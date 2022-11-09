Read full article on original website
Related
State of the Valley: Key influencers say Eagle County is making progress in housing, transportation, workforce development
We’re all too familiar with the valley’s struggles with housing and workforce retention. But valley leaders believe there’s positive movement, especially with voter approval to create a new transportation authority. The Vail Valley Partnership and Vail Symposium hosted an annual State of the Valley session Wednesday, and...
Congressional District 3 voters, election analysts on why Boebert and Frisch race is so tight
Many eyes across the nation have, for the past three days now, kept keen watch on Colorado’s high-profile Congressional District 3 race between Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. After Frisch was leading since the first batches of votes were tallied Tuesday evening, Thursday morning saw...
Voting blues: Eagle County follows statewide wave in voting for Democratic candidates ￼
Following the trend of past year’s elections, Eagle County continues to vote more and more blue as democratic candidates maintained a stronghold across the state in the unofficial Nov. 8 election results. Across elections for state offices, the United States Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives, as well...
Romer: Lessons from the election, and a thank you
Let’s be clear (and I cannot believe this needs to be emphasized): Colorado’s elections are secure. Everyone can be confident that their vote is counted accurately, and that the results reflect the will of eligible Coloradans who took the time to cast a ballot. Eagle County’s clerk and recorder’s office does an admirable job of communicating the process and results promptly. Our system is among the best in the entire country, and everyone can rest easy knowing that our elections in Colorado are safe, secure and accurate.
Jeanne McQueeney looks primed for a third term as Eagle County commissioner
Incumbent Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney was on her way to earning a third term in office Tuesday. Returns as of 9 p.m. showed McQueeney leading challenger Brian Brandl, 11,439 votes to 7,265. McQueeney, a longtime resident, had already twice been elected to the post. This was Brandl’s first attempt...
UPDATE: Regional transportation authority passes in all but Gypsum
Eagle County is getting a new regional transportation authority, but Gypsum won’t have a seat at the table after voters across the county approved the measure. Only Gypsum has a majority of votes against the authority’s formation. Final preliminary vote totals were released just before 2 a.m. Wednesday....
Election Day 2022 arrives: Eagle County voters have a lot of choices to make this year
Election season is almost over. Eagle County voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to cast ballots at either one of seven drop boxes or at one of four voting centers in the county. Voters throughout Colorado will make their choices for U.S. senator, governor, secretary of state, treasurer, attorney general and an at-large seat on the State Board of Education.
Ski country residents seek to form new 'official' town in Colorado
A petition has been filed with the Summit County District Court that has the goal of turning a part of Colorado known as Keystone – home to a ski resort of the same namesake – into an officially incorporated town. The petition was signed by 208 individuals, including Bill Bergman, the founder of Keystone and first to sign his name to the initiative.
UPDATE: Democrat Meghan Lukens wins race for Colorado House District 26, Wolfson concedes
Democrat Meghan Lukens will represent Northwest Colorado in Colorado House District 26, after Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson conceded the race at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The first-time candidate ran up leads in Routt and Eagle counties, larger than the margins her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson was gaining...
boulderbeat.news
Local (and Unofficial) Election Results 2022
City of Boulder, Boulder County + Special Districts. As of 11:18 p.m. Thursday, November 10. More results will be released next week. About 10,000, according to Clerk and Recorder Molly Fitzpatrick. She tweeted late Thursday that ballot processing would resume on Tuesday, giving workers time to rest over Veterans Day weekend.
Boulder County Democrat Joe Neguse re-elected to third term in Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District
Democrat Joe Neguse will keep his seat representing Colorado’s 2 Congressional District in the U.S. House after defeating Republican Marshall Dawson by a wide margin on Tuesday. Neguse was expected to prevail in the Democrat-leaning district that consists of Front Range communities like Boulder and Fort Collins, in addition...
Democrat Meghan Lukens holds 3,000-vote lead over Republican Savannah Wolfson in House District 26 race
Democrat Meghan Lukens was showing a strong performance in the Colorado House District 26 race, holding a 3,100-vote lead as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night, Nov. 8. The first-time candidate was running up leads in Routt and Eagle counties, larger than the margins her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson was gaining in Rio Blanco and Moffat counties. Lukens was leading the race 18,940 to 15,779 votes late Tuesday.
Letter: Kudos to Regina O’Brien and election judges
For the past several elections, I have volunteered in the counting room in Eagle. I wanted to recognize Regina O’Brien and the dozens of staff and election judges that work tirelessly toward one fundamental goal: to make sure all of our votes are counted. The level of organization, competence and civic-mindedness of this group is inspiring, as were the conversations I heard on Tuesday night. Democrats and Republicans sitting across the table working together. Neighbors rising above the hyperbole and gridlock to talk to one another, learn from each other, and even laugh together. I think the rest of the country could learn from how we do things in Eagle County. Congratulations one and all.
Vail reaches agreement with party responsible for dead tree on golf course
This summer, when a large evergreen began to turn red and die on the Vail Golf Club course, it drew the attention of many in Vail. Under suspicion that the tree may have been poisoned, investigations were started by the Vail Recreation District (which operates the course) as well as town officials, police and the Colorado Department of Agriculture Pesticide Division.
Eagle County and CMC hold groundbreaking ceremony at new affordable housing site
The Eagle County commissioners, two members of the Colorado Mountain College board of trustees and the county’s chief finance officer dug golden shovels into the dirt next to the CMC Edwards campus on Monday morning to symbolically break ground on the new 72-unit affordable housing complex being built there this year.
Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain pledge $300,000 to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley
Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley is thrilled to continue its commitment to affordable home construction through a $300,000 grant from Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain through the company’s EpicPromise program. This pledge will support Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s initiative in doubling its impact on home production by 2024, jumping to 40 homes between 2022-24, up from 20 homes in the previous three years. In 2023, the organization will increase to 24 housing starts in 2023, up from eight in 2022.
Craig Daily Press
Race tightens between Adam Frisch, Lauren Boebert as more votes get counted
Aspen resident Adam Frisch’s lead over Rep. Lauren Boebert has shrunk to less than 1%, according to the latest returns from the Colorado secretary of state at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Frisch, the Democratic nominee challenging the Silt Republican, had 50.37% of the vote, while Boebert had 49.63% of the...
boulderreportinglab.org
🗳️ Special edition: Election results so far
Hello. Election Day 2022 is officially over. The last Boulder County election results of the night dropped around 11:00 p.m., and we’re reporting them here. We’ll be in your inboxes early a.m. with our regular newsletter. We’ve published a first story on what we know so far.
Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week runs through Nov. 23
Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week is the perfect time to take advantage of the valley’s exceptional food and drink, without paying premium prices, as participating restaurants offer specials on everything from soft shell crab or oysters to filet mignon. Originally launched to increase business during the slow shoulder seasons in...
Salomone: Leader length
I recently watched a man in the Vail Valley Anglers fly shop as he stood in front of the leader choices. He would reach for one, then stop short of removing it from the hook. Then, he would grab another to study the shiny package. Perhaps he was overwhelmed from the massive selection of leaders in different materials and lengths.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0