It is an honor for Colorado that President Joe Biden chose Camp Hale for his first new national monument designation. In a high mountain valley between Red Cliff and Leadville, the camp was built to train qualified volunteers and recruits for a unique role in bringing World War II to an end.
COLORADO STATE
Craig Daily Press

Race tightens between Adam Frisch, Lauren Boebert as more votes get counted

Aspen resident Adam Frisch’s lead over Rep. Lauren Boebert has shrunk to less than 1%, according to the latest returns from the Colorado secretary of state at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Frisch, the Democratic nominee challenging the Silt Republican, had 50.37% of the vote, while Boebert had 49.63% of the...
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

‘Mission Mt. Mangart’ film creates unexpected connections

This Veterans Day, it is fitting that it’s also Vail Mountain’s Opening Day. Vail was founded by two veterans, Earl Eaton, who was an engineer in the U.S. Army, and Pete Seibert, who was in the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division. The 10th Mountain Division trained just south of what is now Vail Mountain at Camp Hale. Many books and documentaries have been created about the famed winter warfare unit for the U.S. Army, including “Mission Mt. Mangart,” a documentary by Avon resident Chris Anthony.
AVON, CO
Aspen Daily News

Frisch-Boebert race close in early returns

Update: As of 7:14 a.m., Adam Frisch was ahead of Lauren Boebert, 149,421 votes to 145,946. That is a margin of 50.59% to 49.41%. In early returns on Tuesday, Democrat Adam Frisch of Aspen was leading Republican Lauren Boebert of Silt in the race for U.S. House District 3. As...
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Thanks, from a grateful veteran

Since this is Veterans Awareness Week in Eagle County, I am thinking of great moments that I am grateful for involving my fellow veterans. What comes to mind immediately is the great opportunity I had to attend the designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument representing the veterans of Eagle County. I accepted President Joe Biden’s handshake on behalf of thousands of military companions over the course of my career, as well as the 10th Mountain ski troopers who trained at Camp Hale.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Salomone: Leader length

I recently watched a man in the Vail Valley Anglers fly shop as he stood in front of the leader choices. He would reach for one, then stop short of removing it from the hook. Then, he would grab another to study the shiny package. Perhaps he was overwhelmed from the massive selection of leaders in different materials and lengths.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain pledge $300,000 to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley is thrilled to continue its commitment to affordable home construction through a $300,000 grant from Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain through the company’s EpicPromise program. This pledge will support Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s initiative in doubling its impact on home production by 2024, jumping to 40 homes between 2022-24, up from 20 homes in the previous three years. In 2023, the organization will increase to 24 housing starts in 2023, up from eight in 2022.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Large boulder plows through Colorado home, striking resident

A large boulder dislodged from Mount Maderas in New Castle on Thursday, ultimately crashing into a home, according to officials from the New Castle Police Department. "The boulder entered through the back of the residence and struck a person in the living room located in the front of the residence. As to the weight of the boulder, I don’t know. It was large enough to have done much more serious damage if it had hit the occupant square," said New Castle's Police Chief Chuck Burrows.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Vail Daily

Vail reaches agreement with party responsible for dead tree on golf course

This summer, when a large evergreen began to turn red and die on the Vail Golf Club course, it drew the attention of many in Vail. Under suspicion that the tree may have been poisoned, investigations were started by the Vail Recreation District (which operates the course) as well as town officials, police and the Colorado Department of Agriculture Pesticide Division.
VAIL, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Election 2022: Live Garfield County election returns

The following unofficial preliminary results represent partial returns as of midnight Tuesday for Garfield County, plus 6 a.m. Wednesday updates from the Secretary of State’s Office for Colorado House District 57, Senate District 8 and 3rd Congressional District voting. Garfield County Commissioner District 1. Tom Jankovsky (R) — 10,720...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy