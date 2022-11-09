ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crisp County, GA

wfxl.com

High school construction students compete in trade competitions Tuesday in Moultrie

The Associated General Contractors of Georgia partnered with JCI Contractors to host the South+Southwest Georgia Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge Tuesday at Sunbelt AG Expo in Moultrie. This event included construction students from 21 high schools competing in a variety of trade competitions. Competitions at this Skills Challenge will be...
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Rep. Bishop, YMCA CEO celebrate veterans in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The American Legion Post in Albany recognizes veterans every month, however, Veterans Day 2022 was special. Every November 11th, Americans celebrate those who selflessly fought for our country. People who say a simple “thank you for your service,” is sometimes all that they need to feel appreciated.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones

ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
CAIRO, GA
wfxl.com

City of Albany Employee awarded Ira C. Kelly Award

The City of Albany would like to recognize one of their own and his recent achievement. Longtime Water System Operator I Adam Winters was awarded the Ira C. Kelly award. The award will be presented to Mr. Winters during the annual Georgia Association Water Professional Fall Conference & Laboratory Symposium on Tuesday, November 15 and 16, 2022, in Jekyll Island.
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

'Really disturbs me': Houston County parents concerned about children's safety even with incoming school resource officers

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff's Office will be the only agency working the Houston County School District's student resource officer program next August. 13WMAZ published a story a few days ago explaining the latest on the program, but some parents are still concerned about the changes and security of school buildings.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Technical College to close early due to potential impacts from Nicole

Due to the potential impact of the approaching tropical storm, the main campus and off-site adult education locations of Albany Technical College will close at 12 p.m. on Thursday, November 10 and all afternoon campus classes will be canceled. Friday, November 11 is a planned state holiday, and the college...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, you can receive a speeding ticket outside of the times listed on a school zone sign

PERRY, Ga. — If you're speeding through one of Perry's school zones, you're likely going to get a ticket, but when are you in the clear from speed enforcement cameras?. school is in session, as we set out to Verify: Can you get a speeding ticket outside of the times listed on school zone signs? Our sources: the city of Perry's Police Chief Alan Everidge, and Georgia law.
PERRY, GA
wfxl.com

Sowega Council on Aging builds ramp for local Veteran

The Sowega Council on Aging celebrated Veteran's Day by building a wheelchair ramp for a local veteran today. The ramp crew are volunteers from the SCOA Americorps Retired Seniors Volunteer Program, some of whom are veterans. Despite the rainy weather, the crew came out to help build the ramp for...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Federal search warrant executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift counties

In a joint operation involving the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department, and Hahira Police Department, federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties this morning. Search warrants were executed in Cook...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
georgiatrend.com

Railfan Festival in Cordele Nov. 11

While many locals in small towns across Georgia complain about the delays caused by trains crossing the railroad tracks in their downtowns, the city of Cordele has embraced its rail history. In doing so, it is welcoming people from allover the world – virtually and in-person – to this small South Georgia town.
CORDELE, GA
wfxl.com

Nearly 200 attend event in Moultrie to benefit CURE Childhood Cancer

The inaugural Catie’s Gathering Moultrie event benefiting Catie’s Fund of CURE Childhood Cancer recently took place. Catie’s Gathering is an inspiring event that features unique, individually themed table decorations, silent and live auctions, and a moving program of speakers. Since its inception, Catie’s Gathering has grown from...
MOULTRIE, GA
wfxl.com

MCLB Albany recognizes 247th Marine Corps birthday

The Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany held a birthday cake-cutting ceremony and historical uniform pageant on Thursday, November 10 to celebrate the Marine Corps’ inception on November 10, 1775. This year marks the 247th birthday of the Corps. The traditional cake-cutting ceremony and uniform pageant allows Marines to showcase...
ALBANY, GA
High School Football PRO

Fort Valley, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CRISP COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

New ways to help the ARC of Southwest Georgia spread holiday cheer

The ARC of Southwest Georgia's annual Angel Tree program is officially underway. For the tenth year, the ARC is helping spread holiday cheer to people in need. Executive Director DeAnna Julian says that "many of the people served are without family or friends to spend the holidays with." This program was created so everyone they serve has a joyful holiday season.
ALBANY, GA

