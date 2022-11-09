Read full article on original website
Congressional District 3 voters, election analysts on why Boebert and Frisch race is so tight
Many eyes across the nation have, for the past three days now, kept keen watch on Colorado’s high-profile Congressional District 3 race between Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. After Frisch was leading since the first batches of votes were tallied Tuesday evening, Thursday morning saw...
Eagle County commissioners grant extension for EagleVail shared housing project
The Eagle County Commissioners granted a two-year extension Wednesday to start work on a boarding house-type facility in EagleVail. Location: EagleVail, on the corner of U.S. Highway 6 and Eagle road. Owner: Robert Warner. What’s approved: Conversion of an office building into a boarding house. Unit mix: Five double-occupancy...
coloradosun.com
Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
Letter: Kudos to Regina O’Brien and election judges
For the past several elections, I have volunteered in the counting room in Eagle. I wanted to recognize Regina O’Brien and the dozens of staff and election judges that work tirelessly toward one fundamental goal: to make sure all of our votes are counted. The level of organization, competence and civic-mindedness of this group is inspiring, as were the conversations I heard on Tuesday night. Democrats and Republicans sitting across the table working together. Neighbors rising above the hyperbole and gridlock to talk to one another, learn from each other, and even laugh together. I think the rest of the country could learn from how we do things in Eagle County. Congratulations one and all.
Romer: Lessons from the election, and a thank you
Let’s be clear (and I cannot believe this needs to be emphasized): Colorado’s elections are secure. Everyone can be confident that their vote is counted accurately, and that the results reflect the will of eligible Coloradans who took the time to cast a ballot. Eagle County’s clerk and recorder’s office does an admirable job of communicating the process and results promptly. Our system is among the best in the entire country, and everyone can rest easy knowing that our elections in Colorado are safe, secure and accurate.
Aspen Daily News
Frisch-Boebert race close in early returns
Update: As of 7:14 a.m., Adam Frisch was ahead of Lauren Boebert, 149,421 votes to 145,946. That is a margin of 50.59% to 49.41%. In early returns on Tuesday, Democrat Adam Frisch of Aspen was leading Republican Lauren Boebert of Silt in the race for U.S. House District 3. As...
Vail Daily News
Election Day 2022: Live results for Eagle County
Check here for full stories as winners are announced.
Craig Daily Press
Race tightens between Adam Frisch, Lauren Boebert as more votes get counted
Aspen resident Adam Frisch’s lead over Rep. Lauren Boebert has shrunk to less than 1%, according to the latest returns from the Colorado secretary of state at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Frisch, the Democratic nominee challenging the Silt Republican, had 50.37% of the vote, while Boebert had 49.63% of the...
Guest opinion: Keeping the 10th Mountain legacy alive
It is an honor for Colorado that President Joe Biden chose Camp Hale for his first new national monument designation. In a high mountain valley between Red Cliff and Leadville, the camp was built to train qualified volunteers and recruits for a unique role in bringing World War II to an end.
Ski country residents seek to form new 'official' town in Colorado
A petition has been filed with the Summit County District Court that has the goal of turning a part of Colorado known as Keystone – home to a ski resort of the same namesake – into an officially incorporated town. The petition was signed by 208 individuals, including Bill Bergman, the founder of Keystone and first to sign his name to the initiative.
Aspen Daily News
Buglione unseats DiSalvo to become new sheriff in town
Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo was unseated by challenger Michael Buglione in a race that came down to the wire, according to unofficial results from the Pitkin County Clerk’s Office. Buglione collected 4,671 votes to 4,272 for DiSalvo, a margin of 52.23 to 47.77%. The challenger maintained a similar-sized...
Women Who Serve: Meet three Eagle County veterans who answered the call of service
Women have played critical roles in U.S. war efforts since the American Revolution, serving as nurses, spies, disguised soldiers and in other capacities long before the law caught up and formally allowed women to be recognized as service members in 1948. Today, women are the fastest-growing demographic in the U.S....
Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain pledge $300,000 to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley
Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley is thrilled to continue its commitment to affordable home construction through a $300,000 grant from Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain through the company’s EpicPromise program. This pledge will support Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s initiative in doubling its impact on home production by 2024, jumping to 40 homes between 2022-24, up from 20 homes in the previous three years. In 2023, the organization will increase to 24 housing starts in 2023, up from eight in 2022.
Salomone: Leader length
I recently watched a man in the Vail Valley Anglers fly shop as he stood in front of the leader choices. He would reach for one, then stop short of removing it from the hook. Then, he would grab another to study the shiny package. Perhaps he was overwhelmed from the massive selection of leaders in different materials and lengths.
Time machine: 20 years ago, provisional ballots delay election results
Jill Ryan was elected to a seat on the Eagle County Board of Commissioners in a three way race, which included Republican Jeff Layman and independent Dale Nelson. Incumbent Democrat Jon Stavney was also elected to a second term in his race against Democrat Courtney Holm. In Avon, Jake Wolf...
Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek defeats challenger
Sheriff James van Beek will serve a third term after a late round of ballot counting Tuesday showed the incumbent to be defeating challenger Paul Agneberg by more than 9,000 votes. Agneberg had 4,113 votes as of 9:04 p.m. on Tuesday to van Beek’s 13,154. It was a much...
Eagle County and CMC hold groundbreaking ceremony at new affordable housing site
The Eagle County commissioners, two members of the Colorado Mountain College board of trustees and the county’s chief finance officer dug golden shovels into the dirt next to the CMC Edwards campus on Monday morning to symbolically break ground on the new 72-unit affordable housing complex being built there this year.
Avon Town Council: Voters elect experienced leadership
According to preliminary voting results, the next Avon Town Council will be an experienced group. Voters in the town have reelected both incumbent candidates and the former mayor of Avon, along with one first-time council member who is a longtime local. Incumbent candidates Tamra Nottingham Underwood and Chico Thuon were...
CHALLENGE: How many salmon are caught in this net in Colorado?
Yesterday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife challenged the public to guess how many Kokanee Salmon were held in a massive net, with potential answers ranging from 100 to over 1,000. According to the department, the reason the salmon were collected is for this year's spawning efforts at Wolford Reservoir in Grand County.
Vail’s new town manager is ready to get to work on housing, relationships and more ￼
A new town manager started with the town of Vail last week. Russell (Russ) Forrest re-joined the town’s staff after nearly 15 years — during which time he has served in various management positions for the town of Snowmass Village, the city of Gunnison and Gunnison County. Forrest...
