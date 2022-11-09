ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Editorial Roundup: New York

New York Post. November 9, 2022. Editorial: Thank you, Lee Zeldin, for starting to build a viable NY Republican future. Well done, Lee Zeldin. You brought issues that matter to the fore and Gov. Kathy Hochul will have to listen. Your coattails had huge national implications, too, proving crucial to a Republican takeover of the House.
FLORIDA STATE
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia

The Herald-Dispatch. November 7, 2022. Editorial: Even in a digital world, the permanence of print media matters. With another election nearly over, professional pundits, amateur commentators and everyone else are offering their opinions on what happened and why. The same happens every weekend after popular college football teams win or lose.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Editorial Roundup: Alabama

Dothan Eagle. November 9, 2022. As the polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, word went out immediately that incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey had won re-election, and that GOP candidate and Enterprise native Katie Britt would replace her mentor, Richard Shelby, in the United States Senate. How is it possible...
ALABAMA STATE
New Jersey moves to reinstate controversial black bear hunt

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey plans to reinstate its controversial annual black bear hunt. Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who has long opposed the hunt, announced Thursday that the state’s Fish and Game Council will meet next week to consider game code amendments that would allow the hunt's resumption starting next month. Murphy cited a sharp increase in bear sightings and bear-human interactions, as well as predictions by wildlife officials that the state's bear population could grow to more than 4,000 in the next two years.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. November 8, 2022. Editorial: Dialogue needed between schools, parents. Over the past couple weeks we’ve seen discussion nationally on schools’ efforts to rein in cell phones and pushback from parents. Honestly, both sides have valid arguments. There’s need for compromise. A story from PBS...
WISCONSIN STATE
New Mexico Indian Affairs' cabinet secretary leaving the job

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department’s cabinet secretary will be leaving her job at the end of this month. Lynn Trujillo was appointed to the position by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in January 2019. “Lynn has been an essential part of our efforts...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota-Advisory

Eds: The South Dakota editorial roundup will not move this week due to a lack of editorials of state-wide interest. We will resume the roundup at its normal time on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The AP. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina

Post and Courier. November 6, 2022. Editorial: High-rise problems are happening here. Will SC act before it’s too late?. After last year’s tragic collapse of a 13-story condominium just north of Miami Beach, we called for a new conversation about whether our state and local governments are doing enough to monitor the safety of South Carolina’s high-rise buildings, particularly those in or near our corrosive, salty coastal environments.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
House Minority Leader Karen Camper to run for Memphis mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper, a Democrat, announced Friday that she's running to be the next mayor of Memphis. Camper has served in the General Assembly since 2008 and is the first Black leader to oversee the House Democrats. She spent 21 years in the U.S. Army and retired as a chief warrant officer.
MEMPHIS, TN
At least 2 local Kentucky races decided by coin toss

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (AP) — At least two local races in Kentucky were decided by a coin toss after the candidates ended up with tied votes. In Breckinridge County, Fourth District magistrate candidates David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each got 572 votes, and in Meade County, there was a tie in the race for the sixth seat on the Muldraugh City Council, WDRB-TV reported.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Ashland Daily Independent. November 9, 2022. Only six states still allow straight-ticket voting: Kentucky, Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma and South Carolina. Kentucky needs to abolish it. It encourages lazy voting and waters down the importance of becoming educated on each candidate involved in every race. Since 2010, 11 states have...
KENTUCKY STATE
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana

The Advocate. November 9, 2022. Editorial: If we want better high schools, we have to be honest about their performance. If we want better results from our high schools, a critical vote by the state education board on Thursday will tell us whether we’re on the right track. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
Search continues for 4 missing in California storm runoff

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Searchers probed a flooded basin Friday in a lengthening search for four people believed to have been swept down a wash during the powerful storm that drenched California early this week. The search began Tuesday when 10 people, believed to be homeless, were swept down...
ONTARIO, CA
Kentucky couple claims $2M lottery prize

SYMSONIA, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky couple claimed a $2 million lottery prize this week. Rickie Melton’s winning ticket matched the five white ball numbers but not the Powerball number to win the game’s second prize of $1 million, according to the Kentucky Lottery. Because he added the Power Play option to the ticket, it doubled his prize in the Nov. 5 drawing.
KENTUCKY STATE

