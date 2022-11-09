Let’s be clear (and I cannot believe this needs to be emphasized): Colorado’s elections are secure. Everyone can be confident that their vote is counted accurately, and that the results reflect the will of eligible Coloradans who took the time to cast a ballot. Eagle County’s clerk and recorder’s office does an admirable job of communicating the process and results promptly. Our system is among the best in the entire country, and everyone can rest easy knowing that our elections in Colorado are safe, secure and accurate.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO