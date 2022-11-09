ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Orlando Weekly

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz refuses to support Ron DeSantis in potential presidential run

Noted creep and US House Rep. Matt Gaetz is not ready for a potential Ron DeSantis run for president. Shortly after the Florida governor and presumed frontrunner for the GOP's 2024 ticket won re-election, Gaetz penned an op-ed in the Daily Caller saying that the next presidential election is Trump or nothing. "The job President Trump started was not finished. Only Trump can be trusted to enact the 'America First' agenda he ran on in 2016.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Ron DeSantis has a messiah complex. Will it do him in?

In 2008, when he clinched the Democratic presidential nomination, Barack Obama said he wanted to bring about “the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal.” In 2016, discussing his superior knowledge of our “rigged” system in accepting the GOP presidential nomination, Donald Trump declared that “I alone can fix it.” And in 2022, a Ron DeSantis ad suggested that on the eighth day, God created … Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly re-elected in Arizona, defeating Republican Blake Masters

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is the winner of the Arizona Senate race, NBC News projects, defeating Blake Masters, a Republican backed by former President Donald Trump. Kelly's projected victory on Friday comes three days after polls closed, and as Arizona officials continued counting ballots that were mailed or dropped off, particularly in the vote-rich Maricopa County, home to Phoenix. It gives Democrats 49 Senate seats, one short of securing a majority, with Nevada still counting votes and Georgia's contest headed to a Dec. 6 runoff.
ARIZONA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Anna Eskamani wins seat, proves Florida Dems need to run more progressives

The midterms were a slightly mixed bag for Central Florida progressives. Rep. Anna Eskamani held on to her state seat in a newly drawn district and newcomer Maxwell Frost rode a wave of youthful enthusiasm to the US House. However, UCF-area Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith failed to win a new district against Republican challenger Susan Plasencia. Smith had served in the state house since 2016, representing a district that includes his alma mater, the University of Central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Key Arizona races still too early to call

In battleground Arizona, Democrat Katie Hobbs is pulling ahead of former TV anchor Kari Lake in the hotly contested gubernatorial race where Lake is now casting doubt over the election. In the race for senator, Democrat Mark Kelly is widening his lead over Blake Masters by more than 5%. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has more from Phoenix on the key races still too early to call. Nov. 12, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Denver

Election gives Democrats veto-proof majority in State House

The state legislative landscape looks very different after Tuesday's election.Democrats will not only keep control of both chambers at the state capitol after Tuesday's election, but they will also have a veto-proof majority in the House and will be close to a veto-proof majority in the Senate.   From education policy affecting your kids to tax policy affecting your budget, the legislature has a big impact on our everyday lives and Democrats have their biggest and most liberal majority in Colorado decades."I think this is very empowering to the Democratic left and Governor Polis should be very nervous about this,"...
COLORADO STATE
wvtm13.com

Election results: Alabama constitutional amendments

ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC News

Inside the Justice Department’s decision on whether to charge Trump in Mar-a-Lago case

In February, a week before the National Archives warned the Justice Department that former President Donald Trump had kept Top Secret documents at his Florida compound, Asia Janay Lavarello was sentenced to three months in prison. She had pleaded guilty to taking classified records home from her job as an executive assistant at the U.S. military’s command in Hawaii.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

