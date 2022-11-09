ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Vail Daily

State of the Valley: Key influencers say Eagle County is making progress in housing, transportation, workforce development

We’re all too familiar with the valley’s struggles with housing and workforce retention. But valley leaders believe there’s positive movement, especially with voter approval to create a new transportation authority. The Vail Valley Partnership and Vail Symposium hosted an annual State of the Valley session Wednesday, and...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Romer: Lessons from the election, and a thank you

Let’s be clear (and I cannot believe this needs to be emphasized): Colorado’s elections are secure. Everyone can be confident that their vote is counted accurately, and that the results reflect the will of eligible Coloradans who took the time to cast a ballot. Eagle County’s clerk and recorder’s office does an admirable job of communicating the process and results promptly. Our system is among the best in the entire country, and everyone can rest easy knowing that our elections in Colorado are safe, secure and accurate.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
boulderbeat.news

Local (and Unofficial) Election Results 2022

City of Boulder, Boulder County + Special Districts. As of 11:18 p.m. Thursday, November 10. More results will be released next week. About 10,000, according to Clerk and Recorder Molly Fitzpatrick. She tweeted late Thursday that ballot processing would resume on Tuesday, giving workers time to rest over Veterans Day weekend.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Democrat Meghan Lukens holds 3,000-vote lead over Republican Savannah Wolfson in House District 26 race

Democrat Meghan Lukens was showing a strong performance in the Colorado House District 26 race, holding a 3,100-vote lead as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night, Nov. 8. The first-time candidate was running up leads in Routt and Eagle counties, larger than the margins her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson was gaining in Rio Blanco and Moffat counties. Lukens was leading the race 18,940 to 15,779 votes late Tuesday.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Kudos to Regina O’Brien and election judges

For the past several elections, I have volunteered in the counting room in Eagle. I wanted to recognize Regina O’Brien and the dozens of staff and election judges that work tirelessly toward one fundamental goal: to make sure all of our votes are counted. The level of organization, competence and civic-mindedness of this group is inspiring, as were the conversations I heard on Tuesday night. Democrats and Republicans sitting across the table working together. Neighbors rising above the hyperbole and gridlock to talk to one another, learn from each other, and even laugh together. I think the rest of the country could learn from how we do things in Eagle County. Congratulations one and all.
Vail Daily

Vail reaches agreement with party responsible for dead tree on golf course

This summer, when a large evergreen began to turn red and die on the Vail Golf Club course, it drew the attention of many in Vail. Under suspicion that the tree may have been poisoned, investigations were started by the Vail Recreation District (which operates the course) as well as town officials, police and the Colorado Department of Agriculture Pesticide Division.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain pledge $300,000 to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley is thrilled to continue its commitment to affordable home construction through a $300,000 grant from Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain through the company’s EpicPromise program. This pledge will support Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s initiative in doubling its impact on home production by 2024, jumping to 40 homes between 2022-24, up from 20 homes in the previous three years. In 2023, the organization will increase to 24 housing starts in 2023, up from eight in 2022.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

Race tightens between Adam Frisch, Lauren Boebert as more votes get counted

Aspen resident Adam Frisch’s lead over Rep. Lauren Boebert has shrunk to less than 1%, according to the latest returns from the Colorado secretary of state at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Frisch, the Democratic nominee challenging the Silt Republican, had 50.37% of the vote, while Boebert had 49.63% of the...
ASPEN, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

🗳️ Special edition: Election results so far

Hello. Election Day 2022 is officially over. The last Boulder County election results of the night dropped around 11:00 p.m., and we’re reporting them here. We’ll be in your inboxes early a.m. with our regular newsletter. We’ve published a first story on what we know so far.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week runs through Nov. 23

Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week is the perfect time to take advantage of the valley’s exceptional food and drink, without paying premium prices, as participating restaurants offer specials on everything from soft shell crab or oysters to filet mignon. Originally launched to increase business during the slow shoulder seasons in...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Salomone: Leader length

I recently watched a man in the Vail Valley Anglers fly shop as he stood in front of the leader choices. He would reach for one, then stop short of removing it from the hook. Then, he would grab another to study the shiny package. Perhaps he was overwhelmed from the massive selection of leaders in different materials and lengths.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

