Colorado State

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Key vote count update for Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs expected in Arizona governor's race

Election staffers in Arizona's two most populous counties planned to work through the weekend counting remaining ballots from Tuesday's election, with a possibly pivotal update in the governor's race expected Saturday evening. The state's gubernatorial election was still too close to call Friday, with just 31,000 votes separating Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs from her opponent Kari Lake, the Republican nominee and former television news anchor. ...
ARIZONA STATE
Vail Daily

Carnes: No election babble here, move along

Halloween is so last week, yet some still seem to be obsessed with the macabre and horrifying treatment of the innocent, and they apparently have forgotten it’s a celebration of costumes and candy, not conspiracies and childish petulance. So since I’m not allowed to say anything about elections on...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
