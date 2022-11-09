ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Republican U.S. Rep. John Rose wins reelection in the 6th Congressional District

By Adam Friedman, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
  • The new 6th Congressional District includes parts of East Nashville and Donelson.
  • U.S. Rep. John Rose, R-Cookeville, defeated Democrat Randal Cooper in Tuesday's election.

Republican U.S. Rep. John Rose defeated Democrat Randal Cooper in Tennessee's 6th Congressional District race Tuesday.

Rose's win sets him up for a third term as a representative from Tennessee, but the first under the new maps drawn by the state Republican legislature earlier this year. The newly drawn 6th Congressional District includes parts of East Nashville and Donelson for the first time.

The Associated Press called the race for Rose shortly after 8 p.m. CT.

"I am beyond grateful that the people of Tennessee’s Sixth District put their confidence in me to continue fighting hard for our Tennessee conservative values in Washington," Rose said in social media statement.

Rose's platform included supporting building a border wall, standing against the expansion of the Affordable Care Act, opposing access to an abortion, reforming the "welfare system" and abolishing the federal education department.

Rose also voted against certifying the 2020 Presidential election results.

Cooper ran as progressive on a platform of supporting a women's right to an abortion and programs that allows works to access affordable healthcare and living wages. He also advocated for raising taxes on corporations to fight inflation.

In addition to the Nashville portions of the district, the 6th also includes, the eastern half of Wilson and Scott counties, and the entirety of Cannon, Clay, Cumberland Dekalb, Fentress Jackson, Macon, Overton, Putnam, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, White and Van Buren counties.

Adam Friedman is The Tennessean's state government and politics reporter. Reach him by email at afriedman@tennessean.com.

The Tennessean

The Tennessean

