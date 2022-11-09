From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. After a nearly three-year hiatus, Fantasmic! has returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. In this week’s episode, digital journalist Ashley Carter and entertainment reporter Allison Walker discuss the updates made to the show. Plus, Universal Orlando is closing multiple KidZone attractions, and we get an early Halloween Horror Nights announcement. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!

