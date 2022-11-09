ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, CO

The Staten Island Advance

What Yankees great Derek Jeter would tell Aaron Judge about free agency

Yankees legend Derek Jeter’s one shot at free agency was not a fun experience. After 16 seasons, 11 Star-Games, seven pennants and five World Series titles, Jeter had no interest shopping his services when his 10-year, $189-million contract ran out after the 2010 season. He was 36, planned to be a Yankees lifer and he told GM Brian Cashman that before and during negotiating.
Astros fire GM James Click

James Click will not be returning to the Houston Astros. It was initially reported that the general manager rejected a one-year contract offered to him after the Astros won the 2022 World Series. However, he was actually fired. Per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale:. Houston #Astros GM James Click actually...
‘Staten Italy’ -- Great Kills’ own Matt Festa to represent motherland in World Baseball Classic

Great Kills native Matt Festa isn’t quick to forget his roots, which extend even beyond his Staten Island upbringing. The St. Joseph-by-the-Sea product often reminds of his New York City ties, and even those that run far deeper. Festa, who is Italian and was born on Staten Island, will represent Team Italy in the upcoming World Baseball Classic in March of 2023. He cited his great grandfather, who was a native of Naples, as part of his Italian heritage and background.
