ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SkySports

Saudi Ladies International winner will claim equal prize money to men

The prize money will increase from $1 million to $5 million, with the tournament champion taking home $750,000 at the conclusion of the competition at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia on February 16-19. The changes see female golfers compete for equal...
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

NOV. 4-10, 2022The environment and climate change were in the spotlight this week, from a U.N. summit in Egypt and French President Macron urging France’s industries to reduce greenhouse emissions within the next decade to a “Plastic Man,” an environmental activist posing on the Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal, littered with trash and plastics. In Kenya, elephants and endangered zebras are dying during East Africa's worst drought in decades.Ukraine’s power stations are under continued shelling, causing outages all over the country. There was a show of force from Congo’s military as it began training recruits in Goma to fight against...
The Associated Press

African nations push for funding to adapt to climate change

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Battling droughts, sandstorms, floods, wildfires, coastal erosion, cyclones and other weather events exacerbated by climate change, the African continent needs to adapt, but it needs funds to do so, leaders and negotiators from the continent said at the U.N. climate summit. It’s one of...
WHIO Dayton

Australia blames Russians for health insurance data theft

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Moscow must he held to account for Russian cybercriminals accused of hacking Australia's largest health insurer and dumping customers' personal medical records on the dark web, Australian officials said Friday. Australian Federal Police took the unusual step of attributing blame for the unsolved...
drifttravel.com

Laguna Golf Lang Co Retains EarthCheck “Gold” Status

Laguna Lang Co has restated its credentials as one of Vietnam’s most sustainable large-scale projects by retaining its EarthCheck “Gold Certification” for 2022. One of Asia’s most far-reaching integrated resorts, Laguna Lang Co encompasses award-winning hotels Banyan Tree Lang Co and Angsana Lang Co, as well as Laguna Golf Lang Co — a signature design by UK legend Sir Nick Faldo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy