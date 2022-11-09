ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa man on trial for vehicular manslaughter found not guilty

By Tim Reid
 7 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — UPDATE : Roger Crain was found not guilty.

A vehicular manslaughter trial is underway in Tuscaloosa.

Defendant Roger Crain is charged with manslaughter in connection for the death of his pregnant girlfriend. The assistant district attorney says Crain was in a car accident in 2019 on Highway 82 and his car left the roadway and crashed into a tree killing his girlfriend and her unborn baby.

Police say Crain allegedly was driving near 100 miles per hour when the crash happened. Prosecutors say the trial should wrap up Thursday.

Comments / 8

James Rhinehart
5d ago

you get a ticket for driving 10 mph over the speed limit but100.mph and someone died wow and he's not responsible it's totally his fault

Reply
7
Kenneth Payne
5d ago

This is so wrong! He took 2 lives in that wreck and walked away with some cuts and scrapes. Justice has NOT been served.

Reply
4
Leah Carpenter
4d ago

How was he found not guilty? That should be vehicular homicide. What a crooked system we have. If he had been arrested with pot they would have gave him 10 years.

Reply
2
 

