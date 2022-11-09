Read full article on original website
Related
Couy Griffin is New Mexico’s fly in the ointment
Looking westward and north to Arizona and Colorado, New Mexico should count itself lucky three days after Election Day. Vote counting continues in those states. Here in New Mexico, no major disruptions marred Election Day and the vast majority of contests, including the governor’s race, slipped into history Tuesday night without any drama. Even the state’s marquee federal race, the 2nd Congressional District featuring Democrat Gabe Vasquez and Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell, with its potential national implications, ended quietly with Vasquez winning by 1,300 votes and Herrell conceding defeat.
KRQE News 13
Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak ousted in Nevada
Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) was projected to lose reelection in the race for the Nevada governor’s mansion, making his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the first candidate to knock out a Democratic incumbent in a gubernatorial race this cycle. The Associated Press called the race for Lombardo...
AdWeek
Former KRQE Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti Loses Bid for New Mexico Governor
Former KRQE chief meteorologist Mark Ronchetti has failed in his bid to defeat Michelle Lujan Grisham to be Governor of New Mexico. Ronchetti worked for Albuquerque CBS affiliate KRQE from 2006 until 2021. He ran for Senate in 2020. A few days before the election, Ronchetti alleged a former station...
How do the results of New Mexico’s governor’s race compare to 2020 presidential numbers?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With election night over, you probably know the headline result: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham won reelection. But which counties provided the most support for the incumbent governor, and where did Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti get a sizable share of the votes? KRQE News 13 is breaking down the numbers, looking closer at […]
KOAT 7
What's next for the Republican Party in New Mexico?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Republican Party took a loss at this year's election. So, what's next for the Republican Party in New Mexico moving forward?. KOAT Political Analyst Brian Sanderoff, believes many factors could've contributed to their loss. "Many people thought that these races would be tighter in the...
Have New Mexico’s U.S. House districts ever been all blue?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) — With the post-election announcement that Democrat Gabe Vasquez won the election for New Mexico’s southern congressional district, the state’s representation in the U.S. House of Representatives is turning completely blue in 2023. But it’s not the first time. Since 1983, New Mexico has been represented by three representatives in the U.S. House. […]
Republican concedes race for New Mexico House seat
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Incumbent Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell conceded defeat Wednesday in a close-fought race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, clearing a path toward victory for Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez. Herrell congratulated Vasquez as more votes were tallied but also blasted recent changes to the...
KRQE News 13
Michelle Lujan Grisham reelected as governor
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham has won New Mexico’s governor race. Recent polling had the New Mexico governor’s race tight in the last few weeks. Lujan Grisham’s victory party has been filled with hundreds of supporters. Earlier today, the governor said she wasn’t...
yournewsnm.com
2022 MIDTERM ELECTION RESULTS FOR NEW MEXICO
Preliminary results are in as voters have cast their ballots in several key races, including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House districts and more. Democratic incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will serve another term in office after she became the projected winner in the 2022 midterm election. Two Congresswomen have retained...
krwg.org
A Republican voter weighs in on election night in New Mexico
At a Republican watch party in Las Cruces, KRWG Public Media's Jonny Coker talked with a GOP voter who shared his thoughts on the election and the Republican effort to connect with voters in southern New Mexico. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived...
KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial book, Second Congressional district race, Colder temperatures, Therapy dog, Magic show
Thursday’s Top Stories Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in downtown Albuquerque APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold Hobbs adopts new abortion ordinance Lawsuit sheds light on 2018 rape case involving child How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed? Signing day – where New Mexico’s top athletes are going When will […]
KRQE News 13
Nevada Senate race on knife’s edge as majority hangs in the balance
Republicans and Democrats are on tenterhooks as results from the Nevada Senate race trickle in, with both parties expressing optimism that they’ll prevail in a race that will help determine who holds a narrow majority in the upper chamber. Democrats feared that a favorable political environment for Republicans, coupled...
Election Day: What are some big races in New Mexico?
Through voting, New Mexicans are getting a chance to weigh in on a number of key races on the ballot. A few of those include U.S. Seats and the state's next governor.
New Mexico reelects Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has won reelection to a second term by defeating Republican Mark Ronchetti on pledges to safeguard access to abortion and sustain public spending on social safety-net programs. Lujan Grisham hitched her campaign to support for abortion access as a cornerstone of women’s rights, along with legislative accomplishments that range from tax cuts to gun control and teacher pay raises. “Tonight New Mexico said ‘no’ to a political crusade that wants to turn women into second-class citizens,” the governor said in a victory speech to supporters in Albuquerque. Her reelection in a heavily Hispanic state with entrenched swaths of extreme poverty is likely to prolong state support for tuition-free college for in-state students, expanded preschool and no-pay daycare, and shore up health care subsidies for low-income residents.
krwg.org
Second Congressional district too early to call in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two Democratic congresswomen won reelection to. seats in New Mexico on Tuesday while it was too early to call the winner. in the state’s only other district. Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell is. vying for a second term in the 2nd congressional district that...
newsfromthestates.com
A clean sweep for NM bonds and amendments: Here’s what voters said ‘yes’ to
The University of New Mexico College of Fine Arts will be the largest beneficiary of general obligation bond 3, one of several bonds and amendments that passed by wide margins. UNM plans to spend $45,000,000 on building and equipping a center for collaborative art and technology. (Photo by Nash Jones / KUNM)
Why AP called the Oregon governor race for Tina Kotek
WASHINGTON (AP) — There were no signs that Republican Christina Drazan was improving on her vote totals over recent days that would have enabled her to overtake Democrat Tina Kotek in the Oregon governor’s race. That’s what led the AP to call the race Thursday night for Kotek...
Vasquez says he’s ready to work for New Mexicans after tight CD2 race
"It felt really nice yesterday to see the results were favorable in our direction, but honestly, today I woke up saying, 'Okay, how can I get to work? What's next?'"
KRQE News 13
New Mexico’s government pays millions for unused office space
The state is paying millions in rent for unused office space, according to an analysis by the Legislative Finance Committee. In some cases, entire buildings are unused, according to the committee. New Mexico’s government pays millions for unused …. The state is paying millions in rent for unused office...
Yvette Herrell concedes race for CD2 seat to Gabe Vasquez
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District race between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez ended Wednesday evening as Democrat Gabe Vasquez claimed victory in the contentious race for the seat. Around 5:00 p.m., Herrell conceded to Vasquez with a post to her Facebook page saying she was disappointed but “incredibly proud” of […]
Comments / 2