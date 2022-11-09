Read full article on original website
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz refuses to support Ron DeSantis in potential presidential run
Noted creep and US House Rep. Matt Gaetz is not ready for a potential Ron DeSantis run for president. Shortly after the Florida governor and presumed frontrunner for the GOP's 2024 ticket won re-election, Gaetz penned an op-ed in the Daily Caller saying that the next presidential election is Trump or nothing. "The job President Trump started was not finished. Only Trump can be trusted to enact the 'America First' agenda he ran on in 2016.
Ron DeSantis has a messiah complex. Will it do him in?
In 2008, when he clinched the Democratic presidential nomination, Barack Obama said he wanted to bring about “the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal.” In 2016, discussing his superior knowledge of our “rigged” system in accepting the GOP presidential nomination, Donald Trump declared that “I alone can fix it.” And in 2022, a Ron DeSantis ad suggested that on the eighth day, God created … Ron DeSantis.
AIF: Ron DeSantis, GOP Officials in Florida Will Continue to Keep Taxes Low, Help the Economy
The Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) weighed in this week after this week’s general election. AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis offered his take on statewide races, including Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ big win over former Gov. Charlie Crist and the GOP sweep of state Cabinet races. “AIF congratulates...
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly re-elected in Arizona, defeating Republican Blake Masters
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is the winner of the Arizona Senate race, NBC News projects, defeating Blake Masters, a Republican backed by former President Donald Trump. Kelly's projected victory on Friday comes three days after polls closed, and as Arizona officials continued counting ballots that were mailed or dropped off, particularly in the vote-rich Maricopa County, home to Phoenix. It gives Democrats 49 Senate seats, one short of securing a majority, with Nevada still counting votes and Georgia's contest headed to a Dec. 6 runoff.
Election denier Mark Finchem loses secretary of state race in Arizona
Republican Mark Finchem, a prominent election denier, has lost to Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state race, NBC News projects. Fontes, a former top elections official for Maricopa County, will succeed Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Finchem was among...
Florida Republicans pummel Democrats in state house races, and now hold a historic majority
Republican Danny Alvarez defeated Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, in Hillsborough County’s District 69.
Republican Lombardo defeats Sisolak in Nevada governor's race
NBC News projects that Nevada Democrat Governor Steve Sisolak will not win another term after losing to the sheriff of Clark County Republican Joe Lombardo. Nov. 12, 2022.
Anna Eskamani wins seat, proves Florida Dems need to run more progressives
The midterms were a slightly mixed bag for Central Florida progressives. Rep. Anna Eskamani held on to her state seat in a newly drawn district and newcomer Maxwell Frost rode a wave of youthful enthusiasm to the US House. However, UCF-area Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith failed to win a new district against Republican challenger Susan Plasencia. Smith had served in the state house since 2016, representing a district that includes his alma mater, the University of Central Florida.
CBS journalists shocked they 'couldn't find one' Charlie Crist supporter in Florida visit to Biden precincts
CBS journalists were flummoxed they couldn't find even one Charlie Crist supporter in Florida when visiting diners, coffee shops and pubs up and down the coast.
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon's governor race
NBC News projects that former Oregon House Speaker Democrat Tina Kotek will win the state’s governor’s race. Kotek is now the second out lesbian governor elected this week. Nov. 12, 2022.
Key Arizona races still too early to call
In battleground Arizona, Democrat Katie Hobbs is pulling ahead of former TV anchor Kari Lake in the hotly contested gubernatorial race where Lake is now casting doubt over the election. In the race for senator, Democrat Mark Kelly is widening his lead over Blake Masters by more than 5%. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has more from Phoenix on the key races still too early to call. Nov. 12, 2022.
Election gives Democrats veto-proof majority in State House
The state legislative landscape looks very different after Tuesday's election.Democrats will not only keep control of both chambers at the state capitol after Tuesday's election, but they will also have a veto-proof majority in the House and will be close to a veto-proof majority in the Senate. From education policy affecting your kids to tax policy affecting your budget, the legislature has a big impact on our everyday lives and Democrats have their biggest and most liberal majority in Colorado decades."I think this is very empowering to the Democratic left and Governor Polis should be very nervous about this,"...
DeSantis vs Crist: Live Florida governor election results
The polls are closed and the numbers are rolling in, yet one of the biggest questions of the night remains unanswered — who won the gubernatorial race?
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
DeSantis responds to predictions Miami-Dade could turn red for first gov since Jeb Bush
Miami-Dade County may be ripe for Republicans as Gov. Ron DeSantis' popularity in the Democratic-majority county is rising ahead of a key gubernatorial election.
10NEWS
Election results: See latest vote counts for Tampa Bay-area congressional races
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The race between Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist for governor isn't the only hot race to watch in Florida's midterm elections. Tampa Bay has a handful of significant races of its own. Florida U.S. House District 13 includes the majority of Pinellas...
Alabama State Senate election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Following are live race results for state senate seats in Alabama’s general election. Candidates who ran unopposed are not displayed.
Meet the 23-year-old Indian American who flipped a Republican Illinois district
Nabeela Syed, 23, came of age during the Trump administration. An Indian Muslim American who wears a hijab, she remembers the former president’s 2016 Election Day with perfect clarity. She was a a senior at her high school in Palatine, Illinois, and the racist, Islamophobic rhetoric being parroted around her sealed her first political memory.
wvtm13.com
Election results: Alabama constitutional amendments
ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
Inside the Justice Department’s decision on whether to charge Trump in Mar-a-Lago case
In February, a week before the National Archives warned the Justice Department that former President Donald Trump had kept Top Secret documents at his Florida compound, Asia Janay Lavarello was sentenced to three months in prison. She had pleaded guilty to taking classified records home from her job as an executive assistant at the U.S. military’s command in Hawaii.
