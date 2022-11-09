Read full article on original website
Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain pledge $300,000 to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley
Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley is thrilled to continue its commitment to affordable home construction through a $300,000 grant from Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain through the company’s EpicPromise program. This pledge will support Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s initiative in doubling its impact on home production by 2024, jumping to 40 homes between 2022-24, up from 20 homes in the previous three years. In 2023, the organization will increase to 24 housing starts in 2023, up from eight in 2022.
More terrain than expected on Vail Mountain’s Opening Day
Vail Mountain opened for the 2022-23 season on Friday with the groomed runs Swingsville and Ramshorn open as promised in the resort’s Wednesday announcement. But several more ungroomed options greeted skiers and snowboarders, as well, with runs like Slifer Express, Cappuccino, Powerline Glade and South Look Ma also open.
State of the Valley: Key influencers say Eagle County is making progress in housing, transportation, workforce development
We’re all too familiar with the valley’s struggles with housing and workforce retention. But valley leaders believe there’s positive movement, especially with voter approval to create a new transportation authority. The Vail Valley Partnership and Vail Symposium hosted an annual State of the Valley session Wednesday, and...
2022 Vail Nordic Swap presented by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is this Saturday
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is excited to present their second annual Vail Nordic Swap event this Saturday at the Vail Nordic Center from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1775 Sunburst Drive in Vail. Community members can buy or sell used gear at the swap, which benefits Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Nordic ski team. Ten percent of their sale proceeds support SSCV’s Vail Nordic Program.
cpr.org
More Colorado towns raised taxes on short-term rentals this election — and are using the money toward affordable housing
Housing affordability is a big issue for all Coloradans, which is evident from the multitude of ballot measures about housing in both statewide and local elections this year. One increasingly popular proposal in resort communities involves levying higher taxes on short-term rentals like Airbnbs. On Tuesday, voters in several Colorado communities — Aspen, Carbondale, Dillon, Salida and Steamboat — supported raising the tax visitors pay when they stay at a short-term rental in their communities. Other towns including Crested Butte, Ouray and Telluride passed similar measures last year.
Vail Pass winter season begins Tuesday, Nov. 15
With the transition from summer to winter recreation management at Vail Pass occurring on Tuesday, Nov. 15, U.S. Forest Service officials are warning the public that parking will be extremely limited this year because of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Vail Pass Rest Area reconstruction. “Limited parking is available...
Eastbound I-70 between East Vail, Vail Pass Summit reopened
Eastbound I-70 between East Vail and Vail Pass Summit was reopened around 8:16 p.m. following a safety closure, according to CDOT.
Paid parking, increased bus service begin Nov. 11 with Vail’s Opening Day
Paid parking in Vail’s parking structures and outlying lots will coincide with the start of Vail Mountain’s 2022-23 ski and snowboard season, which is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11. Town of Vail bus service will also increase on Friday. To see this season’s parking rates and rate calendar,...
Eagle County commissioners grant extension for EagleVail shared housing project
The Eagle County Commissioners granted a two-year extension Wednesday to start work on a boarding house-type facility in EagleVail. Location: EagleVail, on the corner of U.S. Highway 6 and Eagle road. Owner: Robert Warner. What’s approved: Conversion of an office building into a boarding house. Unit mix: Five double-occupancy...
Vail Mountain to open Friday with at least 75 acres of terrain
Vail Mountain will open Friday at 9 a.m. with at least 75 acres of open terrain for skiers and snowboarders, the resort announced Wednesday. Gondola One is set to start transporting guests up the mountain at 9 a.m., where the Mountaintop Express lift (No. 4) will offer access to the Swingsville and Ramshorn runs. Skiers will be required to download at the end of the ski day.
Romer: Lessons from the election, and a thank you
Let’s be clear (and I cannot believe this needs to be emphasized): Colorado’s elections are secure. Everyone can be confident that their vote is counted accurately, and that the results reflect the will of eligible Coloradans who took the time to cast a ballot. Eagle County’s clerk and recorder’s office does an admirable job of communicating the process and results promptly. Our system is among the best in the entire country, and everyone can rest easy knowing that our elections in Colorado are safe, secure and accurate.
Colorado home to 'most popular' ski resort town in country, data shows
Vacation rental website HomeToGo recently released search data that relates to the upcoming ski season and, according to them, the most popular resort in the country is found in Colorado. By looking at data related to ski towns across the United States and Canada, the company determined that Breckenridge was...
Eagle River Watershed Council: Winter and our rivers
Ponds and slow-moving streams seem to freeze over faster and more often than a fast-moving stream or river, and that’s because they have less kinetic energy than a fast-moving river. Even still, those ponds and slow-moving streams don’t usually freeze all the way through. Snow has arrived in...
Guest opinion: Keeping the 10th Mountain legacy alive
It is an honor for Colorado that President Joe Biden chose Camp Hale for his first new national monument designation. In a high mountain valley between Red Cliff and Leadville, the camp was built to train qualified volunteers and recruits for a unique role in bringing World War II to an end.
Meet Your Chef: Tiffany Crews at the Sebastian-Vail
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
How a Colorado hot springs recreates Iceland’s Blue Lagoon
Iceland's Blue Lagoon is rich in the silica.(Jeff Sheldon / Unsplash) (Glenwood Springs, CO) Iceland’s Blue Lagoon is one of those places you see on Instagram and immediately want to transport to—the images of the milky blue waters nestled between outcrops of black volcanic rocks are absolutely striking.
Eagle County ballot issues roundup: County, Gypsum voters in favor of new lodging tax
Voters in unincorporated Eagle County as well as Gypsum were asked to approve a 2% lodging tax to benefit the local workforce. These are the only areas currently without a lodging tax in the county. As of 9 p.m., the measure is passing with around 60% of votes in favor...
Howard: A season full of celebration
We’re just days away from Vail Mountain’s 60th anniversary season, and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome you back to the mountain for another winter full of fun on snow. The teams have been working hard to prepare the mountain, and I want to share some of that hard work with a peek behind the curtain.
Eagle County and CMC hold groundbreaking ceremony at new affordable housing site
The Eagle County commissioners, two members of the Colorado Mountain College board of trustees and the county’s chief finance officer dug golden shovels into the dirt next to the CMC Edwards campus on Monday morning to symbolically break ground on the new 72-unit affordable housing complex being built there this year.
