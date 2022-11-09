Tuscaloosa man on trial for vehicular manslaughter found not guilty

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — UPDATE : Roger Crain was found not guilty.

A vehicular manslaughter trial is underway in Tuscaloosa.

Defendant Roger Crain is charged with manslaughter in connection for the death of his pregnant girlfriend. The assistant district attorney says Crain was in a car accident in 2019 on Highway 82 and his car left the roadway and crashed into a tree killing his girlfriend and her unborn baby.

Police say Crain allegedly was driving near 100 miles per hour when the crash happened. Prosecutors say the trial should wrap up Thursday.

