Read full article on original website
Related
Letter: Kudos to Regina O’Brien and election judges
For the past several elections, I have volunteered in the counting room in Eagle. I wanted to recognize Regina O’Brien and the dozens of staff and election judges that work tirelessly toward one fundamental goal: to make sure all of our votes are counted. The level of organization, competence and civic-mindedness of this group is inspiring, as were the conversations I heard on Tuesday night. Democrats and Republicans sitting across the table working together. Neighbors rising above the hyperbole and gridlock to talk to one another, learn from each other, and even laugh together. I think the rest of the country could learn from how we do things in Eagle County. Congratulations one and all.
Women Who Serve: Meet three Eagle County veterans who answered the call of service
Women have played critical roles in U.S. war efforts since the American Revolution, serving as nurses, spies, disguised soldiers and in other capacities long before the law caught up and formally allowed women to be recognized as service members in 1948. Today, women are the fastest-growing demographic in the U.S....
coloradosun.com
Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
Voting blues: Eagle County follows statewide wave in voting for Democratic candidates ￼
Following the trend of past year’s elections, Eagle County continues to vote more and more blue as democratic candidates maintained a stronghold across the state in the unofficial Nov. 8 election results. Across elections for state offices, the United States Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives, as well...
Women Who Serve: Pat Hammon’s journey from US Army nurse in Vietnam to veterans service officer for Eagle County
Women have played critical roles in U.S. war efforts since the American Revolution, serving as nurses, spies, disguised soldiers and in other capacities long before the law caught up and formally allowed women to be recognized as service members in 1948. Today, women are the fastest-growing demographic in the U.S....
Guest opinion: Keeping the 10th Mountain legacy alive
It is an honor for Colorado that President Joe Biden chose Camp Hale for his first new national monument designation. In a high mountain valley between Red Cliff and Leadville, the camp was built to train qualified volunteers and recruits for a unique role in bringing World War II to an end.
Jeanne McQueeney looks primed for a third term as Eagle County commissioner
Incumbent Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney was on her way to earning a third term in office Tuesday. Returns as of 9 p.m. showed McQueeney leading challenger Brian Brandl, 11,439 votes to 7,265. McQueeney, a longtime resident, had already twice been elected to the post. This was Brandl’s first attempt...
Craig Daily Press
Race tightens between Adam Frisch, Lauren Boebert as more votes get counted
Aspen resident Adam Frisch’s lead over Rep. Lauren Boebert has shrunk to less than 1%, according to the latest returns from the Colorado secretary of state at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Frisch, the Democratic nominee challenging the Silt Republican, had 50.37% of the vote, while Boebert had 49.63% of the...
Ski country residents seek to form new 'official' town in Colorado
A petition has been filed with the Summit County District Court that has the goal of turning a part of Colorado known as Keystone – home to a ski resort of the same namesake – into an officially incorporated town. The petition was signed by 208 individuals, including Bill Bergman, the founder of Keystone and first to sign his name to the initiative.
‘Mission Mt. Mangart’ film creates unexpected connections
This Veterans Day, it is fitting that it’s also Vail Mountain’s Opening Day. Vail was founded by two veterans, Earl Eaton, who was an engineer in the U.S. Army, and Pete Seibert, who was in the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division. The 10th Mountain Division trained just south of what is now Vail Mountain at Camp Hale. Many books and documentaries have been created about the famed winter warfare unit for the U.S. Army, including “Mission Mt. Mangart,” a documentary by Avon resident Chris Anthony.
Vail Police seeking additional information in death investigation
Vail Police are seeking any additional information related to the death of 40-year-old Kendra Hull of Commerce City. Hull was found deceased in Gore Creek on the morning of July 9 in the area of Bighorn Road and the Interstate 70 interchange on the East Vail bike path. Vail Police...
Eagle County commissioners grant extension for EagleVail shared housing project
The Eagle County Commissioners granted a two-year extension Wednesday to start work on a boarding house-type facility in EagleVail. Location: EagleVail, on the corner of U.S. Highway 6 and Eagle road. Owner: Robert Warner. What’s approved: Conversion of an office building into a boarding house. Unit mix: Five double-occupancy...
Aspen Daily News
Frisch-Boebert race close in early returns
Update: As of 7:14 a.m., Adam Frisch was ahead of Lauren Boebert, 149,421 votes to 145,946. That is a margin of 50.59% to 49.41%. In early returns on Tuesday, Democrat Adam Frisch of Aspen was leading Republican Lauren Boebert of Silt in the race for U.S. House District 3. As...
Letter: Thanks, from a grateful veteran
Since this is Veterans Awareness Week in Eagle County, I am thinking of great moments that I am grateful for involving my fellow veterans. What comes to mind immediately is the great opportunity I had to attend the designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument representing the veterans of Eagle County. I accepted President Joe Biden’s handshake on behalf of thousands of military companions over the course of my career, as well as the 10th Mountain ski troopers who trained at Camp Hale.
Salomone: Leader length
I recently watched a man in the Vail Valley Anglers fly shop as he stood in front of the leader choices. He would reach for one, then stop short of removing it from the hook. Then, he would grab another to study the shiny package. Perhaps he was overwhelmed from the massive selection of leaders in different materials and lengths.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County coroner reports New Castle train incident involving pedestrian was fatal
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in New Castle on Thursday morning, Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire confirmed in a Thursday evening news release. Lisa Detweiler, 47, a female and resident of New Castle died after being hit by a freight train just before 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the news release.
Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain pledge $300,000 to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley
Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley is thrilled to continue its commitment to affordable home construction through a $300,000 grant from Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain through the company’s EpicPromise program. This pledge will support Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s initiative in doubling its impact on home production by 2024, jumping to 40 homes between 2022-24, up from 20 homes in the previous three years. In 2023, the organization will increase to 24 housing starts in 2023, up from eight in 2022.
Large boulder plows through Colorado home, striking resident
A large boulder dislodged from Mount Maderas in New Castle on Thursday, ultimately crashing into a home, according to officials from the New Castle Police Department. "The boulder entered through the back of the residence and struck a person in the living room located in the front of the residence. As to the weight of the boulder, I don’t know. It was large enough to have done much more serious damage if it had hit the occupant square," said New Castle's Police Chief Chuck Burrows.
Vail reaches agreement with party responsible for dead tree on golf course
This summer, when a large evergreen began to turn red and die on the Vail Golf Club course, it drew the attention of many in Vail. Under suspicion that the tree may have been poisoned, investigations were started by the Vail Recreation District (which operates the course) as well as town officials, police and the Colorado Department of Agriculture Pesticide Division.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Election 2022: Live Garfield County election returns
The following unofficial preliminary results represent partial returns as of midnight Tuesday for Garfield County, plus 6 a.m. Wednesday updates from the Secretary of State’s Office for Colorado House District 57, Senate District 8 and 3rd Congressional District voting. Garfield County Commissioner District 1. Tom Jankovsky (R) — 10,720...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0