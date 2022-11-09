Read full article on original website
Related
Dougherty County voters overwhelmingly approve SPLOST extension
ALBANY — Voters helped a six-year extension of a 1% sales tax sail to approval on Tuesday in one of only two races decided wholly by Dougherty County voters, the other being the state House District 153 race won by Democrat David Sampson. On the special-purpose local-option sales tax...
WALB 10
Albany and Leesburg voters cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm election
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Voters across the Peach State have let their voices be heard. For some students at Albany State University (ASU), voting this year was about preserving their right to choose. “It’s our rights out here. Rights that were not easily won. They are actively trying to take...
Albany Herald
Tropical storm preparation: Dougherty, Lee, Worth County school districts to close early
ALBANY - Several south Georgia counties are under a tropical storm warning through Friday. As tropical storm Nicole continues to push inland from the east coast of Florida, school districts in the area are preparing for the safety of faculty, staff and students. News Alerts. Get news alerts and breaking...
wfxl.com
High school construction students compete in trade competitions Tuesday in Moultrie
The Associated General Contractors of Georgia partnered with JCI Contractors to host the South+Southwest Georgia Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge Tuesday at Sunbelt AG Expo in Moultrie. This event included construction students from 21 high schools competing in a variety of trade competitions. Competitions at this Skills Challenge will be...
Albany Herald
Schools, government offices close ahead of Nicole's arrival in Albany area
ALBANY – Tropical Storm Nicole could bring wind and rain, with gusts of up to 30 miles per hour and some heavy rain expected in southwest Georgia as the system passes through the state Thursday and Friday. Some flooding also is possible, depending on the tracking of the huge...
WALB 10
Rep. Bishop, YMCA CEO celebrate veterans in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The American Legion Post in Albany recognizes veterans every month, however, Veterans Day 2022 was special. Every November 11th, Americans celebrate those who selflessly fought for our country. People who say a simple “thank you for your service,” is sometimes all that they need to feel appreciated.
Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones
ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
wfxl.com
City of Albany Employee awarded Ira C. Kelly Award
The City of Albany would like to recognize one of their own and his recent achievement. Longtime Water System Operator I Adam Winters was awarded the Ira C. Kelly award. The award will be presented to Mr. Winters during the annual Georgia Association Water Professional Fall Conference & Laboratory Symposium on Tuesday, November 15 and 16, 2022, in Jekyll Island.
'Really disturbs me': Houston County parents concerned about children's safety even with incoming school resource officers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff's Office will be the only agency working the Houston County School District's student resource officer program next August. 13WMAZ published a story a few days ago explaining the latest on the program, but some parents are still concerned about the changes and security of school buildings.
wfxl.com
Albany Technical College to close early due to potential impacts from Nicole
Due to the potential impact of the approaching tropical storm, the main campus and off-site adult education locations of Albany Technical College will close at 12 p.m. on Thursday, November 10 and all afternoon campus classes will be canceled. Friday, November 11 is a planned state holiday, and the college...
VERIFY: Yes, you can receive a speeding ticket outside of the times listed on a school zone sign
PERRY, Ga. — If you're speeding through one of Perry's school zones, you're likely going to get a ticket, but when are you in the clear from speed enforcement cameras?. school is in session, as we set out to Verify: Can you get a speeding ticket outside of the times listed on school zone signs? Our sources: the city of Perry's Police Chief Alan Everidge, and Georgia law.
wfxl.com
Sowega Council on Aging builds ramp for local Veteran
The Sowega Council on Aging celebrated Veteran's Day by building a wheelchair ramp for a local veteran today. The ramp crew are volunteers from the SCOA Americorps Retired Seniors Volunteer Program, some of whom are veterans. Despite the rainy weather, the crew came out to help build the ramp for...
southgatv.com
Federal search warrant executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift counties
In a joint operation involving the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department, and Hahira Police Department, federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties this morning. Search warrants were executed in Cook...
'There will be no deficiencies': Warner Robins police officers to no longer patrol Houston County Schools
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the future, Warner Robins police officers won't patrol the halls of county schools. That's because of a recent change from the Houston County School District. Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says the district recently decided to work with only one agency for the school...
georgiatrend.com
Railfan Festival in Cordele Nov. 11
While many locals in small towns across Georgia complain about the delays caused by trains crossing the railroad tracks in their downtowns, the city of Cordele has embraced its rail history. In doing so, it is welcoming people from allover the world – virtually and in-person – to this small South Georgia town.
Tropical Storm Nicole not expected to pose threat in Albany area
ALBANY — With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to hurricane status before moving ashore in Florida on Thursday local officials are keeping an eye on the system but don’t expect it to be a menace to southwest Georgia. The storm is expected to bring torrential rain and...
wfxl.com
Nearly 200 attend event in Moultrie to benefit CURE Childhood Cancer
The inaugural Catie’s Gathering Moultrie event benefiting Catie’s Fund of CURE Childhood Cancer recently took place. Catie’s Gathering is an inspiring event that features unique, individually themed table decorations, silent and live auctions, and a moving program of speakers. Since its inception, Catie’s Gathering has grown from...
wfxl.com
MCLB Albany recognizes 247th Marine Corps birthday
The Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany held a birthday cake-cutting ceremony and historical uniform pageant on Thursday, November 10 to celebrate the Marine Corps’ inception on November 10, 1775. This year marks the 247th birthday of the Corps. The traditional cake-cutting ceremony and uniform pageant allows Marines to showcase...
Fort Valley, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Peach County High School on November 12, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
wfxl.com
New ways to help the ARC of Southwest Georgia spread holiday cheer
The ARC of Southwest Georgia's annual Angel Tree program is officially underway. For the tenth year, the ARC is helping spread holiday cheer to people in need. Executive Director DeAnna Julian says that "many of the people served are without family or friends to spend the holidays with." This program was created so everyone they serve has a joyful holiday season.
Comments / 0