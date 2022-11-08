Barker, Rowell, Ramsey, Fessler take early leads in North Harris County Regional Water Authority board races

Read full article on original website
Precinct 2 mobility study includes proposed widening on FM 1488
A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements. Although specific funding sources and construction timelines are unknown for the recommended projects, the study outlines the precinct’s...
UPDATE: Harris County elections office completes unofficial vote count
Harris County was granted an extension to continue the mail-in ballot count past the statutory deadline, and completed the count at 3:12 p.m. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After receiving an extension, the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator completed counting all ballots required by state law by 3:12 p.m. Results...
UPDATED: Prestage wins ninth term as Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner
With all Fort Bend County polling locations reporting, Grady Prestage wins the Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) Democrat Grady Prestage has won a ninth term as Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner, according to unofficial results. With all 82 Fort Bend County polling locations reporting, Prestage...
$9.1M in funding for David Memorial Drive extension secured from Montgomery County, Shenandoah, Conroe
Montgomery County Commissioners Court met Nov. 8 to discuss matters including funding for David Memorial Drive. (Screenshot via Montgomery County Commissioners Court) The funding needed for a project to extend David Memorial Drive to Hwy. 242 has been secured following an approval at the Nov. 8 Montgomery County Commissioners Court meeting.
Harris County elections office receives extension to count mail-in ballots
Harris County was granted an extension to continue the mail-in ballot count past the statutory deadline. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Harris County 133rd Civil District Court granted a request to extend the mail-in ballot counting period for the county as mail-in ballots remained unprocessed. As of 10:48 a.m. on Nov....
Missouri City City Council approves resolution offering support for railroad monitoring grant
With a unanimous vote during its Nov. 7 meeting, Missouri City City Council approved a resolution offering support for a U.S. Department of Transportation grant applied for by the city of Sugar Land that would advance railroad monitoring for several cities along Hwy. 90, including Missouri City. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact)
Andy’s Cleaners in Oak Ridge North focuses on efficiency and expansion
Andy’s Cleaners was built from the ground up for its location on Robinson Road. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) After working at a local dry cleaner for around nine years, Andy’s Cleaners co-founder and President Andy Le said he decided in 2020 to open his own dry cleaning business with his stepfather, Paul Zeck.
Lina Hidalgo holds slight early lead in Harris County judge race with Election Day results still to come
Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is facing Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has a 10,068-vote advantage over Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer, according to unofficial early voting results released just before 8 p.m. by the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator.
Prestage leads Fort Bend County Pct. 2 Commissioner race after early voting
Following early voting, Grady Prestage leads the Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) According to unofficial results, Democrat Grady Prestage leads the election for Fort Bend County Commissioner Precinct 2 with 61%, or 29,453 votes, to Republican Melissa M. Wilson’s 39%, or 18,993 votes, of early voting results.
Conroe eyes pilot program for buses through downtown Conroe
A new pilot program would offer shuttling in downtown Conroe. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) A new shuttle program was presented during a Nov. 10 workshop by Mobility Planner De’Andre Guin. The program would offer free shuttle services within downtown Conroe. According to the agenda item, the purpose of this service...
McCoy leads in Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race following early voting
Early voting results show McCoy is ahead in the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) According to unofficial results, Democrat Dexter L. McCoy leads the election for Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner with 55%, or 19,318, of early votes to Republican Ray Aguilar's 45%, or 15,786 votes.
Brazoria County election turnout slightly lower than previous gubernatorial race in 2018
Brazoria County Elections Administrator Susan Cunningham said slightly more people turned out to vote on Election Day in 2022 compared to 2018, but fewer people voted early. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Overall, fewer voters turned out in Brazoria County for this year’s election compared to 2018, but slightly more people voted...
Pearland under strain from budget mistake; Willowbrook area sees revitalization
The city of Pearland is contending with a multimillion-dollar budget mistake. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) On the Nov. 11 episode of the "Houston Breakdown," Community Impact Reporter Daniel Weeks breaks down the budget error that has set Pearland’s general fund back by $10 million. Plus, reporter Emily Lincke discusses recent efforts to revitalize the Willowbrook area of northwest Houston.
Garcia takes early leads in election for Harris County Precinct 2 commissioner
Democratic incumbent Adrian Garcia leads Republican candidate Jack Morman in the early vote. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Democratic incumbent Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia holds a 2.7 percentage point lead over Republican candidate Jack Morman, according to unofficial early voting results released just before 8 p.m. by the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator.
UPDATED: Briones maintains leads in Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race
Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a slight advantage over Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 103 out of 782 Harris County polling centers reporting, Democratic candidate Lesley Briones maintains a slight lead over Republican incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle, according to Harris County Nov. 8 election data.
Briones leads Republican incumbent Cagle by 3 percentage points for Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner
Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a 3-percentage point advantage over Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a 3 percentage point advantage over Republican incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle with all 782 Harris County polling centers...
Update: George maintains narrow lead in Fort Bend County judge race after early voting
George leads the Fort Bend County judge race following early voting. (Adobe Stock) George maintains a narrow lead at 51.25%, or 108,758 votes, in early voting over Nehls' 48.75%, or 103,441 votes. Posted 9:35 p.m. According to unofficial results, incumbent Democrat KP George narrowly leads the election for Fort Bend...
UPDATE: KP George wins another term as Fort Bend County judge
George wins another term as Fort Bend County judge. (Adobe Stock) Democrat incumbent KP George will serve another term as Fort Bend County judge with a narrow victory over Republican challenger Trever Nehls. Final unofficial voting results show George received 51.6% of the vote, or 126,828, to Nehls's 48.4%, or 119,082, with all 82 Fort Bend County polling locations reporting.
UPDATE: Lina Hidalgo slight lead remains in Harris County judge race as counting continues
Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is facing Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's slight lead remains over challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer, with 11 out of 782 Election Day voting centers counted on election night. Hidalgo has received 50.71% of the votes counted thus far to del Moral Mealer's 50.71%.
Houston forms partnership with Houston Community College to provide emergency service training to city's firefighters
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (front, left) joined Houston Community College Chancellor Dr. Cesar Maldonado (front, right) at a Nov. 10 event to announce an agreement by the college to provide emergency medical training to the city's firefighters. (Courtesy Houston Community College) Houston Community College and the city of Houston announced...
